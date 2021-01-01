« previous next »
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1657075845893062692

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has moved a significant step closer to securing Manchester United with the Glazers and their New York bankers ready to discuss details of a sale with the British petrochemicals billionaire.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:33:21 pm
Times saying that Radcliffe set to enter final talks with Glazers to buy the club.
Odd that so many are losing their shit over this.

I cant see that hes not going to massively improve the way their club is run, and hes actually a fan of theirs. Why wouldnt they want to be owned by a fan??
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:35:41 pm
Mancs on twitter losing the plot.  ;D



All showing what they really are. We'd all be on the streets protesting if any sportswashers were coming near our club. They're out crying on twitter with a 2 billion pound squad and a billionaire fan coming in to buy them. Fuck off.
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:44:48 pm
All showing what they really are. We'd all be on the streets protesting if any sportswashers were coming near our club. They're out crying on twitter with a 2 billion pound squad and a billionaire fan coming in to buy them. Fuck off.

Saw a comment from one yesterday saying his biggest fear was not only missing out on Qatari ownership, it was also the fact theyd now go out and buy the Scousers (he probably said dippers). Clown.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:33:21 pm
Times saying that Radcliffe set to enter final talks with Glazers to buy the club.

:lmao

I'm winding up some of my mates in our whatsapp group who are utd fans. They were all convinced Qataris would take over. All were buzzing. Clowns! I told them months ago it wouldn't lead to anything hahaha
I thought they'd be celebrating.

Shameless bunch.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:10:46 pm
I thought they'd be celebrating.

Shameless bunch.

Yep, proper pathetic, they absolutely worshipped this guy 6 months ago. but now they can do a City they hate him. This is the same City who's success they say "means nothing" by the way  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:35:41 pm
Mancs on twitter losing the plot.  ;D

We want our own murdering bastards wah wah wah wah

Yeah, seems like this is on. All their reporters are going with it.

Really strange that this wouldn't be their preference. They really are a bunch of spoiled quilts.
Will they invade Old Trafford again now?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:33:21 pm
Times saying that Radcliffe set to enter final talks with Glazers to buy the club.
Beautiful.

The meltdown is going to epic.

Someone born near Manchester, lifelong United fan and they want bloodsoaked sports washers.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:35:24 pm
Beautiful.

The meltdown is going to epic.

Someone born near Manchester, lifelong United fan and they want bloodsoaked sports washers.

Well I hope them sportswashers dont come sniffing around us. They bid 5.6 billion for United and we would be cheaper.
