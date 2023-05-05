Sancho is a wild one, I thought he'd be brilliant there. A failure of coaching, or just not good enough?



Probably a lot of things really. For starters at Dortmund, his first 2 seasons there he was great - playing in a very attack minded team under Favre.But actually his last season at Dortmund wasnt anywhere near as good, he went through quite a long spell where wasnt producing or playing as well, and the goals he did score came in one purple patch pretty much.Then at Man Utd, playing for a pretty inept coach in Solskjaer wasnt a great path for him.I would say he was likely really hyped due to 2 excellent seasons in a team who played the perfect style for him to thrive in at the time. So yeah, a good player, who got hyped to a degree he was seen as the next big thing, when in fact he was just a good player who made the wrong move.