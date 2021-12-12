« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2961475 times)

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46320 on: Today at 11:15:28 am »
RIP The 'RAWK Goes Into Meltdown - Quadruple Watch 2022/23' on Red Cafe.

Went to the top when the Quadruple was on and managed to stay there for a while, but already relegated to page 2 :(
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46321 on: Today at 11:16:09 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:13:19 am
It was definitely on the BBC site yesterday a couple of hours after the match.  News and Sports sites both carried the story.

Could well have been. Wasn't online yesterday and didn't watch the match.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46322 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:11:50 am
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it does it make a sound?

If a news organisation reports on a story and Andy from Allerton doesn't read it does it really exist?

Possibly not :)

But I stand by my comments on the Guardian and their comments section. Absolute c*nts.

I used to be a full subscriber and after a few incidents cancelled everything.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46323 on: Today at 11:24:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:20:17 am
Possibly not :)

But I stand by my comments on the Guardian and their comments section. Absolute c*nts.

I used to be a full subscriber and after a few incidents cancelled everything.

Their comments section? Really?

The Guardian football writers are top class.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:11:50 am
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it does it make a sound?

If a news organisation reports on a story and Andy from Allerton doesn't read it does it really exist?

 ;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:23 am
Their comments section? Really?

The Guardian football writers are top class.

Who bothers reading comments sections anyway?

Full of no marks with too much time on their hands.

And fir the avoidance of doubt RAWK a is a prestigious fan forum, not a crappy HYS type thingy.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46326 on: Today at 11:50:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:23 am
Their comments section? Really?

The Guardian football writers are top class.

You can't be a top class publication if you allow shite like that in a comments section attached to your publication and then ban people when they point out said shite.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46327 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:26:46 am
Who bothers reading comments sections anyway?

Full of no marks with too much time on their hands.

And fir the avoidance of doubt RAWK a is a prestigious fan forum, not a crappy HYS type thingy.

You are correct. I used to try reading them to get a different take on things, but sadly the UK populice is seemingly infested with titheads. :(
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:36:30 am
So after all the hype, theyve scraped 4th place and won the league cup. Theyll need to invest heavy in my opinion as us, chelsea and spurs will all be better next year imo.

They've done nothing but invest heavily on players the last few years. Biggest spenders in world football yet the narrative remains the Glazers have skimped on them.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:50:20 am
You can't be a top class publication if you allow shite like that in a comments section attached to your publication and then ban people when they point out said shite.

Ha, you've been banned.

You don't seem like the type to join the comments section Andy, let alone go to war with the people there.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:08:04 am
It is on the BBC web page now. Wasn't at the time of posting



It was on the frontpage of the whole bbc site yesterday, not just on the sports pages.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:04:28 pm
Ha, you've been banned.

You don't seem like the type to join the comments section Andy, let alone go to war with the people there.

In fairness to Andy, the Guardian mods banned me too. Basically for arguing with Abu Dhabi 'fans'.  :)
When I recently contacted journalists about publishing reports of some of the hate speech against us around games (see the Those Chants thread) the Guardian was one I asked

For a site that says they offer free and independent journalism..

My replies about covering things like nasty chants were 'I might get in trouble', 'they'd have to be verified (me: meaning what exactly).. Don't know', 'I am sure this happens but I can't publish rumours'

For a site that asks for money every time because of its willingness to print the truth

Absolutely crap response
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:42:38 pm
When I recently contacted journalists about publishing reports of some of the hate speech against us around games (see the Those Chants thread) the Guardian was one I asked

For a site that says they offer free and independent journalism..

My replies about covering things like nasty chants were 'I might get in trouble', 'they'd have to be verified (me: meaning what exactly).. Don't know', 'I am sure this happens but I can't publish rumours'

For a site that asks for money every time because of its willingness to print the truth

Absolutely crap response

Do any of them watch Man United games? Those responses suggest they don't.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:37:09 pm
In fairness to Andy, the Guardian mods banned me too. Basically for arguing with Abu Dhabi 'fans'.  :)
What is it with these publications?

I was banned by the Liverpool Echo for condemning neo Nazis.  :butt
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:46:40 pm
Do any of them watch Man United games? Those responses suggest they don't.

Seen one name do the live report for a recent united game yes

Just stank of hypocrisy.

Free speech for the journalists... Unless they think their boss might not like it

Private Eye mentions them a bit and they're in a bad way really.

Having respect for journalists is not exactly a flaw I am willing to take on but I was courteous for such a serious matter

Even got as far as offering to host videos of the offence on YouTube if it helped publicize it

Felt No Commented out of the equation, man - crap responses

Crap treatment

Crap fear of true independent reporting - which should be a fearless reporting without hysteria of The Truth, facts.

I didn't expect a result but was quite let down. It was me reporting real life examples I've seen either myself or on here

We don't count

You don't, I don't - that is loud and clear
Its weird that the guy in the 97 shirt is getting more headlines than the chants do.

