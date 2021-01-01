Strangely City's sponsorship always seems to be just enough so they can outspend United by around 10-15% each year. So Ratcliffe's funding is not going to make any difference.



The difference will be made in the staff. You drop Klopp and his team into OT, give him their budget and don't interfere with the signings and you're challenging Abu Dhabi and winning titles.Seven Hag is just another Ole, look at the signings, Weghorst on loan, he's on loan from Burnley ffs, Casemiro on a 4 Yr deal, Erikson on a 3 Yr, £100 million on Antony, not one of those gets in ours or ADFCs teams. If they keep him, then they can throw 2 billion at the team and they'd still be shit. So hopefully they keep him on 😉