Hope the fan and media delusion continues with their manager - From what I have seen they have just reverted back to same football of 2 years ago playing hit and run football which was fairly effective for them until they added ronaldo which killed it. They have now changed manager spent another few hundred million and removed ronaldo to end up back were they started lol
Ended season with a 14 GD - Travesty both them and Saudi are in the cl
So true. When we all told them Ronaldo was joyfully the wrong person for them they called us wums. Then Blake's 7 turns up and drops Ronaldo and it shows he's a genius.
You're right, they're exactly back where they were, no discernable style other than Ole football. And many, many, many overpriced and overpaid players.
I'm quite looking forward to the CL. If we're lucky Utd will just about be able to hold on to 3rd place and join us in Europa. Their true home. If we're not lucky, they'll finish 4th.