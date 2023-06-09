« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2977614 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  RAWK Supporter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,553
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46520 on: June 9, 2023, 07:32:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2023, 05:23:38 pm
I've got a sneaking suspicion Inter will beat these.

maybe they'll beak them, too...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,920
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46521 on: Yesterday at 08:26:11 am »
Wasnt Friday the cut off? Tick tock
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46522 on: Yesterday at 08:35:27 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:26:11 am
Wasnt Friday the cut off? Tick tock
It was the cut off before the cut off before the cut off if that makes sense.
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,920
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46523 on: Yesterday at 08:40:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:35:27 am
It was the cut off before the cut off before the cut off if that makes sense.
:)Makes the macallister signing look like my first attempt at love making.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46524 on: Yesterday at 08:41:18 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on June  8, 2023, 11:07:18 pm
That was trending earlier, except they spell it 'Ratcliffe'. A local and life-long Utd fan who they think is evil incarnate.

They probably spell it like that because that's how his name is spelt to be fair ;D
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 857
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46525 on: Yesterday at 08:56:24 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:40:04 am
:)Makes the macallister signing look like my first attempt at love making.
So firstly we have Johnson's hideous visage in the City thread and now this. My breakfast's definitely not staying down.
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,920
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46526 on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 08:56:24 am
So firstly we have Johnson's hideous visage in the City thread and now this. My breakfast's definitely not staying down.
At least it wasnt with Boris. That might have been the final straw.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 937
  • We all Live r pool
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46527 on: Yesterday at 12:46:31 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:10:11 am
At least it wasnt with Boris. That might have been the final straw.

To be fair, you don't know that.


P.s. If Beek is now affordable, does that mean his price is not to be sniffed at? Or is everyone just turning their noses up at the oppportunity. If so, his PR team really need to get into gear.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,928
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46528 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm »
Hope they enjoyed that tonight as much as they did some of City's other successes in the past 5 or 6 years. And, although it's coming back to Manchester in some form, you can go and see the real thing at Anfield in the club museum!
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,956
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46529 on: Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm »
Karma for the Mancs. They've been applauding the sportswashers on for a good few years now. Well, karma has now naturally paid them a visit and it will do again because Abu Dhabi will equal then surpass their three European Cups by the end of the decade.

You reap what you sow.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,857
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46530 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
A treble - sorry, terrible - night for their self esteem
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,441
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46531 on: Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm
Karma for the Mancs. They've been applauding the sportswashers on for a good few years now. Well, karma has now naturally paid them a visit and it will do again because Abu Dhabi will equal then surpass their three European Cups by the end of the decade.

You reap what you sow.

At the moment, Man Utd are the Everton of Manchester :lmao
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,290
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46532 on: Today at 01:54:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm
Karma for the Mancs. They've been applauding the sportswashers on for a good few years now. Well, karma has now naturally paid them a visit and it will do again because Abu Dhabi will equal then surpass their three European Cups by the end of the decade.

You reap what you sow.

Also: Linked with Pickford tonight.
