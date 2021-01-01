« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2916564 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46080 on: Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:02:26 pm
Ha no way is Mane going there, come on.

Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46081 on: Yesterday at 05:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm
Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest.

To be honest, even Salah going to Man Utd wouldn't surprise you ...
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46082 on: Yesterday at 05:43:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:41:58 pm
To be honest, even Salah going to Man Utd wouldn't surprise you ...

I think you'll need better bait than this. ;)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46083 on: Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:43:03 pm
I think you'll need better bait than this. ;)

Well, now we will never know ;)
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46084 on: Yesterday at 05:50:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:41:58 pm
To be honest, even Salah going to Man Utd wouldn't surprise you ...

Online RedSince86

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46085 on: Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm »
Wouldn't surprise me if they got Mane.

They don't give a shit about signing players on the wrong side of 30.

Is Ed still at the club. ;D
Online CraigDS

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46086 on: Yesterday at 06:44:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if they got Mane.

They don't give a shit about signing players on the wrong side of 30.

Is Ed still at the club. ;D

Prob give him a 6yr deal.
Offline S

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46087 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm »
Cheered on Man City against us for years, wilfully ignoring their financial doping.

Now raging that Man City have won the treble.

A special bunch this lot.
Online the_red_pill

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46088 on: Yesterday at 11:01:20 pm »
Nice try, but Mane hates them.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46089 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm »
Mancs absolutely bricking it that "their" treble is gonna be gone.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46090 on: Today at 01:00:19 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm
Cheered on Man City against us for years, wilfully ignoring their financial doping.

Now raging that Man City have won the treble.

A special bunch this lot.

The fact that they are talking about stopping City from winning the treble, since they play them in the FA final, it shows how pathetic they are these days and how low they have fallen. Talking like a truly small club. Maybe they were always a small club, and red nose was their magnifier who made them believe they are big.

Speaking about red nose, I'm sure he won't take it too well to see City equal his best ever record.
Offline rob1966

« Reply #46091 on: Today at 07:01:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm
Mancs absolutely bricking it that "their" treble is gonna be gone.

She's clinging onto the hope that they can beat them in the FA Cup final, it's the hope that kills you.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46092 on: Today at 08:01:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm
Mancs absolutely bricking it that "their" treble is gonna be gone.
Theyve spent years supporting their geographical rivals and celebrating their success because weve been their closest competitors. Id suggest theyre feeling pretty torn right now.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46093 on: Today at 08:38:47 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:39 pm
Mancs absolutely bricking it that "their" treble is gonna be gone.

I still say Liverpool in 1977 is a much overlooked achievement.

Liverpool lost an FA Cup Final, retained the League, and won the European Cup.
United won their Treble by gualifying for the CL after finishing second the previous year.

Out of winning the FA Cup and retaining the League title, I know which I consider more impressive.
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46094 on: Today at 08:50:09 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:38:47 am
I still say Liverpool in 1977 is a much overlooked achievement.

Liverpool lost an FA Cup Final, retained the League, and won the European Cup.
United won their Treble by gualifying for the CL after finishing second the previous year.

Out of winning the FA Cup and retaining the League title, I know which I consider more impressive.

Those c*nts stopped us too - I still say Macari handled the ball.

Was chatting about this last night with the missus, she can't remember the final, other than the goals, as she was pissed after being on the ale all day in Barcelona before the game and she's never seen the TV coverage. I said we should have knocked them out of the FA Cup, Fowler missing a sitter at 1-0, Arsenal should have put them out, they were jammy as fuck in the semi and Bayern should have had it won, spawny fuckers.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46095 on: Today at 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:01:32 am
Theyve spent years supporting their geographical rivals and celebrating their success because weve been their closest competitors. Id suggest theyre feeling pretty torn right now.

They have been feeding the beast, and now the beast is so big it's about to eat them as well.
Online Legs

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46096 on: Today at 10:58:19 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 10:06:30 am
They have been feeding the beast, and now the beast is so big it's about to eat them as well.

Yeah took their eye off the ball its ok finishing above us but that is only going to get you 2nd place.

I mean Neville was king cheerleader "worried" for City defence when they played Spurs ....he was terrified Son was going to break through and score.

You have to laugh though biggest club in the world they say but their neighbours are cleaning up !

If the treble does happen the shouts for Qatar will get louder.
