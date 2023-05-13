« previous next »
Online Nitramdorf

« Reply #46000 on: May 13, 2023, 07:22:04 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on May 13, 2023, 06:07:37 pm
Genuinely, even trying to put bias aside, they have this incredible knack of always having players with horrible snide faces. Antony and Garnacho are some of the most Man United-looking players I've ever seen. I have no idea what they're actually like as people, but they sure look like c**ts.

Yea, its uncanny. They just have a certain look. With us, if you look at someone like Origis face you can tell that he would never, ever fit in at Snake Mountain. Hes too nice.
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #46001 on: May 13, 2023, 07:35:20 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on May 13, 2023, 11:13:41 am

... Yeah... the source of their problems, despite having spent more than any other club on player acquisitions.
Looks like the United of old will remain.

RATcliffe will throw money at them, but that's not gunna solve their problems. If it did, they would not be in the position they are in now.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #46002 on: May 13, 2023, 07:35:25 pm »
How can any of you talk about horrible c*nts playing for that shower without mentioning Ratboy?
Offline Ghost Town

« Reply #46003 on: May 13, 2023, 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 13, 2023, 07:35:25 pm
How can any of you talk about horrible c*nts playing for that shower without mentioning Ratboy?
Need to narrow that down a bit
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #46004 on: May 13, 2023, 07:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 13, 2023, 07:37:24 pm
Need to narrow that down a bit
The original referee chasing shitbag, Carraghers sidekick
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #46005 on: May 13, 2023, 08:29:01 pm »
I can't find that post from person who said Antony and Casmeiro could play for us / be in our squad. Still cheers me up ;D
Offline Caligula?

« Reply #46006 on: May 13, 2023, 08:46:16 pm »
Haha, even Ole's had a dig by calling the current crop of United players "snowflakes."  ;D
Online 4pool

« Reply #46007 on: Yesterday at 02:45:21 am »
I see a youtube video with the title, Why wouldn't Qatar buy Spurs.


Seems Mark Goldbridge is worried if Man Utd don't get Qatar they'll go somewhere else like Spurs as part of his talkshite show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9VDU2dpoLI
Offline Brian Blessed

« Reply #46008 on: Yesterday at 06:06:19 am »
BBC:

Alejandro Garnacho: 'Huge talent' can play key role in Man Utd's Premier League run-in

Apparently hes had a stunning season.

Their players dont even need to score a winner to get hyped after one game.

Offline Gili Gulu

« Reply #46009 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on May 13, 2023, 07:35:20 pm
... Yeah... the source of their problems, despite having spent more than any other club on player acquisitions.
Looks like the United of old will remain.

RATcliffe will throw money at them, but that's not gunna solve their problems. If it did, they would not be in the position they are in now.

Strangely City's sponsorship always seems to be just enough so they can outspend United by around 10-15% each year. So Ratcliffe's funding is not going to make any difference.
Offline Solomon Grundy

« Reply #46010 on: Yesterday at 09:12:34 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:06:19 am
BBC:

Alejandro Garnacho: 'Huge talent' can play key role in Man Utd's Premier League run-in

Apparently hes had a stunning season.

Their players dont even need to score a winner to get hyped after one game.



He's their new Janujizz
Online rob1966

« Reply #46011 on: Yesterday at 09:22:42 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 09:10:22 am
Strangely City's sponsorship always seems to be just enough so they can outspend United by around 10-15% each year. So Ratcliffe's funding is not going to make any difference.

The difference will be made in the staff. You drop Klopp and his team into OT, give him their budget and don't interfere with the signings and you're challenging Abu Dhabi and winning titles.

Seven Hag is just another Ole, look at the signings, Weghorst on loan, he's on loan from Burnley ffs, Casemiro on a 4 Yr deal, Erikson on a 3 Yr, £100 million on Antony, not one of those gets in ours or ADFCs teams. If they keep him, then they can throw 2 billion at the team and they'd still be shit. So hopefully they keep him on 😉
Offline deano2727

« Reply #46012 on: Yesterday at 11:29:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:22:42 am
The difference will be made in the staff. You drop Klopp and his team into OT, give him their budget and don't interfere with the signings and you're challenging Abu Dhabi and winning titles.

Seven Hag is just another Ole, look at the signings, Weghorst on loan, he's on loan from Burnley ffs, Casemiro on a 4 Yr deal, Erikson on a 3 Yr, £100 million on Antony, not one of those gets in ours or ADFCs teams. If they keep him, then they can throw 2 billion at the team and they'd still be shit. So hopefully they keep him on 😉

Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #46013 on: Yesterday at 11:29:44 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

Nah, he's been woeful most of the time since he signed for them and would never in a million years cope with the way we play, Fabinho even outpaced him for our 2nd goal v the Mancs
Online Crosby Nick

« Reply #46014 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

He certainly doesnt run.
Online Tobelius

« Reply #46015 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:51 am
He certainly doesnt run.

Don't blame him that much really,it's a heavy burden between his shoulders.
Offline RedSince86

« Reply #46016 on: Yesterday at 11:44:15 am »
Casemiro has been awful post WC.

You can see why Real again sold him.

