Strangely enough there are 2 categories of competition for juiced and clean bodybuilders. Or there were 10 years ago or so, a friend of a friend was a bodybuilder who did comps and told me this.



It was a case of accepting it for what it was and allowed 2 level playing fields, those who dose and those who dont



I believe so. I used to go to bodybuilding competitions some years ago, but ones for clean entrants.If others want to inject shite into themselves, shrink their bollocks and set themselves up for future health issues I suppose that's up to them. It's best they have their own competitions where they can work out who can cheat most effectively. A bit like in football, where it would be better if we had all the cheats in one place. The Mancs, if Qatar buy them, Saudicastle and Abu Dhabi should do one from the PL and form a cheat league with PSG. They could play in the middle east. No relegation. Closed shop. No one would miss them.