They now believe that Qatar will buy them and they will have unlimited funds to swoop in and buy anyone they want whenever they want them and we will be left miles behind cos we are skint. A lot of that will be true of course. They prob will get Qatar they prob will get all the cash they ask for but I can see a small problem or two



1) Having unlimited cash doesnt mean you buy well. Look at their record its really shite.



2) Unlimited cash is no guarantee of silverware if 3 or 4 other clubs have unlimited cash as well, especially if any of them have a 10 year head start on you. Both Mancs and Barcodes will have money but Arse Chelsea and Spuds have the London magnet and we have Klopp. There is only so many world class players and they wont all end up at Man U and the more they spread around the better for the rest of the clubs. In a way it would be better if more countries bought into the league with unlimited funds it would be harder for any one club to dominate the market like the blue mancs have done thus making them all weaker

3) Their "world class" manager is shite and worse than Moyes and Ole before him and they will be sacking him by xmas and getting in a big name replacement that will cost a small fortune. He will then be required to deliver the cups by spring or he will get sacked and on the circus goes.

