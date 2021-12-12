Do any of them watch Man United games? Those responses suggest they don't.
Seen one name do the live report for a recent united game yes
Just stank of hypocrisy.
Free speech for the journalists... Unless they think their boss might not like it
Private Eye mentions them a bit and they're in a bad way really.
Having respect for journalists is not exactly a flaw I am willing to take on but I was courteous for such a serious matter
Even got as far as offering to host videos of the offence on YouTube if it helped publicize it
Felt No Commented out of the equation, man - crap responses
Crap treatment
Crap fear of true independent reporting - which should be a fearless reporting without hysteria of The Truth, facts.
I didn't expect a result but was quite let down. It was me reporting real life examples I've seen either myself or on here
We don't count
You don't, I don't - that is loud and clear