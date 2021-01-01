United City!
Mbappe news coming out at the same time as this. Please no.
United shares up 14%. Looks like the Qatari bid is successful. We'll have 3 sportswashed clubs to contend with.
How rich are the Qatari's, nowhere near as Newcastle's owners I'm guessing Richer than City's owners?
They dont have to be as rich as KSA, Utd are gargantuan financially already. Theyd not have to put that much in, compared to city or psg. And the companies they funnel their sponsorship through would benefit from actual exposure.
And you like posting bollocks transfer rumours on here all day. We all have ways of passing the time.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
