Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45600 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
:o

And for those who watched any post-match of the game, was anything even said about Antony? I honestly cant believe that whole sequence, the bad foul, the abuse thrown at the official, then confronting the defender, yet he stayed on the pitch  :o

Because he wears the wrong shade of red.



Offline rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45601 on: Yesterday at 11:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
:o

And for those who watched any post-match of the game, was anything even said about Antony? I honestly cant believe that whole sequence, the bad foul, the abuse thrown at the official, then confronting the defender, yet he stayed on the pitch  :o 
 

He has to be dropped for next weeks games

Shameful.





Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45602 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
Yeah wasn't a free kick that led to the corner which is now the attempted trend

It was.

there's a surprise.  :)


Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45603 on: Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Luke Shaw thought he was playing GAA. ;D

Thats also the sound he made when the ref pointed to the spot.


Offline S

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45604 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm »
Unfortunately, their remaining fixtures are stupidly easy. Fulham in 10th are the highest placed side theyll face, and its at home.

The best we can hope for is that this whole season turns out to be another corner turned.


Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45605 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm
Unfortunately, their remaining fixtures are stupidly easy. Fulham in 10th are the highest placed side theyll face, and its at home.

The best we can hope for is that this whole season turns out to be another corner turned.

They absolutely have it in them to bottle it from here. Starting on Sunday, away at West Ham ...


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45606 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm
Unfortunately, their remaining fixtures are stupidly easy. Fulham in 10th are the highest placed side theyll face, and its at home.

The best we can hope for is that this whole season turns out to be another corner turned.

When is Mitrović back ?



Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45607 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm »
It is actually embarrassing finishing behind this shite



Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45608 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
When is Mitrović back ?

Couple of games before the Man Utd tie ...


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45609 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
Couple of games before the Man Utd tie ...

Excellent.



Offline elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45610 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm »
Redcafe is pure gold, they are shitting the bed now  ;D

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/race-for-top-4.473820/page-98


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45611 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
Yeah wasn't a free kick that led to the corner which is now the attempted trend

It was.
Hmmm.. is 7Hag questioning the integrity of the officials there? 🤔

Needs to be careful, otherwise he might end up on a charge.



Offline RayPhilAlan

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45612 on: Today at 03:16:01 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
From redcafe top 4 thread:

"It's already been decided Liverpool are getting into the top 4 at the expanse of us, just look at the state of the refereeing in each of our last games."

 ;D wtf are they smoking there?
Every sports fan I've ever watched a game with is convinced the refs are biased against them.


Offline McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45613 on: Today at 07:09:40 am »
If they lose against west ham and we beat brentford the pressure will be on, even though still unlikely we can overhaul them with so few games left. Pretty sure newcastle have the tougher run in but seem the better team than this bag of shite right now


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45614 on: Today at 07:24:11 am »
These don't just have to worry about us, Brighton are 4 behind us with 2 games in hand on us and 1 on the Mancs these could end up 6th again.



Offline liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45615 on: Today at 08:06:04 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 03:16:01 am
Every sports fan I've ever watched a game with is convinced the refs are biased against them.

shush - keep it to yourself  :wave

good to see the mancs beaten in 'fergie time' - karma

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45616 on: Today at 09:15:01 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:06:04 am
shush - keep it to yourself  :wave

good to see the mancs beaten in 'fergie time' - karma


I actually thought the ref had blown for full time which would have been even funnier. Did they restart after the penalty.


Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45617 on: Today at 09:26:15 am »
Best manager in the world & title challengers
Arf!


Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45618 on: Today at 09:27:58 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm
Jose broke him. He's basically Reek/Theon Greyjoy.

:)



Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45619 on: Today at 09:31:34 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 03:16:01 am
Every sports fan I've ever watched a game with is convinced the refs are biased against them.

In our case its evidently true.
In their case they even have former refs admitting in books that they get favoured, especially during the days of Demento.


Online BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45620 on: Today at 09:35:58 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:26:15 am
Best manager in the world & title challengers
Arf!

Bringing on Wout Weghorst in the 84th minute when he hasn't scored in 13 appearances is pure genius.



Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45621 on: Today at 09:37:46 am »
Antony has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 18 league games and we've had articles talking about his dramatic improvement  ;D


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45622 on: Today at 09:44:48 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:46 am
Antony has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 18 league games and we've had articles talking about his dramatic improvement  ;D
Imagine if it were Darwin...


Offline elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45623 on: Today at 09:51:13 am »
Was Ten Hag the manager when Ajax totally choked against the Spurs in CL semis and conceded 2-3 goals in last 15 mins?


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45624 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:51:13 am
Was Ten Hag the manager when Ajax totally choked against the Spurs in CL semis and conceded 2-3 goals in last 15 mins?
Yes. Kinda like how they threw the Sevilla game away.


Online Belmont butty

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45625 on: Today at 09:52:27 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:46 am
Antony has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 18 league games and we've had articles talking about his dramatic improvement  ;D

And yet the narrative on the Sky Manc channel is that Nunez has been a flop and Trent is a poor this or that. Even Alan Smith was dribbling all over his mic last night. The commentary mute button feature can't come soon enough.


Online tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45626 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:51:13 am
Was Ten Hag the manager when Ajax totally choked against the Spurs in CL semis and conceded 2-3 goals in last 15 mins?

And literally all Spurs did was put a big man up top and lob it up to him.  Ajax couldn't cope with it at all, just fell apart.



Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45627 on: Today at 09:59:49 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:37:46 am
Antony has 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 18 league games and we've had articles talking about his dramatic improvement  ;D

The goal was well taken but against Forest. Who was the assist against? Huge waste of money. So was Sancho. But Darwin etc etc

