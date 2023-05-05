« previous next »
« Reply #45680 on: May 5, 2023, 08:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on May  5, 2023, 08:01:50 pm
Sancho is a wild one, I thought he'd be brilliant there. A failure of coaching, or just not good enough?

Probably a lot of things really. For starters at Dortmund, his first 2 seasons there he was great - playing in a very attack minded team under Favre.

But actually his last season at Dortmund wasnt anywhere near as good, he went through quite a long spell where wasnt producing or playing as well, and the goals he did score came in one purple patch pretty much.

Then at Man Utd, playing for a pretty inept coach in Solskjaer wasnt a great path for him.

I would say he was likely really hyped due to 2 excellent seasons in a team who played the perfect style for him to thrive in at the time.  So yeah, a good player, who got hyped to a degree he was seen as the next big thing, when in fact he was just a good player who made the wrong move.

« Reply #45681 on: May 5, 2023, 08:17:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May  5, 2023, 08:11:05 pm
Bailly looked so good at Villarreal, he looked good in the 1st leg semi in the Europa League against us, he was injured for the 2nd leg I recall, but he looked a great signing for United, but post Fergie they've bought promising players and just turn utter shite at United.

Got a habit of that.
« Reply #45682 on: May 5, 2023, 08:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on May  5, 2023, 11:43:38 am
If you believe that then why continue to watch?

Quite. I've never got the appeal of wrestling.

(Also its clear that there may be individual personal biases, but to suggest that there is a corrupt conspiracy to favour any particular team is not a position well founded in reality. There may be a corrupt conspiracy to cover up instances of incompetence however  ;D)
« Reply #45683 on: May 5, 2023, 08:55:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May  5, 2023, 08:11:05 pm
Bailly looked so good at Villarreal, he looked good in the 1st leg semi in the Europa League against us, he was injured for the 2nd leg I recall, but he looked a great signing for United, but post Fergie they've bought promising players and just turn utter shite at United.

That used to be our trick.
« Reply #45684 on: May 5, 2023, 09:10:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  5, 2023, 06:59:43 pm
The Guardian are saying that Sancho is headlining a list of players they want to offload in the summer. Interestingly, I read recently that Sancho would like to go back to Dortmund and that Dortmund would be willing to take him on loan. Martial, Bailly, Maguire, Lindelof, McTominay, Fred, Elanga and Henderson also likely be allowed to leave. Midfield and a forward are the likely areas Man Utd want to strengthen

is Jones still on their books?  I think he is!! :)
« Reply #45685 on: May 5, 2023, 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2023, 09:10:31 pm
is Jones still on their books?  I think he is!! :)

Contract expires in June
« Reply #45686 on: May 5, 2023, 09:13:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  5, 2023, 09:12:54 pm
Contract expires in June
they need to move him on, fast then.  while he still has val .....

oh fuckit I can't even type it.  :)
« Reply #45687 on: May 5, 2023, 09:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on May  5, 2023, 08:01:50 pm
Sancho is a wild one, I thought he'd be brilliant there. A failure of coaching, or just not good enough?

He was obviously very talented (still is), but paying £75 million for him and giving him £350,000 per week was always a ridiculous gamble. Yes, his numbers at Dortmund looked good, but those numbers were inflated against the weaker Bundesliga teams and in the cups. He was simply not ready for that move, for that type of money ...
« Reply #45688 on: May 5, 2023, 09:26:10 pm »
Sancho didn't have the pace or power to light up the premier league. He would be been better off at sport washers as he is pretty smart player with good technical ability. At Dortmund he had the system that was perfect for him. Going from that to Ole ball must have been a shock. Even now under baldy they don't have a very coherent way of attacking and seem to rely on pace and diving skills of rashford to create chances.

