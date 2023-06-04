« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2965031 times)

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46360 on: June 4, 2023, 03:06:39 pm »
Wonder if that's Leam Spa?

Generic name but yknow

Comes up with a bit of astute googling

Quote from: reddebs on June  4, 2023, 03:06:27 pm
Probably for the first time in his life.


THE shock might destroy him  :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46361 on: June 4, 2023, 03:17:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  4, 2023, 03:04:42 pm
James White, 33, of Warwickshire

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-06-03/manchester-united-fan-arrested-over-shirt-mocking-hillsborough-disaster-victims







Fuck sake I've just searched Facebook and the comments, although most are incredulous you always get that one twat like Gareth Wonham from Ormskirk asking if those upset have ever met any Liverpool fans 😡😡😡

I was going to reply fuck you twat and yes I would say it to his face if I had the misfortune to come across him but actually thought nah, fuck him he ain't worth it.

Yet another fucking nomark gobshite!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46362 on: June 4, 2023, 04:30:08 pm »
That baby grow too. Wtf

Charm the paint of walls, this c*nt.

Oh, surprise surprise, hes from the Midlands.

I honestly cant see how this fucker avoids a kicking.  El Chapo he aint, he wont be able to hide for long.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46363 on: June 4, 2023, 04:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June  4, 2023, 11:10:17 am
Well I looked for it and it deffo wasn't there when I looked.

When you all posted it was there, looked again and it popped up.

Dude, just admit you were wrong.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46364 on: June 4, 2023, 05:56:53 pm »
Hope the c*nt gets an infection off a rusty nail and dies in agony.

Failing that - in the unlikely scenario he gets a job hope people are into his employer.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46365 on: June 4, 2023, 07:08:30 pm »
Send him to Walton nick for a few weeks. That'll sort him out.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46366 on: Yesterday at 04:47:48 pm »
Sorry no time to check the other threads, has this been posted yet?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46367 on: Yesterday at 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 04:47:48 pm
Sorry no time to check the other threads, has this been posted yet?

I don't agree that they are worse.

Market economics dictate that this would not be a thing if there was no demand.
Also, have we made certain that the maker has any idea what the significance is. While we, the mancs and some other footy fans know, I'd wager the wider population have absolutely no idea.

My advice would simply be to email the shop owner, politely describing the situation and suggesting that that is removed. No need to go all Taken on them.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46368 on: Yesterday at 06:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:03:49 pm
I don't agree that they are worse.

Market economics dictate that this would not be a thing if there was no demand.
Also, have we made certain that the maker has any idea what the significance is. While we, the mancs and some other footy fans know, I'd wager the wider population have absolutely no idea.

My advice would simply be to email the shop owner, politely describing the situation and suggesting that that is removed. No need to go all Taken on them.
I agree -- for all the shop knew, this was to celebrate someone's 97th birthday or something like that.

that said .... where is this place located?  damned if I can find a physical address anywhere.  if it's not in the UK, a LOT more chance they had an no idea.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46369 on: Yesterday at 06:19:38 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 04:47:48 pm
Sorry no time to check the other threads, has this been posted yet?

Wasn't it a Man United jersey with premier league name and number on it? These are original separately printed shirts.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46370 on: Yesterday at 06:23:32 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 06:19:38 pm
Wasn't it a Man United jersey with premier league name and number on it? These are original separately printed shirts.
not sure what "original separately printed" means - official PL shirt?

or maybe it's a knockoff?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46371 on: Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:23:32 pm
not sure what "original separately printed" means - official PL shirt?

or maybe it's a knockoff?

Yeah sorry what I mean is, that site looks like an original design t-shirt. Where as to me it looked like he bought this season's United shit (or the previous season I dunno) and got the vile shit printed on it himself. Like you'd have to go buy a jersey and then get name and number printed on it rather than ordering it "as-is" with the bile already on it.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46372 on: Yesterday at 06:32:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:23:32 pm
not sure what "original separately printed" means - official PL shirt?

or maybe it's a knockoff?

He means the shite on that site are all their own designs, most of it is pretty grim, the manc c*nt on Saturday was wearing a replica shirt, the 97 have the premier league logo on them so he's either got it from an official outlet or bought the numbers & letters online which you can get for a few quid on Ebay, looking at the alignment on them I'd say he's had it done in a shop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46373 on: Yesterday at 06:43:44 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm
Yeah sorry what I mean is, that site looks like an original design t-shirt. Where as to me it looked like he bought this season's United shit (or the previous season I dunno) and got the vile shit printed on it himself. Like you'd have to go buy a jersey and then get name and number printed on it rather than ordering it "as-is" with the bile already on it.
ah, ok - ta.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46374 on: Yesterday at 06:58:54 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm
Yeah sorry what I mean is, that site looks like an original design t-shirt. Where as to me it looked like he bought this season's United shit (or the previous season I dunno) and got the vile shit printed on it himself. Like you'd have to go buy a jersey and then get name and number printed on it rather than ordering it "as-is" with the bile already on it.

Its been taken down now - ToneLa has played a blinder in reporting it.  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353180.1200

Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:02:28 pm
Reported the vendor and fwded it to the Guardian

I have reported some of the individual shirts as well as the account but there's loads..

Have sent it to Pinterest explaining it is a shirt so offensive it is involved in a court case with a link to the BBC story

Seems to come from moteefee.com too so have flagged it

Would suggest more people contact Pinterest about it

Surely me pointing out it is a legal issue and arrestable offence is enough but yknow
more the 'merrier'

Edit: contacted the Beeb too as a followup to their recent article on the arrest. Let's see what happens. Something BETTER happen

The shirt on Saturday was deffo a replica shirt, you can see the DXC sleeve sponsor logo.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46375 on: Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:58:54 pm
Its been taken down now - ToneLa has played a blinder in reporting it.  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353180.1200

The shirt on Saturday was deffo a replica shirt, you can see the DXC sleeve sponsor logo.

