Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2955840 times)

Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46200 on: May 28, 2023, 12:50:32 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 27, 2023, 12:34:04 pm
And all on a shoestring budget, incredible.
Incredible achievement for a man that's expected to "make do"...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46201 on: May 28, 2023, 12:59:14 am »
And to think, the Anfield Road End is being taken apart by monster machinery in the coming days, but even that won't be the biggest demolition seen at Anfield this year.

7-0.  :wave
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46202 on: May 28, 2023, 02:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
Erik ten Hag inherited a mess, has had to deal with huge off-pitch issues (Cristiano, Greenwood, delayed takeover), yet has delivered standards, structure, a revived bond between fans and players, a trophy, Champions League football and a crack at a cup double. Some start for him.

:lmao

I mean, hes done alright considering he got a quarter of a billion to set him on his way. But they are only a year removed from finishing on pretty much the same points total under sodding Solskjear!

While her tweet is a bit idiotic, declaring 72 and 58 being pretty much the same points total would seem to be a bit of a stretch
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46203 on: May 28, 2023, 02:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on May 28, 2023, 02:01:02 pm
While her tweet is a bit idiotic, declaring 72 and 58 being pretty much the same points total would seem to be a bit of a stretch

I would have thought youd maybe figure out I was talking about 2021 when they got 74. 
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46204 on: May 28, 2023, 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 28, 2023, 02:05:33 pm
I would have thought youd maybe figure out I was talking about 2021 when they got 74. 

Dropping all the way down to 58 would lend credence to her claim of inheriting a mess, which seemed no more true than usual for them though.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46205 on: May 28, 2023, 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on May 28, 2023, 02:11:49 pm
Dropping all the way down to 58 would lend credence to her claim of inheriting a mess, which seemed no more true than usual for them though.

Like I say, hes done fine. But the arselicking from Reddy was typically hilarious - hence the post, it isnt that deep ;D

He hasnt done an incredible job, just a glance at their away results, and their results against the better teams in the league show that, as does their humiliation of being thrashed by Seville in the Europa. He was hugely fortunate to get two cup runs played exclusively at home till the semis, with no game against one of the leagues better teams till the FA cup final.  Sure you only beat what is in front of you, but it puts a gloss on a season that is deceptive.

Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46206 on: May 29, 2023, 12:00:48 am »
seven Hag whinging about failure to invest again.

Hes really special this guy, absolute cryarse.
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46207 on: May 29, 2023, 07:52:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 28, 2023, 02:24:58 pm
Like I say, hes done fine. But the arselicking from Reddy was typically hilarious - hence the post, it isnt that deep ;D

He hasnt done an incredible job, just a glance at their away results, and their results against the better teams in the league show that, as does their humiliation of being thrashed by Seville in the Europa. He was hugely fortunate to get two cup runs played exclusively at home till the semis, with no game against one of the leagues better teams till the FA cup final.  Sure you only beat what is in front of you, but it puts a gloss on a season that is deceptive.


l

My missus says their name is on the cup, as they have been utter dogshit in every game yet have somehow made the final and she could be right. They were awful in the league cup as well

I've seen too much of this lot and I think they were actually better under Ole, he never lost 7-0 for one 😉

Also shows how much an odd season we have had when the golden gloves winner has conceded 43 goals.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46208 on: May 29, 2023, 09:13:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 29, 2023, 12:00:48 am
seven Hag whinging about failure to invest again.

Hes really special this guy, absolute cryarse.

The state of him, only Chelsea spent more in his time here.

The club knows if you want to play top-four and compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you dont have a chance because other clubs will do, said Ten Hag.

Weve seen it in the winter. All the clubs around us made huge investments and we didn't."

Why were you broke in the winter Hag? Oh yeah, because you spent 250m on absolute shit months earlier.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46209 on: May 29, 2023, 10:00:35 am »
What is it with Manchester and whiny bald twats
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46210 on: May 29, 2023, 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 29, 2023, 10:00:35 am
What is it with Manchester and whiny bald twats
It's weird, isn't it?

They have the self awareness of your average fence post too.

There must be something in the water in Manchestoh.  :rollseyes
Offline Koplord

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46211 on: May 29, 2023, 12:37:29 pm »
Hope the fan and media delusion continues with their manager - From what I have seen they have just reverted back to same football of 2 years ago playing hit and run football which was fairly effective for them until they added ronaldo which killed it. They have now changed manager spent another few hundred million and removed ronaldo to end up back were they started lol

Ended season with a 14 GD - Travesty both them and Saudi are in the cl
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46212 on: May 29, 2023, 12:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Koplord on May 29, 2023, 12:37:29 pm
Hope the fan and media delusion continues with their manager - From what I have seen they have just reverted back to same football of 2 years ago playing hit and run football which was fairly effective for them until they added ronaldo which killed it. They have now changed manager spent another few hundred million and removed ronaldo to end up back were they started lol

Ended season with a 14 GD - Travesty both them and Saudi are in the cl

So true. When we all told them Ronaldo was joyfully the wrong person for them they called us wums. Then Blake's 7 turns up and drops Ronaldo and it shows he's a genius.  :lmao You're right, they're exactly back where they were, no discernable style other than Ole football. And many, many, many overpriced and overpaid players.

