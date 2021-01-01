I still say Liverpool in 1977 is a much overlooked achievement.



Liverpool lost an FA Cup Final, retained the League, and won the European Cup.

United won their Treble by gualifying for the CL after finishing second the previous year.



Out of winning the FA Cup and retaining the League title, I know which I consider more impressive.



Those c*nts stopped us too - I still say Macari handled the ball.Was chatting about this last night with the missus, she can't remember the final, other than the goals, as she was pissed after being on the ale all day in Barcelona before the game and she's never seen the TV coverage. I said we should have knocked them out of the FA Cup, Fowler missing a sitter at 1-0, Arsenal should have put them out, they were jammy as fuck in the semi and Bayern should have had it won, spawny fuckers.