Qataris bidding again, get a load of the so called Sky reporter nailing his colours to the mastAbsolutely desperate for human rights abusing overlords.So much for objective reportingSky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:"This shows the determination of Sheikh Jassim's Qatari bid and just how serious they are when it comes to buying Manchester United. It's very difficult to say which bid is favourite to succeed because the decision ultimately lies with the Glazers."What they have to decide is whether they take all of the money now from Sheikh Jassim or do they want some of the money from Sir Jim Ratcliffe while keeping a stake which would give them more money in the future."Are they going to consider what is best for Manchester United or are they just thinking about their own interests? They have to think about what is good for the club because this process has been totally undignified."It is unbecoming for a club as big as Manchester United to be treated the way it has. This has been hanging over everyone - the manager, his coaching team, the players - for six months."The Glazers have to make up their minds very quickly and realise it's not just about what's best for them, it's about what is best for Manchester United. It's is now or never."