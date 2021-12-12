« previous next »
The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
RIP The 'RAWK Goes Into Meltdown - Quadruple Watch 2022/23' on Red Cafe.

Went to the top when the Quadruple was on and managed to stay there for a while, but already relegated to page 2 :(
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:13:19 am
It was definitely on the BBC site yesterday a couple of hours after the match.  News and Sports sites both carried the story.

Could well have been. Wasn't online yesterday and didn't watch the match.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it does it make a sound?

If a news organisation reports on a story and Andy from Allerton doesn't read it does it really exist?

Possibly not :)

But I stand by my comments on the Guardian and their comments section. Absolute c*nts.

I used to be a full subscriber and after a few incidents cancelled everything.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Possibly not :)

But I stand by my comments on the Guardian and their comments section. Absolute c*nts.

I used to be a full subscriber and after a few incidents cancelled everything.

Their comments section? Really?

The Guardian football writers are top class.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
If a news organisation reports on a story and Andy from Allerton doesn't read it does it really exist?

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Their comments section? Really?

The Guardian football writers are top class.

Who bothers reading comments sections anyway?

Full of no marks with too much time on their hands.

And fir the avoidance of doubt RAWK a is a prestigious fan forum, not a crappy HYS type thingy.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Their comments section? Really?

The Guardian football writers are top class.

You can't be a top class publication if you allow shite like that in a comments section attached to your publication and then ban people when they point out said shite.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Who bothers reading comments sections anyway?

Full of no marks with too much time on their hands.

And fir the avoidance of doubt RAWK a is a prestigious fan forum, not a crappy HYS type thingy.

You are correct. I used to try reading them to get a different take on things, but sadly the UK populice is seemingly infested with titheads. :(
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
So after all the hype, theyve scraped 4th place and won the league cup. Theyll need to invest heavy in my opinion as us, chelsea and spurs will all be better next year imo.

They've done nothing but invest heavily on players the last few years. Biggest spenders in world football yet the narrative remains the Glazers have skimped on them.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:50:20 am
You can't be a top class publication if you allow shite like that in a comments section attached to your publication and then ban people when they point out said shite.

Ha, you've been banned.

You don't seem like the type to join the comments section Andy, let alone go to war with the people there.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
It is on the BBC web page now. Wasn't at the time of posting



It was on the frontpage of the whole bbc site yesterday, not just on the sports pages.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Ha, you've been banned.

You don't seem like the type to join the comments section Andy, let alone go to war with the people there.

In fairness to Andy, the Guardian mods banned me too. Basically for arguing with Abu Dhabi 'fans'.  :)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
When I recently contacted journalists about publishing reports of some of the hate speech against us around games (see the Those Chants thread) the Guardian was one I asked

For a site that says they offer free and independent journalism..

My replies about covering things like nasty chants were 'I might get in trouble', 'they'd have to be verified (me: meaning what exactly).. Don't know', 'I am sure this happens but I can't publish rumours'

For a site that asks for money every time because of its willingness to print the truth

Absolutely crap response
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
When I recently contacted journalists about publishing reports of some of the hate speech against us around games (see the Those Chants thread) the Guardian was one I asked

For a site that says they offer free and independent journalism..

My replies about covering things like nasty chants were 'I might get in trouble', 'they'd have to be verified (me: meaning what exactly).. Don't know', 'I am sure this happens but I can't publish rumours'

For a site that asks for money every time because of its willingness to print the truth

Absolutely crap response

Do any of them watch Man United games? Those responses suggest they don't.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
In fairness to Andy, the Guardian mods banned me too. Basically for arguing with Abu Dhabi 'fans'.  :)
What is it with these publications?

I was banned by the Liverpool Echo for condemning neo Nazis.  :butt
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Do any of them watch Man United games? Those responses suggest they don't.

Seen one name do the live report for a recent united game yes

Just stank of hypocrisy.

Free speech for the journalists... Unless they think their boss might not like it

Private Eye mentions them a bit and they're in a bad way really.

Having respect for journalists is not exactly a flaw I am willing to take on but I was courteous for such a serious matter

Even got as far as offering to host videos of the offence on YouTube if it helped publicize it

Felt No Commented out of the equation, man - crap responses

Crap treatment

Crap fear of true independent reporting - which should be a fearless reporting without hysteria of The Truth, facts.

I didn't expect a result but was quite let down. It was me reporting real life examples I've seen either myself or on here

We don't count

You don't, I don't - that is loud and clear
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Its weird that the guy in the 97 shirt is getting more headlines than the chants do.

Hes pondlife, dont get me wrong, but hes one single cretin. Thousands sing those chants at nearly every match at Old Trafford and have done for decades.

I guess its so much easier for the media to pin something on one random man than confront the reality that a sizeable amount of Manchester Uniteds fanbase feel the same way as him.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yes, it's easy to pile in on an individual. Admitting a sizable majority of their fanbase has a serious problem is another matter entirely. A lot of the media are as cowardly as the twat in the shirt.
