The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 05:56:20 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on May 15, 2023, 11:35:58 am
I'm still laughing at the fact that Real managed to pull that off. A 30-year-old (now 31), for 70m!? (60+10)
Damn- United are mugs!
And we have people complaining about the reported fee for Mac Allister.

It's 5d chess from Ten Hag, giving 70m to Real so that they can make Bellingham too expensive for us.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 10:26:34 am
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:28:06 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 05:56:20 am
It's 5d chess from Ten Hag, giving 70m to Real so that they can make Bellingham too expensive for us.
You joke, but at this point, I can expect anything from that lot! ;D
Knew it was about time to think about a replacement or rotation option for Fabinho, so.... they bought - ding-dong... Casemiero! ;)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:31:49 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on May 15, 2023, 11:42:58 am
It looks like the Mancs are about to repeat this feat - for Rabiot (if reports are to be believed).
Oh I'm almost sure Ten-Hag is salivating at him.. he's been "after" him since last summer! ;D
I remember the scores of clips and vids last season making fun of that, but unfortunately for United fans... he's not letting go!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Qataris bidding again, get a load of the so called Sky reporter nailing his colours to the mast  ;D

Absolutely desperate for human rights abusing overlords.

So much for objective reporting

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"This shows the determination of Sheikh Jassim's Qatari bid and just how serious they are when it comes to buying Manchester United. It's very difficult to say which bid is favourite to succeed because the decision ultimately lies with the Glazers.

"What they have to decide is whether they take all of the money now from Sheikh Jassim or do they want some of the money from Sir Jim Ratcliffe while keeping a stake which would give them more money in the future.

"Are they going to consider what is best for Manchester United or are they just thinking about their own interests? They have to think about what is good for the club because this process has been totally undignified.

"It is unbecoming for a club as big as Manchester United to be treated the way it has. This has been hanging over everyone - the manager, his coaching team, the players - for six months.

"The Glazers have to make up their minds very quickly and realise it's not just about what's best for them, it's about what is best for Manchester United. It's is now or never."
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
That final quote has so much wrong with it, thinking the Glazers will put the club before themselves being the least moronic.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Qataris bidding again, get a load of the so called Sky reporter nailing his colours to the mast  ;D

Absolutely desperate for human rights abusing overlords.

So much for objective reporting

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"This shows the determination of Sheikh Jassim's Qatari bid and just how serious they are when it comes to buying Manchester United. It's very difficult to say which bid is favourite to succeed because the decision ultimately lies with the Glazers.

"What they have to decide is whether they take all of the money now from Sheikh Jassim or do they want some of the money from Sir Jim Ratcliffe while keeping a stake which would give them more money in the future.

"Are they going to consider what is best for Manchester United or are they just thinking about their own interests? They have to think about what is good for the club because this process has been totally undignified.

"It is unbecoming for a club as big as Manchester United to be treated the way it has. This has been hanging over everyone - the manager, his coaching team, the players - for six months.

"The Glazers have to make up their minds very quickly and realise it's not just about what's best for them, it's about what is best for Manchester United. It's is now or never."

To be fair, most English journos are mercenaries. Imagine all those paid vacations and other presents by the Qataris ...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Qataris bidding again, get a load of the so called Sky reporter nailing his colours to the mast  ;D

Absolutely desperate for human rights abusing overlords.

So much for objective reporting

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"This shows the determination of Sheikh Jassim's Qatari bid and just how serious they are when it comes to buying Manchester United. It's very difficult to say which bid is favourite to succeed because the decision ultimately lies with the Glazers.

"What they have to decide is whether they take all of the money now from Sheikh Jassim or do they want some of the money from Sir Jim Ratcliffe while keeping a stake which would give them more money in the future.

"Are they going to consider what is best for Manchester United or are they just thinking about their own interests? They have to think about what is good for the club because this process has been totally undignified.

"It is unbecoming for a club as big as Manchester United to be treated the way it has. This has been hanging over everyone - the manager, his coaching team, the players - for six months.

"The Glazers have to make up their minds very quickly and realise it's not just about what's best for them, it's about what is best for Manchester United. It's is now or never."
MUTV
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Qataris bidding again, get a load of the so called Sky reporter nailing his colours to the mast  ;D

Absolutely desperate for human rights abusing overlords.

So much for objective reporting

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"This shows the determination of Sheikh Jassim's Qatari bid and just how serious they are when it comes to buying Manchester United. It's very difficult to say which bid is favourite to succeed because the decision ultimately lies with the Glazers.

"What they have to decide is whether they take all of the money now from Sheikh Jassim or do they want some of the money from Sir Jim Ratcliffe while keeping a stake which would give them more money in the future.

"Are they going to consider what is best for Manchester United or are they just thinking about their own interests? They have to think about what is good for the club because this process has been totally undignified.

"It is unbecoming for a club as big as Manchester United to be treated the way it has. This has been hanging over everyone - the manager, his coaching team, the players - for six months.

"The Glazers have to make up their minds very quickly and realise it's not just about what's best for them, it's about what is best for Manchester United. It's is now or never."
The Glazers won't let go. In United they've got a teet that will milk well into the future. Why kill the goose that lays the golden egg?
They want majority!
The pressure from the supporters, the media and the Qataris are relentless, but they hold the cards.

Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
That final quote has so much wrong with it, thinking the Glazers will put the club before themselves being the least moronic.
Precisely!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
Lol cheerleader for United.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm
 ;D

An I love the line where he loses it "It is unbecoming for a club as big as Manchester United to be treated the way it has.

Reminds me of the classic



Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 07:34:37 am
Imagine if Qatar buy United promising to invest in the area. Cause Im sure some Arab funded high rise apartments are just what the city of Manchester has been crying out for.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 07:43:45 am
I must say, on my most recent visit there I was surprised at how high rise it is.  I don't know why, it's a major city , I think I just assumed land outside London wasn't at such a premium that you'd need high rise , bit I guess you do in the city centre.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 07:54:02 am
The pure wanking off my the media for the Qatari c*nts to buy them is disgusting. Sky in particular are leading the charge and couldn't give a shit about human rights
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 08:07:33 am
Their fans and media absolutely crying for the Qataris. What a disgrace they all are.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 08:08:59 am
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 08:48:45 am
Damn it, thisll get done now. Thats the end, its one thing having the oil states play about with minor clubs, but when they have the biggest club in their pocket the jig is up. I cant see any chance of the epl or the government blocking it after what happened with Newcastle.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 08:53:22 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:43:45 am
I must say, on my most recent visit there I was surprised at how high rise it is.  I don't know why, it's a major city , I think I just assumed land outside London wasn't at such a premium that you'd need high rise , bit I guess you do in the city centre.

That's all recent developments, past 10 years and its a fucking eyesore. When I first started working here and then moved over, at least the skyline was dominated by the hills on the Moors and the Peak District, now its Arab erections (oooeerr missus) dominating the skyline.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 08:54:25 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:48:45 am
Damn it, thisll get done now. Thats the end, its one thing having the oil states play about with minor clubs, but when they have the biggest club in their pocket the jig is up. I cant see any chance of the epl or the government blocking it after what happened with Newcastle.

What weapons do we sell to Qatar and how much oil do we buy? That'll be the deciding factor.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 09:04:17 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:48:45 am
Damn it, thisll get done now. Thats the end, its one thing having the oil states play about with minor clubs, but when they have the biggest club in their pocket the jig is up. I cant see any chance of the epl or the government blocking it after what happened with Newcastle.
Ratcliffe is apparently sorting out the financing of the deal according to The Athletic. It'd be a massive U-turn if he doesn't buy them now from my experience in this domain.
