Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:52:19 pm
Jim Radcliffe. Google is your friend.

No they are not, but I did Google it. Came back with a medical  company.

Good thing others on here are more helpful.  ::)
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:13:57 pm
Rat infestations? Is he talking about the fans or the players?

Rat infestations: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2015/sep/01/manchester-united-mice-infestation-criticised-council

Leaking roof: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10857789/Manchester-United-commission-LEAK-inspector-work-Old-Trafford.html

Old Trafford toilets "flooded with urine": https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-toilets-urine-glazers-29442025







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0c80ozaNFto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0c80ozaNFto</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bbC_z0wrUJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bbC_z0wrUJg</a>

Dump of a ground. Ratcliffe would renovate it for sure, or maybe even knock it down.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:33:21 pm
Times saying that Radcliffe set to enter final talks with Glazers to buy the club.

I think this is a good thing for Utd, unfortunately. As short sighted as their Twitter fans are and as unable as they are to see past Qatar's money, Ratcliffe is a serious businessman and that's all they need in all honesty. They already spend a fuck load more than anyone else, it's just dreadfully managed. Looking at PSG, there's a good chance that's how Qatar would've gone - spending money on shiny toys to appease fans, while causing total chaos. Ratcliffe et al will get proper people in charge of the footballing side of the club, they'll continue to spend stupid money, they'll renovate the stadium and they'll probably conduct sensible marketing business.

Still, funny to see the Twitter goblins losing their minds.