Bailly was a pretty decent defender. Aggressive and fast. Injuries took away his pace. He was never very good in the air. Now he is just rash thug who wouldn't look out of place on Everton bench.
« Reply #45689 on: May 5, 2023, 09:40:13 pm »
I know it's a win-win financially for Slabhead if he gets fucked off, but if he has any hopes of joining any big club from here he is living in dreamland.
« Reply #45690 on: May 5, 2023, 09:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  5, 2023, 09:40:13 pm
I know it's a win-win financially for Slabhead if he gets fucked off, but if he has any hopes of joining any big club from here he is living in dreamland.

Big club? No chance. But there will always be some stupid Premier League club with enough money to buy him ...
« Reply #45691 on: May 5, 2023, 10:17:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2023, 07:24:11 am
These don't just have to worry about us, Brighton are 4 behind us with 2 games in hand on us and 1 on the Mancs these could end up 6th again.

Now that would be piss funny
« Reply #45692 on: May 5, 2023, 11:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on May  5, 2023, 08:01:50 pm
Sancho is a wild one, I thought he'd be brilliant there. A failure of coaching, or just not good enough?
Perhaps both? Plus having such earnings at such a tender age tends to kill the motivation.
« Reply #45693 on: Yesterday at 01:35:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2023, 01:53:18 pm
if anyone ever has any doubt about MU-ref bias, just take a look at Marriner's gob last night ....

- when told to go to the screen, he looks like he's trying not to throw up
- when he realizes he has no choice about the pen, he looks like he's about to pass out

courtesy of jason:  https://dubz.co/c/3634f4

I watched it live but I was too focused on the decision, his reaction is both hilarious and disgusting. He's absolutely sick to his stomach. It's so obvious.
« Reply #45694 on: Yesterday at 08:25:08 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:35:20 am
I watched it live but I was too focused on the decision, his reaction is both hilarious and disgusting. He's absolutely sick to his stomach. It's so obvious.

I was saying to the missus at the time that he really did not want to give it, but knew he had too. He was gutted
« Reply #45695 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  5, 2023, 09:40:13 pm
I know it's a win-win financially for Slabhead if he gets fucked off, but if he has any hopes of joining any big club from here he is living in dreamland.

He needs to go back to a team who play a rigid 4-4-2 with full-backs staying back, and two defensive midfielders in front of him. Then he'd look halfway decent, as most of his job will be heading the ball away.

Left one-on-one against a player with any pace and he looks an absolute joke. He makes Michael Keane look talented.
« Reply #45696 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2023, 01:53:18 pm
if anyone ever has any doubt about MU-ref bias, just take a look at Marriner's gob last night ....

- when told to go to the screen, he looks like he's trying not to throw up
- when he realizes he has no choice about the pen, he looks like he's about to pass out

courtesy of jason:  https://dubz.co/c/3634f4

I usually agree on the Manc bias - but Marriner is usually ok and not from Manchester. Hes not good but not obviously bent.

I think on this instance its fairly clear its an absolute stone Waller he was metres away from and hes embarrassed at missing it as much as anything?
« Reply #45697 on: Yesterday at 12:33:03 pm »
There was interest in Sancho from posters here before it was clear he was going there. Is there a player in there that's just on hiding , or was everyone on a hype train.  Would he get a berth in our starting xi?
« Reply #45698 on: Yesterday at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:33:03 pm
There was interest in Sancho from posters here before it was clear he was going there. Is there a player in there that's just on hiding , or was everyone on a hype train.  Would he get a berth in our starting xi?

No. Diaz is far stronger on the ball and skilled and Jota is a far better finisher and makes better runs.

Reckon Klopp could use him well as a squad player, but hed not get ahead of those 2.
« Reply #45699 on: Yesterday at 12:54:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2023, 07:58:54 pm
Maguire for one will get £30 million if he just lets his contract run down, Lindelof £12 million for his 2 years. Sancho is on £18 million a year, Dortmund will probably want to pay a third of that. If the Mancs have to cough up 2/3rds of their salaries, that's around £22 million they'll be paying just to get them out on loan :lmao
Maguire is the type who will let it run down yes.
He's so full of himself... but at the same time, loves to hide his failings by pointing out those of his teammates.
He's been happy to sit on the sidelines and I don't see any club coming in for him at a price United would be willing to sell for.

