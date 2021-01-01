United City!
Mbappe news coming out at the same time as this. Please no.
United shares up 14%. Looks like the Qatari bid is successful. We'll have 3 sportswashed clubs to contend with.
How rich are the Qatari's, nowhere near as Newcastle's owners I'm guessing Richer than City's owners?
They dont have to be as rich as KSA, Utd are gargantuan financially already. Theyd not have to put that much in, compared to city or psg. And the companies they funnel their sponsorship through would benefit from actual exposure.
And you like posting bollocks transfer rumours on here all day. We all have ways of passing the time.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Its funny how the media aren't talking about Sheikh Jassim father. This family shouldn't be allowed near football. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/26/the-man-who-bought-london-qatar-billionaire-behind-prince-charles-scandal
It is pretty worrying. It will be the first time a state have bought a big/successful club. Its terrible for the game to see a club like Manchester United being a sportswashing vessel and its terrible for us because they can start spending huge amounts from day one (unlike Newcastle).
