The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46000 on: Yesterday at 07:22:04 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:07:37 pm
Genuinely, even trying to put bias aside, they have this incredible knack of always having players with horrible snide faces. Antony and Garnacho are some of the most Man United-looking players I've ever seen. I have no idea what they're actually like as people, but they sure look like c**ts.

Yea, its uncanny. They just have a certain look. With us, if you look at someone like Origis face you can tell that he would never, ever fit in at Snake Mountain. Hes too nice.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46001 on: Yesterday at 07:35:20 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:13:41 am

... Yeah... the source of their problems, despite having spent more than any other club on player acquisitions.
Looks like the United of old will remain.

RATcliffe will throw money at them, but that's not gunna solve their problems. If it did, they would not be in the position they are in now.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46002 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 pm »
How can any of you talk about horrible c*nts playing for that shower without mentioning Ratboy?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46003 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:35:25 pm
How can any of you talk about horrible c*nts playing for that shower without mentioning Ratboy?
Need to narrow that down a bit
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46004 on: Yesterday at 07:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm
Need to narrow that down a bit
The original referee chasing shitbag, Carraghers sidekick
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46005 on: Yesterday at 08:29:01 pm »
I can't find that post from person who said Antony and Casmeiro could play for us / be in our squad. Still cheers me up ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46006 on: Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm »
Haha, even Ole's had a dig by calling the current crop of United players "snowflakes."  ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46007 on: Today at 02:45:21 am »
I see a youtube video with the title, Why wouldn't Qatar buy Spurs.


Seems Mark Goldbridge is worried if Man Utd don't get Qatar they'll go somewhere else like Spurs as part of his talkshite show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9VDU2dpoLI
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46008 on: Today at 06:06:19 am »
BBC:

Alejandro Garnacho: 'Huge talent' can play key role in Man Utd's Premier League run-in

Apparently hes had a stunning season.

Their players dont even need to score a winner to get hyped after one game.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46009 on: Today at 09:10:22 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:35:20 pm
... Yeah... the source of their problems, despite having spent more than any other club on player acquisitions.
Looks like the United of old will remain.

RATcliffe will throw money at them, but that's not gunna solve their problems. If it did, they would not be in the position they are in now.

Strangely City's sponsorship always seems to be just enough so they can outspend United by around 10-15% each year. So Ratcliffe's funding is not going to make any difference.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46010 on: Today at 09:12:34 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 06:06:19 am
BBC:

Alejandro Garnacho: 'Huge talent' can play key role in Man Utd's Premier League run-in

Apparently hes had a stunning season.

Their players dont even need to score a winner to get hyped after one game.



He's their new Janujizz
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46011 on: Today at 09:22:42 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:10:22 am
Strangely City's sponsorship always seems to be just enough so they can outspend United by around 10-15% each year. So Ratcliffe's funding is not going to make any difference.

The difference will be made in the staff. You drop Klopp and his team into OT, give him their budget and don't interfere with the signings and you're challenging Abu Dhabi and winning titles.

Seven Hag is just another Ole, look at the signings, Weghorst on loan, he's on loan from Burnley ffs, Casemiro on a 4 Yr deal, Erikson on a 3 Yr, £100 million on Antony, not one of those gets in ours or ADFCs teams. If they keep him, then they can throw 2 billion at the team and they'd still be shit. So hopefully they keep him on 😉
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46012 on: Today at 11:29:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:22:42 am
The difference will be made in the staff. You drop Klopp and his team into OT, give him their budget and don't interfere with the signings and you're challenging Abu Dhabi and winning titles.

Seven Hag is just another Ole, look at the signings, Weghorst on loan, he's on loan from Burnley ffs, Casemiro on a 4 Yr deal, Erikson on a 3 Yr, £100 million on Antony, not one of those gets in ours or ADFCs teams. If they keep him, then they can throw 2 billion at the team and they'd still be shit. So hopefully they keep him on 😉

Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46013 on: Today at 11:29:44 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

Nah, he's been woeful most of the time since he signed for them and would never in a million years cope with the way we play, Fabinho even outpaced him for our 2nd goal v the Mancs
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46014 on: Today at 11:29:51 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

He certainly doesnt run.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46015 on: Today at 11:36:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:51 am
He certainly doesnt run.

Don't blame him that much really,it's a heavy burden between his shoulders.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46016 on: Today at 11:44:15 am »
Casemiro has been awful post WC.

You can see why Real again sold him.

Varane is another one who regressed badly, he's been playing top level football since 19 for club and country and has a lot of mileage in the legs and is now getting those niggling frequent injuries.

Must be £750k a week wages for the next 4 years with them 2. :-X
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46017 on: Today at 11:47:39 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:45:21 am
I see a youtube video with the title, Why wouldn't Qatar buy Spurs.


Seems Mark Goldbridge is worried if Man Utd don't get Qatar they'll go somewhere else like Spurs as part of his talkshite show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9VDU2dpoLI

Same reason the Glazers have effectively mirrored every mive/announcement made by FSG since they declared an interest in securing investment or a potential sale.

Whilst us as fans don't relish the idea of a state buyout, the rest of the PL would have a meltdown if Liverpool were bought by Qatar or another such entity.

It remains my view that it's more when rather than if it happens. Even if it's still a decade away still.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46018 on: Today at 12:52:37 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

Casemiro won't last 30 minutes in our style of play ...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46019 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.
He's been dreadful since turn of the year.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46020 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro waddles into any team.
True dat
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46021 on: Today at 01:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:11:37 pm
True dat

;D

Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

He's been awful for the past 4 months. Initially he was doing well, but he's fallen off a cliff. His falling over the place for the second in the 7-0 is Benny Hill levels of comedy ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46022 on: Today at 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:29:00 am
Agree with most, but Casemiro walks into our team.

And if he did play for Liverpool, he'd get 3-4 Red cards a season.

Those tackles he gets away with at Man utd, he wouldn't for us.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46023 on: Today at 02:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 06:06:19 am
BBC:

Alejandro Garnacho: 'Huge talent' can play key role in Man Utd's Premier League run-in

Apparently hes had a stunning season.

Their players dont even need to score a winner to get hyped after one game.

As per my post yesterday, that was his 3rd league goal of the season. He scored 3 others against dross in the Europa league groups. Media is a joke with these, an actual parody.
