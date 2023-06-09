I've got a sneaking suspicion Inter will beat these.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Wasnt Friday the cut off? Tick tock
It was the cut off before the cut off before the cut off if that makes sense.
That was trending earlier, except they spell it 'Ratcliffe'. A local and life-long Utd fan who they think is evil incarnate.
:)Makes the macallister signing look like my first attempt at love making.
So firstly we have Johnson's hideous visage in the City thread and now this. My breakfast's definitely not staying down.
At least it wasnt with Boris. That might have been the final straw.
Karma for the Mancs. They've been applauding the sportswashers on for a good few years now. Well, karma has now naturally paid them a visit and it will do again because Abu Dhabi will equal then surpass their three European Cups by the end of the decade. You reap what you sow.
Karma for the Mancs. They've been applauding the sportswashers on for a good few years now. Well, karma has now naturally paid them a visit and it will do again because Abu Dhabi will equal then surpass their three European Cups by the end of the decade. You reap what you sow.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]