Qatar was the biggest recipient of UK arms exports last year, with £2.4 billion worth of weaponary and equipment (more than Ukraine). Knowing the pressure the UK government put on the PL to accept the Saudi bid for Newcastle, who wants to bet the Tory gov will be scrambling to lobby in favour of any potential Qatar-Man Utd deal?



Yep, that's definitely happening then sadly. And the majority of that 2.4 billion would have been directed to their rich Tory party donor mates no doubt.Ironic that Utd fans are not only welcoming blood and oil money but they are bending over for a good rogering by the Tory party too. They have absolutely zero awareness of their own existence and relevance, specially on Redcafe.Edit: the above warning applies to our own dickhead fans too if they're secretly/openly hoping for an oil deal.