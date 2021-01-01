« previous next »
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 06:31:13 pm
United City!
"First club to have Half and Half shirts?
Maybe HaaNandez on the back?"

Norf FC   End of.....
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
Mbappe news coming out at the same time as this. Please no.
As if hes gonna go anywhere other than Madridif they buy Man Utd they will be straight on the phone to Spurs for Kane.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
United shares up 14%. Looks like the Qatari bid is successful.

We'll have 3 sportswashed clubs to contend with.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
How rich are the Qatari's, nowhere near as Newcastle's owners I'm guessing

Richer than City's owners?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
United shares up 14%. Looks like the Qatari bid is successful.

We'll have 3 sportswashed clubs to contend with.



Was always always always going to happen. Not a fucking hope was some British businessman winning against an oil State.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
The only people going on about Qatar are desperate United fans, not one journalist has even hinted it.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:01:17 am
How rich are the Qatari's, nowhere near as Newcastle's owners I'm guessing

Richer than City's owners?

Theyve all got oil nations wealth behind them so hundreds of billions.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
They dont have to be as rich as KSA, Utd are gargantuan financially already. Theyd not have to put that much in, compared to city or psg. And the companies they funnel their sponsorship through would benefit from actual exposure.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
What interests me is that the Saudis are everyone's daddy. When daddy says I will win the PL, the other oily kids will back down. City, Utd and Newcastle won't be challenging as equals. The irony of Utd being bought by violent homophobes in the month of Pride. And not a sense of shit given by 95% of them. And after all that they will have to play second fiddle to Daddy Homophobe anyway.  :lmao
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
United shares up 14%. Looks like the Qatari bid is successful.

We'll have 3 sportswashed clubs to contend with.
That's normal. It went up at several points in the last few months based on the news.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:14:06 am
They dont have to be as rich as KSA, Utd are gargantuan financially already. Theyd not have to put that much in, compared to city or psg. And the companies they funnel their sponsorship through would benefit from actual exposure.
I dont think they really need to put anything in (aside from infrastructure). In terms player recruitment they just need to spend wisely, they already spend enough on wages and fees. Too much for the ROI, in fact.

Ratcliffe could well do the same, if he has control, so it doesnt really matter which one gets them from that perspective.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
And you like posting bollocks transfer rumours on here all day. We all have ways of passing the time.

Or pissing the time, as the case may be...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Still not sure there's any legitimate news about this to be honest. The latest genuine news still has Ratcliffe leading the way.

Just to add to this  the Daily Mail have said that Al-Watan are the Qatari newspaper that are reporting the success of the bid. There's nothing of the sort on their website: https://www.al-watan.com/
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
United shares up 14%. Looks like the Qatari bid is successful.

We'll have 3 sportswashed clubs to contend with.

14%? They're up 4%, on a day when the entire market went up.

Even more ridiculous when you compare the move to 22nd, 23rd and 25th Nov, when the stock doubled with a 54% move in 3 days. Wonder what was the news then?

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
 Its funny how the media aren't talking about Sheikh Jassim father. This family shouldn't be allowed near football.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/26/the-man-who-bought-london-qatar-billionaire-behind-prince-charles-scandal
