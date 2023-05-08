« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1142 1143 1144 1145 1146 [1147]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2900340 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45840 on: May 8, 2023, 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  8, 2023, 04:45:28 pm
Juan Mata, now playing for Galatasaray
Thanks mate.
What a monumental waste it was to have him there for so long- not doing anything, and on massive wages.
Almost like someone stuffed him in the attic and refused to look at him.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45841 on: May 8, 2023, 10:56:13 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on May  8, 2023, 08:40:29 pm
Thanks mate.
What a monumental waste it was to have him there for so long- not doing anything, and on massive wages.
Almost like someone stuffed him in the attic and refused to look at him.
money well spent though - Phil Jones needed someone to talk to up there.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,776
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45842 on: Yesterday at 07:33:33 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on May  8, 2023, 10:31:25 am
Just read this match report by Barney Ronay in the [Manchester] Guardian.  ;D

Thought I'd share because I nearly fell off me chair with the merciless satire. An easy target certainly, but accurately skewered. Loved this bit:



And there will be questions for Erik ten Hag now. Certainly, about the role and continued use of Wout Weghorst, who started here, but doing what exactly? What role was this? Gangling regista? Roving beanpole enforcer? False central midfield obstacle? He wandered, he jangled about, he stuck a telescopic leg in.

It is impossible not to admire Weghorsts resourcefulness, his ability to adapt, to be useful and awkward. But it is kind of Manchester United around here. Not really Mark Hughes, is it?

Weghorst is a Total Footballer. Hes a total kind-of footballer. He totally does almost everything.

He was everywhere in the opening 10 minutes, doing everything almost quite well. Is there nothing this man cant sort-of do? For a while the West Ham players kept passing the ball to him, a little startled to find him hanging around in such odd areas, doing everything, just none of it that well.

By the time he came off on 57 minutes seeing Weghorst involve himself, gamely, in every aspect of play was like watching someone make a lot of noise making a cup of tea, except after 10 minutes of crashing around you look up and theyre balancing on top of a cupboard, sieving a bowl of raspberries into a saucepan and spilling noodles all over the floor, and doing it all quite well, but its just, well, not really, what we were, oh never mind, carry on.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/may/07/hammer-horror-gives-manchester-united-champions-league-jitters

Superb
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45843 on: Yesterday at 09:10:00 am »
Logged

Offline MoSzizlak

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • Yum Yum!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45844 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 am »
Martial already there 8 years, should be at his peak aged 27. Just another big money signing stinking the place out. How did he even get a new contract.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45845 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 am »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 09:21:11 am
Martial already there 8 years, should be at his peak aged 27. Just another big money signing stinking the place out. How did he even get a new contract.

Besides giving Martin Tyler his last ever orgasm he's done absolutely nothing.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45846 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:33:33 am
Superb

hahaha

"Gangling regista? Roving beanpole enforcer? False central midfield obstacle"

Wout should trademark these. Pioneering position starter.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45847 on: Yesterday at 12:09:38 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:23:57 am
hahaha

"Gangling regista? Roving beanpole enforcer? False central midfield obstacle"

Wout should trademark these. Pioneering position starter.
Twisted Pioneering position starter.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,316
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45848 on: Yesterday at 12:34:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:09:38 pm
Twisted Pioneering position starter.

Does a gangling regista fire off twisted pistons?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45849 on: Yesterday at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 09:21:11 am
Martial already there 8 years, should be at his peak aged 27. Just another big money signing stinking the place out. How did he even get a new contract.

"New Henry."
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,543
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45850 on: Yesterday at 02:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:46:45 pm
"New Henry."

Eddie Murphy's grumpy brother more like.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45851 on: Yesterday at 03:40:44 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45852 on: Yesterday at 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:40:44 pm


....and I've pretty much been laughing since. I have to practically pinch myself as a reminder that this was the club that kept crushing my dreams from earliest days of following LFC.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45853 on: Yesterday at 05:10:40 pm »
Disrespectful. We all know he is the Moysiah, or the chosen one.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,611
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45854 on: Yesterday at 05:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 04:56:40 pm
....and I've pretty much been laughing since. I have to practically pinch myself as a reminder that this was the club that kept crushing my dreams from earliest days of following LFC.

