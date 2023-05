Yep - that entitlement mentality is finally dead.

They haven't really improved under 7-Hag. They're also soft now.



66 pts after 38 under Ole for 2019-20

74pts after match 38 under Ole in 2020-21



Now? 63pts with 4 games to go and they are struggling to get over the line..



And the crazy thing is this is a far "easier" season compared to the ones Ole managed United in. Back in 19-20, we were running away with the league, but everyone else was pretty similar to now.