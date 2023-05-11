« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2907064 times)

Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:52:19 pm
Jim Radcliffe. Google is your friend.

No they are not, but I did Google it. Came back with a medical  company.

Good thing others on here are more helpful.  ::)
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 08:13:57 pm
Rat infestations? Is he talking about the fans or the players?

Rat infestations: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2015/sep/01/manchester-united-mice-infestation-criticised-council

Leaking roof: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10857789/Manchester-United-commission-LEAK-inspector-work-Old-Trafford.html

Old Trafford toilets "flooded with urine": https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-toilets-urine-glazers-29442025







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0c80ozaNFto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0c80ozaNFto</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbC_z0wrUJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbC_z0wrUJg</a>

Dump of a ground. Ratcliffe would renovate it for sure, or maybe even knock it down.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:33:21 pm
Times saying that Radcliffe set to enter final talks with Glazers to buy the club.

I think this is a good thing for Utd, unfortunately. As short sighted as their Twitter fans are and as unable as they are to see past Qatar's money, Ratcliffe is a serious businessman and that's all they need in all honesty. They already spend a fuck load more than anyone else, it's just dreadfully managed. Looking at PSG, there's a good chance that's how Qatar would've gone - spending money on shiny toys to appease fans, while causing total chaos. Ratcliffe et al will get proper people in charge of the footballing side of the club, they'll continue to spend stupid money, they'll renovate the stadium and they'll probably conduct sensible marketing business.

Still, funny to see the Twitter goblins losing their minds.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:11:41 pm
Rat infestations: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2015/sep/01/manchester-united-mice-infestation-criticised-council

Leaking roof: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10857789/Manchester-United-commission-LEAK-inspector-work-Old-Trafford.html

Old Trafford toilets "flooded with urine": https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-toilets-urine-glazers-29442025







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0c80ozaNFto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0c80ozaNFto</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbC_z0wrUJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbC_z0wrUJg</a>

Dump of a ground. Ratcliffe would renovate it for sure, or maybe even knock it down.

Jim and gary nev in the second pic
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 11, 2023, 02:25:51 am
If Ratcliffe somehow ends up being the preferred bidder, the obvious reaction (which will be characterized as simply wanting the Glazers gone) will show how much of the fanbase in reality want state ownership, even if they won't openly admit it. That plus a Man City treble will make for a toxic atmosphere
according to the Times, Ratcliffe is now the favourite and two of the Glazers will keep ownership of the club!

That's not going to go down well in Mancland
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:15:02 am
according to the Times, Ratcliffe is now the favourite and two of the Glazers will keep ownership of the club!

That's not going to go down well in Mancland

thats been the case with his bid from the get-go, hence the furore of their fans. And yes, added with the fact lots of the shitter side of their fanbase gladly would take human rights abusers money.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:25:58 am
thats been the case with his bid from the get-go, hence the furore of their fans. And yes, added with the fact lots of the shitter side of their fanbase gladly would take human rights abusers money.

So the fans hate the Glazers because they don't spend enough money? But they've spent over a billion on players since Whiskey Nose left, so it can't be really that. So the fans hate the Glazers because Old Trafford stinks of piss? That's it?

Or is the real reason because they despite billions spent, it's becoming clear that it wasn't Manchester United that were so great but their bully boy of a manager? And Liverpool have been very good the last 5 years and their noisy neighbours are far better than them now and win everything instead?

They are spoiled brats, that's all they are, they certainly aren't football fans.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
Beautiful.

The meltdown is going to epic.

Someone born near Manchester, lifelong United fan and they want bloodsoaked sports washers.

Was always going to happen. The pretext will be the Glazers still being there; the reality is they want state ownership
I'm beginning to think the glazers hate United fans.
Looking at Ratcliffes Brexit stance and the fact that he moved abroad for tax reasons, and other matters, he will probably rebuild old Trafford in San Marino or Gib or some such tax haven

Edit : this is guy who wanted to build a new replacement vehicle for the JLR Defender.
Called it the Grenadier and then moved production abroad. Another Dyson
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:33:33 am


..They are spoiled brats, that's all they are, they certainly aren't football fans...
There are very few genuine football fans left anymore.

Most seem to just be fans of dick-swinging and internet 'bantz'. People who'd sell themselves and their Nan for bought-off-the-shelf shiny things they can brag about online.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:18:10 am
I'm beginning to think the glazers hate United fans.
They're just falling in line with the rest of the country.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
I think this is a good thing for Utd, unfortunately. As short sighted as their Twitter fans are and as unable as they are to see past Qatar's money, Ratcliffe is a serious businessman and that's all they need in all honesty. They already spend a fuck load more than anyone else, it's just dreadfully managed. Looking at PSG, there's a good chance that's how Qatar would've gone - spending money on shiny toys to appease fans, while causing total chaos. Ratcliffe et al will get proper people in charge of the footballing side of the club, they'll continue to spend stupid money, they'll renovate the stadium and they'll probably conduct sensible marketing business.

Still, funny to see the Twitter goblins losing their minds.

If you want to look at PSG as an example of what Qatar would do to United, looking at Nice doesn't bode too well for Ratcliffe's ownership!