Now at least you get to experience the MUFC that us arl arses grew up with ;D

What you grew up with was the exception, now you are experiencing the norm.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45855 on: Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm »
"How Avram Glazer of Manchester United finally got his finger in a cricket pie" - https://www.thecricketmonthly.com/story/1353035/how-avram-glazer-of-manchester-united-got-himself-a-team-in-the-ilt20
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,676
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45856 on: Today at 09:08:15 pm »
Listen to this shit, L0L!

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-man-utd-erik-ten-hag-blame-mistakes-squad-rebuild
Quote
Ten Hag deserves shielding from blame for as long as Man Utd demand he makes do
Date published: Wednesday 10th May 2023 8:52 - Ian Watson

That's after spending £220 million last summah- the most the club have ever spent in a single window. They don't even hide it! :lmao
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,776
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45857 on: Today at 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:08:15 pm
Listen to this shit, L0L!

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-man-utd-erik-ten-hag-blame-mistakes-squad-rebuild
That's after spending £220 million last summah- the most the club have ever spent in a single window. They don't even hide it! :lmao

Incredible really.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,593
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45858 on: Today at 09:19:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:23 pm
Now at least you get to experience the MUFC that us arl arses grew up with ;D

What you grew up with was the exception, now you are experiencing the norm.
Absolutely right. The Ferguson years were the exception, not the rule.

In my living memory, Man Uni7ed were always something of a joke, apart from when Ferguson finally got it right and until he left. Even before he left you could see the decline was setting in too.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,286
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45859 on: Today at 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:19:36 pm
Absolutely right. The Ferguson years were the exception, not the rule.

In my living memory, Man Uni7ed were always something of a joke, apart from when Ferguson finally got it right and until he left. Even before he left you could see the decline was setting in too.
Amazing how much they declined from a Matt Busby European Cup-winning team in 1968 to getting relegated in 1974
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,593
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45860 on: Today at 09:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:22:23 pm
Amazing how much they declined from a Matt Busby European Cup-winning team in 1968 to getting relegated in 1974
Yes, a staggering decline. I was too young to notice them in '68 but my first game at Anfield was against them in '71.

I certainly remember them getting relegated in '74. 🥳 They were a laughing stock for two decades after that.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45861 on: Today at 09:54:37 pm »
They now believe that Qatar will buy them and they will have unlimited funds to swoop in and buy anyone they want whenever they want them and we will be left miles behind cos we are skint. A lot of that will be true of course. They prob will get Qatar they prob will get all the cash they ask for but I can see a small problem or two

1) Having unlimited cash doesnt mean you buy well. Look at their record its really shite.

2) Unlimited cash is no guarantee of silverware if 3 or 4 other clubs have unlimited cash as well, especially if any of them have a 10 year head start on you. Both Mancs and Barcodes will have money but Arse Chelsea and Spuds have the London magnet and we have Klopp. There is only so many world class players and they wont all end up at Man U and the more they spread around the better for the rest of the clubs. In a way it would be better if more countries bought into the league with unlimited funds it would be harder for any one club to dominate the market like the blue mancs have done thus making them all weaker
3) Their "world class" manager is shite and worse than Moyes and Ole before him and they will be sacking him by xmas and getting in a big name replacement that will cost a small fortune. He will then be required to deliver the cups by spring or he will get sacked and on the circus goes.
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45862 on: Today at 09:56:39 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:08:15 pm
Listen to this shit, L0L!

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-man-utd-erik-ten-hag-blame-mistakes-squad-rebuild
That's after spending £220 million last summah- the most the club have ever spent in a single window. They don't even hide it! :lmao

They buy 4 players for 50 million in fees every year and still always are in state of rebuild. Their fans blame Glazer's lack of spending for the rot but they have spent more money than any club in the world post Ferguson.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1142 1143 1144 1145 1146 [1147]   Go Up
« previous next »
 