Which, IMO, is why it should be investigated further where he got it done. For the first time since Fowler came back I got a name on my shirt before Villa at home a few weeks ago in the club shop in town as I wanted Bobby on it for memory's sake. They told me they couldn't do the PL lettering as it was now an "old" shirt. I dunno why but it's obviously a rule so, he's got it done somewhere official. Needs to be found out where.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46376 on: Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:03:58 pm
Which, IMO, is why it should be investigated further where he got it done. For the first time since Fowler came back I got a name on my shirt before Villa at home a few weeks ago in the club shop in town as I wanted Bobby on it for memory's sake. They told me they couldn't do the PL lettering as it was now an "old" shirt. I dunno why but it's obviously a rule so, he's got it done somewhere official. Needs to be found out where.

Could have been DHGate or another online, but hopefully the MET actually do some work and find out where the c*nt bought it from.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46377 on: Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm
Could have been DHGate or another online, but hopefully the MET actually do some work and find out where the c*nt bought it from.

That's a fair point, Rob. I only discovered what DHGate was this weekend so, there's that.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46378 on: Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm »
I think it's still wise to be careful about a witch hunt for who put the lettering on.

Just because you work in a sports shop, doesn't mean you understand the significance. Even if you do when pointed out, you might have been blind to it at the time.
I say that with experience. A few years back I photoshopped a load of Utd players faces onto the 'LOST' beach aircrash promo shot. I did it purely for the whole double take on their team being a bit of a disaster ad also that they were a bit lost.

I posted it on here and quickly had people having a go about it. I couldn't understand why. It took someone pointing out that it could be taken as a Munich reference for that to even enter my head. Obvs took it down and apologised after that but that just shows how these things can happen.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46379 on: Yesterday at 08:14:34 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
That's a fair point, Rob. I only discovered what DHGate was this weekend so, there's that.

Yep, they'd have no clue. Could also have just been a young kid in a sports shop who has no interest in sport so has no idea what it meant. However, I've just had a go on both JD Sports and Sports Directs websites and you can enter NOT ENOUGH and 97 as personalisation, so I have sent the email below to them

Good Evening.

As I am sure you are aware, a Manchester United Supporter was photographed at Wembley wearing a shirt with 97 Not Enough on the back, which is a vile reference to the death toll at Hillsborough and basically says that not enough men, women and children died in the disaster. As somone who lost a friend in the disaster, I obviously find this shirt sickening.

I am not for one minute suggesting that this shirt was bought from one of your outlets, but I have noticed that I can enter the name NOTENOUGH and select shirt no 97 on your website.

Can you please confirm that if an attempt to order a shirt in this manner would be stopped and not supplied?

Regards
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46380 on: Yesterday at 10:04:12 pm »
If anyone wants a laugh, this United fan has written an essay on why Citys treble isnt as good as Uniteds.

It isnt that I necessarily disagree with much of what hes saying, its just that typical Manc way of being really fucking bitter but trying to come across as reasonable because theyre used to being the top dogs and mocking others for their bitterness, as theyve also done whenever weve been successful.

Had we won the quadruple last season you can guarantee hed have written something very similar about us.

https://twitter.com/waynesbarton/status/1665601530865782784?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46381 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:04:12 pm
If anyone wants a laugh, this United fan has written an essay on why Citys treble isnt as good as Uniteds...
He lost me early on when he suggested English football reached its peak in the late 90s and early 00s.

Typical Manc believing that football's best period in this country came when most teams were shite and United dominated.  ::)

If Abu Dhabi do buy the treble* it will be meaningless and hollow, of course, but their followers won't give two hoots about a jealous and bitter United fan crying into his pint and ranting online like that. He went full Everton there.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46382 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm »
I'm not sure how 1 treble can be better than the other. I mean if City win the ECL then it's the same amount of trophies?!

You can't even lay claim to City spending  more to win it as United had the same amount of resources!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46383 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
We've won more doubles and more trebles than both of them combined.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46384 on: Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
We've won more doubles and more trebles than both of them combined.
They don't count according to Uniturd fans!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46385 on: Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 10:31:45 pm
They don't count according to Uniturd fans!


United fans are c*nts, so they don't count  ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46386 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:04:12 pm
If anyone wants a laugh, this United fan has written an essay on why Citys treble isnt as good as Uniteds.

It isnt that I necessarily disagree with much of what hes saying, its just that typical Manc way of being really fucking bitter but trying to come across as reasonable because theyre used to being the top dogs and mocking others for their bitterness, as theyve also done whenever weve been successful.

Had we won the quadruple last season you can guarantee hed have written something very similar about us.

https://twitter.com/waynesbarton/status/1665601530865782784?s=46&t=_eseCixFwq6PO9zl-BDn6g

To be fair, it was the bigger achievement though.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46387 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  4, 2023, 04:30:08 pm
That baby grow too. Wtf


Sadly, I'd suspect there's similar stuff for us and the bitters too, I'm sure I remember seeing something similar on that stall in St. Johns shopping centre that sells football stuff.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46388 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Sadly, I'd suspect there's similar stuff for us and the bitters too, I'm sure I remember seeing something similar on that stall in St. Johns shopping centre that sells football stuff.


With hate "insert wankers here" on them ?
