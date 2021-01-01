« previous next »
The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45880 on: Today at 01:38:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:00:34 pm
Our Directors deserve more credit for keeping news relating to new investment under wraps. Saved us a lot of stress. Look at the state of United fans :D
I think you'll find that it's outrageous that they aren't keeping us, personally, informed every step of the way, and consulting with us regularly. Don't they know who we are?
MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45881 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:38:30 pm
I think you'll find that it's outrageous that they aren't keeping us, personally, informed every step of the way, and consulting with us regularly. Don't they know who we are?
:D
SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45882 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:38:30 pm
I think you'll find that it's outrageous that they aren't keeping us, personally, informed every step of the way, and consulting with us regularly. Don't they know who we are?
apparently they do, yes.  :)
rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45883 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:27:30 am
Strangely enough there are 2 categories of competition for juiced and clean bodybuilders.  Or there were 10 years ago or so, a friend of a friend was a bodybuilder who did comps and told me this.

It was a case of accepting it for what it was and allowed 2 level playing fields, those who dose and those who dont

This is why I like the idea of going back to the EFL, then we can have divisions 1 to 4 for clean clubs and the DMB (Despotic Murdering Bastards) league for Abu Dhabi, Saudi and new entrants Qatar , Russia and North Korea.
Aldo1988

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45884 on: Today at 02:42:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:38:30 pm
I think you'll find that it's outrageous that they aren't keeping us, personally, informed every step of the way, and consulting with us regularly. Don't they know who we are?

Aren't you getting the emails from them?
Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45885 on: Today at 04:36:59 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:27:30 am
Strangely enough there are 2 categories of competition for juiced and clean bodybuilders.  Or there were 10 years ago or so, a friend of a friend was a bodybuilder who did comps and told me this.

It was a case of accepting it for what it was and allowed 2 level playing fields, those who dose and those who dont
I believe so. I used to go to bodybuilding competitions some years ago, but ones for clean entrants.

If others want to inject shite into themselves, shrink their bollocks and set themselves up for future health issues I suppose that's up to them. It's best they have their own competitions where they can work out who can cheat most effectively. A bit like in football, where it would be better if we had all the cheats in one place. The Mancs, if Qatar buy them, Saudicastle and Abu Dhabi should do one from the PL and form a cheat league with PSG. They could play in the middle east. No relegation. Closed shop. No one would miss them.
Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45886 on: Today at 04:39:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:38:30 pm
I think you'll find that it's outrageous that they aren't keeping us, personally, informed every step of the way, and consulting with us regularly. Don't they know who we are?
Really?

I get daily updates from John Henry himself. Sometimes Linda too.  :)
PaulF

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45887 on: Today at 04:48:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:39:23 pm
Really?

I get daily updates from John Henry himself. Sometimes Linda too.  :)

You settle for daily? I insist they update me at least thrice a day.
Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45888 on: Today at 04:52:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:48:42 pm
You settle for daily? I insist they update me at least thrice a day.
I feel short-changed now.  :sad
afc tukrish

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45889 on: Today at 06:10:53 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:48:42 pm
You settle for daily? I insist they update me at least thrice a day.

Yea, thrice yea...
TepidT2O

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45890 on: Today at 07:22:33 pm
:lmao

Just remembered they got knocked out of the europa league already


:lmao
rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45891 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:52:05 pm
I feel short-changed now.  :sad

One from Linda is worth 5 from John ;)
Andy82lfc

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45892 on: Today at 08:51:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:56 pm
One from Linda is worth 5 from John ;)

Apart from when he sends a dick pic.
SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45893 on: Today at 09:04:31 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:51:12 pm
Apart from when he sends a dick pic.
That's  his usual reply when you ask "Anything to report, John?"
decosabute

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45894 on: Today at 10:16:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:39:48 am
You're right. It's not.

It's too much like saying that because a few body builders are on steroids it would be better if they were all on steroids because it evens the playing field. In many ways that's accurate, but it also kills the integrity and the soul of the sport itself in the process. It just becomes a case of who can cheat more efficiently.

The only real answer that genuinely preserves the credibility, prestige and integrity of any sport is cutting out the cancers killing it rather than joining them and becoming another cancerous growth yourself.

Sadly, as things stand, the sport seems hell-bent on killing the game whilst applauding the cancer that's eating away at it's heart.

Great post, as always.
