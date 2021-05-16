« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1152 1153 1154 1155 1156 [1157]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2957504 times)

Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • return of the king
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46240 on: Today at 05:48:18 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 04:29:01 pm
Internet do your thing. Find him.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/13zf7kh/someone_actually_got_this_printed_and_wore_it_to/
hes been arrested apparently. Hope he loses his job the rat. Hopefully theyll also go after the shop that printed it and shut them down.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,848
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46241 on: Today at 05:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:38:32 pm
They are now because it involves them. They weren't when we were going toe-to-toe with Abu Dhabi.
Karma really is a beautiful thing.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46242 on: Today at 05:50:46 pm »
London Met Police actually doing some good police work

Hope he gets dealt with harshly, banned from football grounds for quite a few years, as well as incitement and public disorder and throw in a hate crime in there as well.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46243 on: Today at 05:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:06:41 pm
Pest Control has been called to Wembley.
:lmao :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,979
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46244 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm »
So close to so much success.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46245 on: Today at 06:16:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:13:52 pm
So close to so much success.
Yeah. One League Cup in 7 years.
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46246 on: Today at 06:16:56 pm »
just me or were all the utd fans wearing the same stupid fisherman's hat????
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,979
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46247 on: Today at 06:19:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:16:16 pm
Yeah. One League Cup in 7 years.
They are back. Another couple hundred of million spent this summer and the quadruple will be closer.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,612
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46248 on: Today at 06:19:55 pm »
Ten Hag: "I think we are the only team in the world capable of fighting back against this City"
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46249 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:55 pm
Ten Hag: "I think we are the only team in the world capable of fighting back against this City"
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,979
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46250 on: Today at 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:55 pm
Ten Hag: "I think we are the only team in the world capable of fighting back against this City"
:lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,161
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46251 on: Today at 06:24:06 pm »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46252 on: Today at 06:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:24:06 pm

excellent!!

piece of fucking shite.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46253 on: Today at 06:27:23 pm »
Whats he done?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,532
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46254 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,161
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46255 on: Today at 06:28:15 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:27:23 pm
Whats he done?


C*nt was wearing his at Wembley today.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,848
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46256 on: Today at 06:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:55 pm
Ten Hag: "I think we are the only team in the world capable of fighting back against this City"
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

The lack of awareness they have of anything outside their little bubble is staggering.  :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes :odd :rollseyes
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,923
  • kopite
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46257 on: Today at 06:36:46 pm »
The police should drive the c*nt to Liverpool tonight and leave him in the hands of a welcoming committee.

I hope the pricks that printed this filth get busted too.

I give up on society these days, fuckin thick idiots everywhere.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46258 on: Today at 06:38:18 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 06:36:46 pm
The police should drive the c*nt to Liverpool tonight and leave him in the hands of a welcoming committee.

I hope the pricks that printed this filth get busted too.

I give up on society these days, fuckin thick idiots everywhere.
... or sentence him to wear it next time they play at Anfield.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,287
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46259 on: Today at 06:38:31 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 06:16:56 pm
just me or were all the utd fans wearing the same stupid fisherman's hat????

Given out free at the game with the plastic flags.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46260 on: Today at 06:38:45 pm »
Cheers lads. What an absolute piece of shite.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46261 on: Today at 06:41:46 pm »
is that twat showing up in any media stories, or just twitter?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1152 1153 1154 1155 1156 [1157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 