Hes pondlife, dont get me wrong, but hes one single cretin. Thousands sing those chants at nearly every match at Old Trafford and have done for decades.

I guess its so much easier for the media to pin something on one random man than confront the reality that a sizeable amount of Manchester Uniteds fanbase feel the same way as him.
Yes, it's easy to pile in on an individual. Admitting a sizable majority of their fanbase has a serious problem is another matter entirely. A lot of the media are as cowardly as the twat in the shirt.
David Conn works for the Guardian does he not?

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:01:27 pm
Yes, it's easy to pile in on an individual. Admitting a sizable majority of their fanbase has a serious problem is another matter entirely. A lot of the media are as cowardly as the twat in the shirt.

This. I bet he was getting plenty of handshakes and pats on the back from his fellow Manc twats before his picture went viral & they decided to try and disown him.

Scumbags.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:24:23 am
Their comments section? Really?

The Guardian football writers are top class.

The Guardian has more sports wash apologists than all the Tory papers combined. With the massive exception of David Conn their sports team are a sham.
On this lot. Hearing all their dont tar us with the same brush (mixed in with the you lot chanted about Munich 50 years ago and it was about your points tally 3 years ago and always the victims is about Suarez shite) - the ultimate thing is, thet knobhead though - you know what, I can wear this and nobody around me will have an issue with it.

Thats all that needs saying. Theyre a disgrace - and if they hadnt stumbled across a genius in the late 80s theyd be a yoyo club like Leeds and Forest where they belong.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:01:27 pm
Yes, it's easy to pile in on an individual. Admitting a sizable majority of their fanbase has a serious problem is another matter entirely. A lot of the media are as cowardly as the twat in the shirt.
Also much easier to 'convict' someone where they are wearing the tee shirt. Harder to pick out someone chanting. Though obviously not particularly difficult.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:01:27 pm
Yes, it's easy to pile in on an individual. Admitting a sizable majority of their fanbase has a serious problem is another matter entirely. A lot of the media are as cowardly as the twat in the shirt.

Guardian reporter told me that they won't publish anything about chants without it being 'verified'

I would suggest this means doing what that Kop twitter did - get media evidence far and wide

I think there is a huge article to write about societal hatred in football but absolutely zero appetite to do it since it is calling many of the public c---s
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:35:53 pm

I think there is a huge article to write about societal hatred in football but absolutely zero appetite to do it since it is calling many of the public c---s

Less appetite than that since we are the main target of the hatred, much like with arsenal losing to city drawing more attention to the cheating, it will require others to be much more impacted before anything happens.
Naturally, I condemn the shirt wearing wanker as vociferiously and completely as everyone else here. However, I find that person's behaviour bizarre and offensive in equal measure. In fact, I think I find it more bizarre than I do offensive. I mean, he's attending an FA Cup final against his hometown rivals (or his team's hometown rivals if he's not actually from Manchester) and he's wearing a shirt designed to anger Liverpool fans. What's the fucking point? What did he actually achieve? Are we camped out so deeply in his frontal lobe he's wearing that shirt at a match we're not even involved in? Sorry, but that is proper weirdo behaviour.

Anyway, now he's landed himself in a world of trouble that could see him given a hefty ban and for what?
Ten Hag

We are the only team capable in the world of fighting back against city'


I love it

They've got another delusional nutter in charge. I wasn't sure just how bad until now
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:29:26 pm
On this lot. Hearing all their dont tar us with the same brush (mixed in with the you lot chanted about Munich 50 years ago and it was about your points tally 3 years ago and always the victims is about Suarez shite) - the ultimate thing is, thet knobhead though - you know what, I can wear this and nobody around me will have an issue with it.

Thats all that needs saying. Theyre a disgrace - and if they hadnt stumbled across a genius in the late 80s theyd be a yoyo club like Leeds and Forest where they belong.

A lot of them revel in snideness and shithousery. "Always the victims" and points totals etc, hiding behind double entendres to camouflage what they're actually saying.

At least "The Sun was right" is unambiguous and that's the chant that even Ferguson called them out on.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:27:15 pm
The Guardian has more sports wash apologists than all the Tory papers combined. With the massive exception of David Conn their sports team are a sham.

This is absolute rubbish.
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 01:53:54 pm
Naturally, I condemn the shirt wearing wanker as vociferiously and completely as everyone else here. However, I find that person's behaviour bizarre and offensive in equal measure. In fact, I think I find it more bizarre than I do offensive. I mean, he's attending an FA Cup final against his hometown rivals (or his team's hometown rivals if he's not actually from Manchester) and he's wearing a shirt designed to anger Liverpool fans. What's the fucking point? What did he actually achieve? Are we camped out so deeply in his frontal lobe he's wearing that shirt at a match we're not even involved in? Sorry, but that is proper weirdo behaviour.

Anyway, now he's landed himself in a world of trouble that could see him given a hefty ban and for what?

He's a right wing fascist, a member of Britain First and from London. He's nothing but a piece of shit.
