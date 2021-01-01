Sir Jim Ratcliffe has moved a significant step closer to securing Manchester United with the Glazers and their New York bankers ready to discuss details of a sale with the British petrochemicals billionaire.
Times saying that Radcliffe set to enter final talks with Glazers to buy the club.
Mancs on twitter losing the plot.
All showing what they really are. We'd all be on the streets protesting if any sportswashers were coming near our club. They're out crying on twitter with a 2 billion pound squad and a billionaire fan coming in to buy them. Fuck off.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I thought they'd be celebrating.Shameless bunch.
Beautiful.The meltdown is going to epic.Someone born near Manchester, lifelong United fan and they want bloodsoaked sports washers.