Varane is another one who regressed badly, he's been playing top level football since 19 for club and country and has a lot of mileage in the legs and is now getting those niggling frequent injuries.

Must be £750k a week wages for the next 4 years with them 2. :-X
Online Red Beret

« Reply #46017 on: Yesterday at 11:47:39 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:45:21 am
I see a youtube video with the title, Why wouldn't Qatar buy Spurs.


Seems Mark Goldbridge is worried if Man Utd don't get Qatar they'll go somewhere else like Spurs as part of his talkshite show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9VDU2dpoLI

Same reason the Glazers have effectively mirrored every mive/announcement made by FSG since they declared an interest in securing investment or a potential sale.

Whilst us as fans don't relish the idea of a state buyout, the rest of the PL would have a meltdown if Liverpool were bought by Qatar or another such entity.

It remains my view that it's more when rather than if it happens. Even if it's still a decade away still.
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #46018 on: Yesterday at 12:52:37 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

Casemiro won't last 30 minutes in our style of play ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #46019 on: Yesterday at 01:06:30 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.
He's been dreadful since turn of the year.
Offline Ghost Town

« Reply #46020 on: Yesterday at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro waddles into any team.
True dat
Online rob1966

« Reply #46021 on: Yesterday at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:11:37 pm
True dat

;D

Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

He's been awful for the past 4 months. Initially he was doing well, but he's fallen off a cliff. His falling over the place for the second in the 7-0 is Benny Hill levels of comedy ;D
Online 4pool

« Reply #46022 on: Yesterday at 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

And if he did play for Liverpool, he'd get 3-4 Red cards a season.

Those tackles he gets away with at Man utd, he wouldn't for us.
Offline a little break

« Reply #46023 on: Yesterday at 02:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 06:06:19 am
BBC:

Alejandro Garnacho: 'Huge talent' can play key role in Man Utd's Premier League run-in

Apparently hes had a stunning season.

Their players dont even need to score a winner to get hyped after one game.

As per my post yesterday, that was his 3rd league goal of the season. He scored 3 others against dross in the Europa league groups. Media is a joke with these, an actual parody.
Online rob1966

« Reply #46024 on: Yesterday at 02:22:57 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 02:10:20 pm
As per my post yesterday, that was his 3rd league goal of the season. He scored 3 others against dross in the Europa league groups. Media is a joke with these, an actual parody.

Gakpo must be a superstar already then?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #46025 on: Yesterday at 02:41:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:22:57 pm
Gakpo must be a superstar already then?
He's playing with better forwards though, Garnacho is literally carrying the hopes of these plucky underdogs on his narrow young shoulders.
Offline farawayred

« Reply #46026 on: Today at 05:58:11 am »
No one is bringing up that their quadruple is now officially over after the women lost the FA Cup final? Oh well, the treble... wait... At least a double, right?
Offline Sharado

« Reply #46027 on: Today at 10:33:09 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks.

Agreed up to this point. He's legs have gone in half a season.
Online oldman

« Reply #46028 on: Today at 11:01:34 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

Not a chance
Offline Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #46029 on: Today at 11:03:52 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:45:21 am
I see a youtube video with the title, Why wouldn't Qatar buy Spurs.


Seems Mark Goldbridge is worried if Man Utd don't get Qatar they'll go somewhere else like Spurs as part of his talkshite show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9VDU2dpoLI

Imagine being worried about not being bought by a group of shitheads like Qatar. He should be delighted. Small time cnut.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #46030 on: Today at 11:05:09 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

Eh the Casemiro from 3 years ago yeah, the current one's legs have gone which is the last thing we need.
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #46031 on: Today at 11:35:58 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:33:09 am
Agreed up to this point. He's legs have gone in half a season.
I'm still laughing at the fact that Real managed to pull that off. A 30-year-old (now 31), for 70m!? (60+10)
Damn- United are mugs!
And we have people complaining about the reported fee for Mac Allister.
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #46032 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.
7-0 mate.
Online A Red Abroad

« Reply #46033 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:35:58 am
I'm still laughing at the fact that Real managed to pull that off. A 30-year-old (now 31), for 70m!? (60+10)
Damn- United are mugs!
And we have people complaining about the reported fee for Mac Allister.

It looks like the Mancs are about to repeat this feat - for Rabiot (if reports are to be believed).
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #46034 on: Today at 11:51:32 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:42:58 am
It looks like the Mancs are about to repeat this feat - for Rabiot (if reports are to be believed).
It's the same ole crappy policy(need a competent manager though..) that's been the norm for them since Ferguson's days. (Ferguson liked them at 27-28 though- their peak, but wouldn't be too fussed about pulling a Van Persie from time to time).
 
Long may it continue!
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #46035 on: Today at 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

Put Casemiro in our system and everything that gets levelled against Fabinho would apply.
Online SamLad

« Reply #46036 on: Today at 02:29:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:51:32 am
It's the same ole crappy policy(need a competent manager though..) that's been the norm for them since Ferguson's days. (Ferguson liked them at 27-28 though- their peak, but wouldn't be too fussed about pulling a Van Persie from time to time).
that was in his contract, goal bonus clause.
