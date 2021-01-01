What interests me is that the Saudis are everyone's daddy. When daddy says I will win the PL, the other oily kids will back down. City, Utd and Newcastle won't be challenging as equals. The irony of Utd being bought by violent homophobes in the month of Pride. And not a sense of shit given by 95% of them. And after all that they will have to play second fiddle to Daddy Homophobe anyway.