« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1133 1134 1135 1136 1137 [1138]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2877303 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45480 on: Today at 05:49:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
How come nobody would go near us at a ballpark 4 billion? Not that i'd want them to take over but that was what FSG were looking for.
Because FSG prefer retaining control. They rejected Qatar.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,478
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45481 on: Today at 08:11:29 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
Is there a consortium or is it jassim on his own?

It is the Qatar government ...
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45482 on: Today at 08:59:01 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm
Man City cheating and owned by human rights abusing regime Abu Dhabi - BAD.
Man Utd potentially owned by human rights abusing Qatar - NO MORE NORWICH SCARVES.

They're a shower of six fingohed hypocrites.

Yep they are desperate to be sports washed.

Dont want Glazers
Dont want these other Americans
Dont want Radcliffe as not a "full sale"

Just dont take these Qatar guys down Canal Street they'll have a shock or on second thoughts !
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45483 on: Today at 09:01:58 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm
Man City cheating and owned by human rights abusing regime Abu Dhabi - BAD.
Man Utd potentially owned by human rights abusing Qatar - NO MORE NORWICH SCARVES.

They're a shower of six fingohed hypocrites.

Yep, they've spent years roaring on City as state owned success is apparently meaningless yet are absolutely begging for the same for themselves. Fair play to the few that have spoken against it but they are massively outnumbered sadly.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,478
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45484 on: Today at 09:06:10 am »
And the worst part for them is, they will be just another sportswashing wehicle, yet they will never be able to outspend Newcastle ...
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,939
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45485 on: Today at 09:10:38 am »
The weirdest thing on Twitter is their reasoning. They want a full sale so they can have their club back but are then calling for Qatar to own them!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,283
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45486 on: Today at 09:14:42 am »
Theyve suffered enough under the glazers.

Theyve only spent a pitiful £2bn since taking over. Maybe with a country owning them theyll have proper investment in the team
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45487 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:06:10 am
And the worst part for them is, they will be just another sportswashing wehicle, yet they will never be able to outspend Newcastle ...

One thing that gets over looked is their spending in the last ten years is a billion so not far off City so in reality they dont need Qatar they need to be smarter at transfers.

With Qatar they will be able to spend much much more but remember they just want their club back 🤣🤣🤣.

Newcastle is the interesting one as PIF have 600 billion so yes on that front you are right.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1133 1134 1135 1136 1137 [1138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 