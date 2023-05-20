« previous next »
May 20, 2023, 08:17:38 pm
May 20, 2023, 08:18:02 pm
Today at 10:33:30 am
Qatar was the biggest recipient of UK arms exports last year, with £2.4 billion worth of weaponary and equipment (more than Ukraine). Knowing the pressure the UK government put on the PL to accept the Saudi bid for Newcastle, who wants to bet the Tory gov will be scrambling to lobby in favour of any potential Qatar-Man Utd deal?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/21/uk-arms-sales-reach-record-85bn-as-global-tensions-escalate
Today at 10:38:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 20, 2023, 06:53:55 pm
They'll be found out next year.

You know Howard Webb is running the refs?
Today at 12:01:08 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:38:30 am
You know Howard Webb is running the refs?
...and he's "waiting on FIFA" to decide whether the refs should wear microphones.. not seeing that it would be good for the sport himself. (I think he does, so...)
He must be a very worried man.
Today at 12:23:05 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:33:30 am
Qatar was the biggest recipient of UK arms exports last year, with £2.4 billion worth of weaponary and equipment (more than Ukraine). Knowing the pressure the UK government put on the PL to accept the Saudi bid for Newcastle, who wants to bet the Tory gov will be scrambling to lobby in favour of any potential Qatar-Man Utd deal?

Yep, that's definitely happening then sadly. And the majority of that 2.4 billion would have been directed to their rich Tory party donor mates no doubt.

Ironic that Utd fans are not only welcoming blood and oil money but they are bending over for a good rogering by the Tory party too. They have absolutely zero awareness of their own existence and relevance, specially on Redcafe.  :wave

Edit: the above warning applies to our own dickhead fans too if they're secretly/openly hoping for an oil deal.
Today at 12:26:15 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:23:05 pm
Yep, that's definitely happening then sadly. And the majority of that 2.4 billion would have been directed to their rich Tory party donor mates no doubt.

Ironic that Utd fans are not only welcoming blood and oil money but they are bending over for a good rogering by the Tory party too. They have absolutely zero awareness of their own existence and relevance, specially on Redcafe.  :wave

Manchester, the birthplace of the Trade Unions - their ancestors would be so proud of this current lot. :(
Today at 12:26:51 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:23:05 pm
Edit: the above warning applies to our own dickhead fans too if they're secretly/openly hoping for an oil deal.

Yep!  >:(
Today at 07:59:48 pm
Want Neymar.  ;D

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1660713173198991360

Breaking | Active negotiations between Manchester United & PSG for Neymar, according to LÉquipe.
Today at 08:02:07 pm
Today at 08:02:25 pm
Today at 08:02:57 pm
I hope they get him. Massive flop in the PL
Today at 08:03:44 pm
Would love that to be true but no chance sadly, doubt they're working on a deal like that with the ownership situation not resolved but hope they are, past prime, injury prone players on massive wages, yes please!!
Today at 08:04:51 pm
Hes' not surviving the Premier League if he comes here The man falls down like he's been shot in Ligue 1 for fucks sakes.   ;D
Today at 08:05:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:02:07 pm
Don't know why he's so underrated.

Spends more time on the floor screaming than actually playing? He'll fit in well there.
Today at 08:05:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:02:07 pm
Don't know why he's so underrated.

Cos he's crap.
Today at 08:08:06 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:03:44 pm
Would love that to be true but no chance sadly, doubt they're working on a deal like that with the ownership situation not resolved but hope they are, past prime, injury prone players on massive wages, yes please!!

It's their go-to type signing for a decade now. 

'All the world's best want Man Utd on their CV'. 

Fuck off ya daft twats, they just want a massive last payday!!