I'm quite looking forward to the CL. If we're lucky Utd will just about be able to hold on to 3rd place and join us in Europa. Their true home. If we're not lucky, they'll finish 4th.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46213 on: May 29, 2023, 12:55:19 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on May 29, 2023, 12:54:19 pm
So true. When we all told them Ronaldo was joyfully the wrong person for them they called us wums. Then Blake's 7 turns up and drops Ronaldo and it shows he's a genius.  :lmao You're right, they're exactly back where they were, no discernable style other than Ole football. And many, many, many overpriced and overpaid players.

I'm quite looking forward to the CL. If we're lucky Utd will just about be able to hold on to 3rd place and join us in Europa. Their true home. If we're not lucky, they'll finish 4th.
I'm sure Ronaldo must be regretting misding out on the leagur cup and a ticket to a competition they won't do anything in.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46214 on: May 29, 2023, 12:57:36 pm »
Offline Koplord

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46215 on: May 29, 2023, 01:24:44 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on May 29, 2023, 12:54:19 pm
So true. When we all told them Ronaldo was joyfully the wrong person for them they called us wums. Then Blake's 7 turns up and drops Ronaldo and it shows he's a genius.  :lmao You're right, they're exactly back where they were, no discernable style other than Ole football. And many, many, many overpriced and overpaid players.

I'm quite looking forward to the CL. If we're lucky Utd will just about be able to hold on to 3rd place and join us in Europa. Their true home. If we're not lucky, they'll finish 4th.

If we get our act together we should be comfortably above these next season - We ran them close this year in what was an absolute joke of season barely winning any away games.

Expect the Norwich scarves out in august because they havent spent half a billion with the usual cheerleading from Neville and Co. Scarves away september 1st after spending that half a billion and then protests again around October time when they are out the title race and Neville starts telling you the stadium is falling down
Offline Wghennessy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46216 on: May 29, 2023, 10:28:57 pm »
Whats going on with Antony anyway, is he actually injured?

So youre telling me he went down, cried on the pitch, was stretchered off...and he isnt injured.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65740312

Offline PaulF

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46217 on: May 29, 2023, 10:52:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on May 29, 2023, 09:13:30 am
The state of him, only Chelsea spent more in his time here.

The club knows if you want to play top-four and compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you dont have a chance because other clubs will do, said Ten Hag.

Weve seen it in the winter. All the clubs around us made huge investments and we didn't."

Why were you broke in the winter Hag? Oh yeah, because you spent 250m on absolute shit months earlier.

Just going on what he says here, he's right though.
We won't be competing for top four unless we invest this summer. We should have invested more in the playing squad over the last two transfer windows too.
What he said is true.  The fact they have invested very heavily to get a few points above us is a different story
Offline elbow

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46218 on: May 29, 2023, 11:15:11 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on May 29, 2023, 12:54:19 pm
So true. When we all told them Ronaldo was joyfully the wrong person for them they called us wums. Then Blake's 7 turns up and drops Ronaldo and it shows he's a genius.  :lmao You're right, they're exactly back where they were, no discernable style other than Ole football. And many, many, many overpriced and overpaid players.

I'm quite looking forward to the CL. If we're lucky Utd will just about be able to hold on to 3rd place and join us in Europa. Their true home. If we're not lucky, they'll finish 4th.

Re: Ronaldo - it's one of those myths that seems to persist - "he bombed him out of Utd."

The prancing one was in control, he decided he wanted out, not the other way around.

As I recall, Seven Hag actually made him Captain after an earlier season tantrum.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46219 on: May 30, 2023, 11:39:12 am »
I've just realised, how much fun it will be , if they drop to the Europa after Ten Hags' comments about playing on a Thursday.
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46220 on: May 30, 2023, 12:16:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 30, 2023, 11:39:12 am
I've just realised, how much fun it will be , if they drop to the Europa after Ten Hags' comments about playing on a Thursday.

You mean IF they don't finish 4th in their group? Otherwise it's a WHEN.
Offline Bob Harris

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46221 on: May 30, 2023, 12:52:04 pm »
Simon Jordan was funny on talkshite earlier  going on about Ten Haag (ball bag) ridiculous comment about investment

He's spent over 200m, and about 90m of that was on Antony!!
What have u got against Antony???
He's crap!!!
He's not crap
He's 90m quid worth of CRAP!!!!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46222 on: May 30, 2023, 01:13:59 pm »
Their next manager.

Spoiler
[flash=560,315]https://www.youtube.com/v/kHcDSxh9UTY/flash]

Sorry what was the question?
[close]
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46223 on: June 1, 2023, 08:28:24 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MLMvFSYvQNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MLMvFSYvQNk</a>
Offline Chakan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46224 on: June 1, 2023, 08:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on June  1, 2023, 08:28:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MLMvFSYvQNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MLMvFSYvQNk</a>

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46225 on: Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on June  1, 2023, 08:28:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MLMvFSYvQNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MLMvFSYvQNk</a>
Paying £90m for Harry Maguire is just...
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46226 on: Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm
Paying £90m for Harry Maguire is just...

a very Manc thing to do.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46227 on: Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm »
Offline Romford_Red

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46228 on: Yesterday at 10:16:25 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46229 on: Today at 01:02:01 am »
 ;D

https://twitter.com/FT/status/1664743909900136450


Quote
Six Glazer siblings to retain Man Utd stakes under Ratcliffe offer.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46230 on: Today at 03:36:34 am »
