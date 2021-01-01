I honestly still stand by what I said that he's only in the job still because we had a shit season. If we'd been pushing City again for the league and turned them over at theirs again he'd be sacked.



Chelsea too. If us and Chelsea had been up to our usual levels they'd have finished outside top 4 again. All what ifs and hypotheticals that don't really mean shit though.But, overall, they've been far from impressive. They've not really looked any different this season than they did under Ole. Propelled up the table by Rashford having a 3 month purple patch before returning to his normal standards.People talk about their clean sheets, but they've also conceded 7 against us, 6 against City twice, 4 against Brentford & Cadiz. Conceded 3 in a fair few games, too. You get my point. Their GD is the lowest in the top 6.They limped out of the Europa Leage with a shocking away performance, fluked their way to two domestic cup finals by getting home draws all the way through both competitions against shite teams.I'll be fucking amazed if we finish behind these next season.