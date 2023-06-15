« previous next »
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46680 on: Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:03:51 pm
FFP is revenue-based now mate (90% this year and it'll drop to 70% in two seasons time). Relax!

https://twitter.com/ToonMouthTyne/status/1668865162055483395?s=20
https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1667152327759876097?s=20
Lol. We are not competing with them
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46681 on: Yesterday at 06:27:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:15:54 pm
"hallelujah, man"

The mouthpiece prick for lots of other pricks.



Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46682 on: Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:19:21 pm
We can compete financially with more or less any football club in the world. It's nation states we struggle to compete with financially.
FFP (i.e revenue) is key factor now. That's why Newcastle, for example, can't do a City or a Chelsea.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46683 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm
FFP (i.e revenue) is key factor now. That's why Newcastle, for example, can't do a City or a Chelsea.

Until Saudi teams start buying Wilson for 100m and Matt Ritchie for 50m etc etc etc
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46684 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm
Until Saudi teams start buying Wilson for 100m and Matt Ritchie for 50m etc etc etc
They should have started already. We earn more than enough to compete going forward.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46685 on: Yesterday at 07:07:00 pm »

Funny how a country who think it is morally superior than others and try to lecture them now will be hosting three of the biggest sportwashing projects ever.

Anyhow money doesn't necessarily means success, UTD always spent big it's the decisions making what makes the difference is and I think the Qataris will foucs on bringing the biggest names instead of building a team the right way.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46686 on: Yesterday at 07:19:21 pm »
Are they still pretending its this one Qatari bloke and not the whole nation behind it all?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46687 on: Yesterday at 07:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:27:03 pm




Dont they normally ride him over there?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46688 on: Yesterday at 07:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm
Rio Ferdinand announces immintent Qatar takeover.
https://youtu.be/UTCiFXClUuM

What the hell does Ferdinand know?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46689 on: Yesterday at 07:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:20:03 pm
Dont they normally ride him over there?

No, that's illegal
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46690 on: Yesterday at 09:08:18 pm »
Times saying Ratcliffe still the favourite

A new owner at Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the start of the new domestic football season.

While sources maintain the Glazers are close to announcing the identity of a preferred bidder, The Times understands the approval process before any deal is completed will take a further eight to 12 weeks.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos remain favourites to take over at Old Trafford in a deal that ultimately values the club at close to £6 billion.

But sources with knowledge of the process insist that once a deal is agreed and a sole bidder enters that final approval process, it is still some time before the sale is concluded.

The same sources insist this will not impact Uniteds plans in the transfer market, with Erik ten Hag and the clubs technical staff free to continue pursuing their summer targets.

However, the speed with which a process that started last November is progressing leaves the future of United clouded in uncertainty, with claims and counter-claims in recent days creating yet further confusion for supporters.

Reports in recent days have claimed the Qatari bid led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has been successful

This week there have been rises in the United share price against the backdrop of reports that the Qatari bid led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani had been successful. This was news to the Qataris, however; they have grown rather frustrated in recent days by the lack of dialogue with Raine, the New York bankers managing the sale for the Glazers.

As yet, the door has not been closed on any of the bidders but last month it was reported that Ratcliffe had entered advanced talks with Raine and the British billionaire appears to remain in pole position.

A report on Thursday stating that United were negotiating granting exclusivity to Sheikh Jassims group was widely dismissed, while evidence that the Nine Two Foundation UK  which is the vehicle Sheikh Jassim hopes to use to actually purchase United  had been registered at Companies House was also described as insignificant.

It created a frenzy among United supporters on social media, when the truth is that all bidders are continuing to put things in place in anticipation of what they hope is a successful bid.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46691 on: Yesterday at 09:08:44 pm »
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46692 on: Yesterday at 09:17:28 pm »
The mancs are on the New York Stock Exchange so any legitimate deal would have to be announced to them first.  How do you get people crying the macs about to be bought by Qatar when they don;t even know that for fucks sakes?  ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46693 on: Yesterday at 09:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:17:28 pm
The mancs are on the New York Stock Exchange so any legitimate deal would have to be announced to them first.  How do you get people crying the macs about to be bought by Qatar when they don;t even know that for fucks sakes?  ;D

But Ferdinand said...... :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46694 on: Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:03:11 pm
Only difference I can see for them would be Qatar significantly revamping the infrastructure. The Glazers were happy to let Old Trafford descend into a leaking, rat-infested, piss-soaked dump of a ground. However, that's never been at the forefront of the supporters' complaints (which I've never really understood anyway). They could go out and offer Edwards a shedload of money and fix a lot of their problems. The issues have always been how things are planned and managed long-term, not their perceived lack of financial clout.

They do tend to mention the neglected stadium, but usually in the context of an excuse for why the Glazers are so terrible whenever anyone points out how much fucking money they allow united to spend on transfers.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46695 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm »
Can I just check, there's not actually been any news has there? I'd rather ask in here than have to Google Man Utd and have them appear in my search history.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46696 on: Yesterday at 10:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm
They do tend to mention the neglected stadium, but usually in the context of an excuse for why the Glazers are so terrible whenever anyone points out how much fucking money they allow united to spend on transfers.

That stadium talk was ramped up in Covid led by Che Neville.

I mean lets say Utd did what we did and use club funds to do the stadium up theyd be going even more mental at lack of funds.

The plus side to it for them would have been they wouldnt sign Slabhead or Antony for £150-160m !

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46697 on: Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:23:34 pm
What the hell does Ferdinand know?

He don't know much about history
He don't know much biology
He don't know much about a science book
He don't know much about the French he took


But he do know that he love Man U
And he know that if you love him, too
What a wonderful world this would be
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46698 on: Today at 01:11:43 am »

Exclusive: Manchester Utd negotiating exclusivity with Qatar's Sheikh Jassim in $6 billion-plus sale talks https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/manchester-united-negotiating-exclusivity-with-qatars-sheikh-jassim-6-bln-plus-2023-06-15/
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46699 on: Today at 03:10:27 am »
I like that the important bits are buried in the final two paragraphs.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46700 on: Today at 03:16:44 am »
So Times vs Reuters then
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46701 on: Today at 03:33:32 am »

I truly hope Qatar buys them. They are too stupid to make a football club successful. They need owners who will hire the right people and stay a away but Qatar will care most about names, players and agents will milk them.