They bought a brick. Like many have said before- it's the club you go to if you wanna make payday.
Sancho though.. I can see them making something off him.
« Reply #45700 on: Yesterday at 03:45:12 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 12:54:05 pm
They bought a brick. Like many have said before- it's the club you go to if you wanna make payday.
Sancho though.. I can see them making something off him.

I could see Bayern being interested in Sancho, for instance
« Reply #45701 on: Yesterday at 03:46:30 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on May  5, 2023, 09:37:46 am
Antony has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 18 league games and we've had articles talking about his dramatic improvement  ;D
Yeah - scored a poxy deflected goal against Forest and Keane, BBC et al were wanking themselves silly.

Proper c*nts the fucking lot of them.
« Reply #45702 on: Yesterday at 03:52:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  5, 2023, 01:53:18 pm
if anyone ever has any doubt about MU-ref bias, just take a look at Marriner's gob last night ....

- when told to go to the screen, he looks like he's trying not to throw up
- when he realizes he has no choice about the pen, he looks like he's about to pass out

courtesy of jason:  https://dubz.co/c/3634f4
What's even more disgusting is that the prick ref can clearly see the handball and acts like nothing had happened!!
« Reply #45703 on: Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2023, 07:28:13 pm
Yep, they earn the big bucks once they've proven themselves, or won stuff
Which is exactly how it should be.

Which still baffles me how the Arse having handed out huge contracts to Martinelli and Saka (if reports are to be true).  :o
« Reply #45704 on: Yesterday at 03:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm
Which still baffles me how the Arse having handed out huge contracts to Martinelli and Saka (if reports are to be true).  :o

To be fair Arsenal were paying younger players higher wages even during Wenger's time.
« Reply #45705 on: Yesterday at 08:02:32 pm »
The general pant-pissery on Redcafe is a joy. Our beloved RAWK meltdown thread hardly props it's head on there nowadays.  :lmao

Oh and one poster thinks they've made 'major strides' (actually all the desperate gullible fools think this) so the fact that once relegation candidates are now just 1 point behind them is poking them uncomfortably in the eye.  ;D
« Reply #45706 on: Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm
Which is exactly how it should be.

Which still baffles me how the Arse having handed out huge contracts to Martinelli and Saka (if reports are to be true).  :o

Because other teams were sniffing. Their players love to ditch them for Abu Dhabi, so they need to be compensated to stave off the vultures.
« Reply #45707 on: Yesterday at 08:17:38 pm »
The Rat seems really rattled on Twitter at the moment. Firing off tweets about us as fast as he can. Somebody should check on him.
« Reply #45708 on: Yesterday at 08:22:58 pm »
When Neville start's talking about us it means he's rattled.  He knows we're coming for the mancs even though they have 2 games in hand. ;D
« Reply #45709 on: Today at 03:45:23 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 03:45:12 pm
I could see Bayern being interested in Sancho, for instance
Yep, think they were in for him when United signed.
Besides, he knows that league and they can get him for a knock down price.
« Reply #45710 on: Today at 03:47:28 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 08:02:32 pm
The general pant-pissery on Redcafe is a joy. Our beloved RAWK meltdown thread hardly props it's head on there nowadays.  :lmao

Oh and one poster thinks they've made 'major strides' (actually all the desperate gullible fools think this) so the fact that once relegation candidates are now just 1 point behind them is poking them uncomfortably in the eye.  ;D
They're about at the same level Ole had them the season they ended up in 2nd somehow.
Some "improvement" they've had...
« Reply #45711 on: Today at 04:06:16 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:05:16 am
I usually agree on the Manc bias - but Marriner is usually ok and not from Manchester. Hes not good but not obviously bent.

I think on this instance its fairly clear its an absolute stone Waller he was metres away from and hes embarrassed at missing it as much as anything?

If it was a single decision then you could attribute his expression to that, but in the context of 3 missed red cards and a couple of other good pen shouts for Brighton ignored, him being biased or actually corrupt seems to fit better for that performance.
