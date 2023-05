This.



I've suffered far too many of their games and they've been shite all season. Casemiro started off well, but has faded, but the main driving force was Rashford actually being on a hot run of form. Their play has still been shite, they still can't defend, can't pass, can't press.



Us and Chelsea having a shit season has been a big mask on their form. If even just we were half decent across about 4 extra games we'd be above them now, they'd be 5th and they'd be all over ten hag who's game is no different from Ole's really. It still feels incredibly unlikely to me but us finishing above them would be so funny.



I read somewhere and I don't know how true it is. Seven's record isn't too dissimilar to Rangnick? Yet he was slated everywhereSeven has spent a huge amount of money and been at the end of huge defeats but you know he won league cup so they are back. The Rashford anomaly has saved him.I still believe we can do it. Regardless of Champion's League spot or not we've had a horrible season and yet they've been lauded and are still battling us for that spot