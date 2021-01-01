And for those who watched any post-match of the game, was anything even said about Antony? I honestly cant believe that whole sequence, the bad foul, the abuse thrown at the official, then confronting the defender, yet he stayed on the pitch
Yeah wasn't a free kick that led to the corner which is now the attempted trend It was.
Luke Shaw thought he was playing GAA.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Unfortunately, their remaining fixtures are stupidly easy. Fulham in 10th are the highest placed side theyll face, and its at home.The best we can hope for is that this whole season turns out to be another corner turned.
When is Mitrović back ?
Couple of games before the Man Utd tie ...
From redcafe top 4 thread:"It's already been decided Liverpool are getting into the top 4 at the expanse of us, just look at the state of the refereeing in each of our last games." wtf are they smoking there?
Every sports fan I've ever watched a game with is convinced the refs are biased against them.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
shush - keep it to yourself good to see the mancs beaten in 'fergie time' - karma
Jose broke him. He's basically Reek/Theon Greyjoy.
Best manager in the world & title challengers Arf!
Antony has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 18 league games and we've had articles talking about his dramatic improvement
Was Ten Hag the manager when Ajax totally choked against the Spurs in CL semis and conceded 2-3 goals in last 15 mins?
