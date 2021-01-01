And the worst part for them is, they will be just another sportswashing wehicle, yet they will never be able to outspend Newcastle ...



One thing that gets over looked is their spending in the last ten years is a billion so not far off City so in reality they dont need Qatar they need to be smarter at transfers.With Qatar they will be able to spend much much more but remember they just want their club back 🤣🤣🤣.Newcastle is the interesting one as PIF have 600 billion so yes on that front you are right.