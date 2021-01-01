« previous next »
The Seven Ted Mauling thread

rob1966

  Reply #45440 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45440 on: Today at 12:53:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:52:08 pm
imagine going to such lengths to stick up for seven hag at the expense of Jürgen Klopp :lmao

We know that complaints about fixtures is valid - is anyone saying otherwise? Hes still a whinger who looks to blame and wont take responsiblity for his own failings. And of course squad management is a big part of it - and hes done it badly, that is the part he should be taking responsibility for, rather than crying about a fixture list being at fault for Rashford getting injured.

Ole overplayed Rashford and broke him, this fella is just a Dutch version of him.
Fuck the Tories

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45441 on: Today at 12:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:52:08 pm
imagine going to such lengths to stick up for seven hag at the expense of Jürgen Klopp :lmao

We know that complaints about fixtures is valid - is anyone saying otherwise? Hes still a whinger who looks to blame and wont take responsiblity for his own failings. And of course squad management is a big part of it - and hes done it badly, that is the part he should be taking responsibility for, rather than crying about a fixture list being at fault for Rashford getting injured.


Such lengths? It was literally just copy and pasting a few links from a quick Google search ;D

Pardon me for thinking there was an actual discussion to be had rather than just Twitter style 'Top Bantz'. I'll leave you to it.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45442 on: Today at 01:46:14 pm »
I think if you have to use AWB , it's more a case of a shit squad than poor squad management.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45443 on: Today at 01:55:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:46:14 pm
I think if you have to use AWB , it's more a case of a shit squad than poor squad management.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45444 on: Today at 02:56:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:26:52 am
They've got to the final of both cups and had a deep run in Europe, it's a fair comment to be honest. Klopp has had plenty of similar complaints about our fixture lists in the past.
so he's complaining about getting so far in the cups?  what would he prefer?
Romford_Red

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45445 on: Today at 03:04:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:46:00 pm
That's just from the first two pages of Google, there are plenty more. You can say ten Hag could have managed his squad better, sure, but his underlying point about fixture congestion is a valid one. Yes, it's a great source of banter when another club's manager is the one complaining rather than ours but either clubs are expected to play far too many games in too short a space of time, no matter who points it out, or it's not a real problem and it's just managers making excuses.

I think the way it is presented (on the whole) is a piss take.

When it suits them, pundits all agree that there are too many games. Managers all say, at one time or another, that there are too many games and/or the scheduling is ridiculous.
Yet when one mentions it, it becomes 'whining'.

If they truly want to change things, players, managers and pundits need to stick together and agree.

If a player or manager is asked, a simple "It's the same for everyone but in general yes there are too many games"
newterp

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45446 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:26:52 am
They've got to the final of both cups and had a deep run in Europe, it's a fair comment to be honest. Klopp has had plenty of similar complaints about our fixture lists in the past.

And they barely spent any money to build squad-depth. And they had the hardest of the cup and europa runs of any team, ever.
newterp

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45447 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:46:14 pm
I think if you have to use AWB , it's more a case of a shit squad than poor squad management.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:55:52 pm


Stop disrespecting the WOLRD'S BEST ONE-ON-ONE DEFENDER!!!

Leave him alone.
A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45448 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:25:35 pm
Stop disrespecting the WOLRD'S BEST ONE-ON-ONE DEFENDER!!!

Leave him alone.

 ;D
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45449 on: Today at 04:25:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:55:13 pm

Such lengths? It was literally just copy and pasting a few links from a quick Google search ;D

Pardon me for thinking there was an actual discussion to be had rather than just Twitter style 'Top Bantz'. I'll leave you to it.
Somewhere in the nether regions of the bowels of RAWK is a 'serious' Man Utd thread for those few weird Liverpool fans who want to be 'serious' and 'fair' about Man Utd and 'give them credit' and 'have a discussion' so on.

This, on the other hand, is a piss take thread. For some bizarre reason this one is more popular... Really can't think why  ;D
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45450 on: Today at 05:04:11 pm »
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
Am told Qatar will significantly improve on second offer for United. Whether it meets $7bn Glazer valuation is the big question.

Ratcliffe final bid not in yet. Seems today could be more frenetic than had been anticipated
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45451 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm »


Quote
Sheikh Jassim will not go anywhere near £6bn for #mufc and is determined not to grossly overpay [@MikeKeegan_DM]
jillc

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45452 on: Today at 07:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:42:41 pm


The rumour is it's a bid of 5 billion, so that might not be enough for the Glazers.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45453 on: Today at 08:21:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:45:48 pm
The rumour is it's a bid of 5 billion, so that might not be enough for the Glazers.

Greedy bastards
Solomon Grundy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45454 on: Today at 08:25:19 pm »
They don't really want to sell. They got kind of forced into it when they thought FSG was going to sell up. It'll take a massive over-the-valuation bid for them to accept it.
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45455 on: Today at 08:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:25:19 pm
They don't really want to sell. They got kind of forced into it when they thought FSG was going to sell up. It'll take a massive over-the-valuation bid for them to accept it.

What I heard is they never wanted to sell but wanted to refinance against the club, and by getting real offers for it they would be able to refinance for a much higher amount.
Solomon Grundy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45456 on: Today at 08:31:07 pm »
Wouldn't surprise me when it comes to them.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45457 on: Today at 08:35:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:21:36 pm
Greedy bastards
They want a slice of the new TV deal.
jillc

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45458 on: Today at 08:42:54 pm »
This is the latest from Delaney and it sounds as though the Qatar bid is near to what the Glazers are asking. So, let's see how serious they are about letting go.

https://t.co/RGdhrYVo3y
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45459 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm »
I've always had no doubt Qatar would be the ones who buy them, nobody is going to outbid sportwashers.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45460 on: Today at 10:03:33 pm »
Bid of over £5 billion on Sky Sports from Sheikh Jassim. Crazy.
rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45461 on: Today at 10:08:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:03:33 pm
Bid of over £5 billion on Sky Sports from Sheikh Jassim. Crazy.

Hell of a lot of money for a washing machine
Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45462 on: Today at 10:09:04 pm »
Is there a consortium or is it jassim on his own?
DelTrotter

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45463 on: Today at 10:11:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:03:33 pm
Bid of over £5 billion on Sky Sports from Sheikh Jassim. Crazy.

Impressive from a guy supposedly worth a billion dollars.
CraigDS

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45464 on: Today at 10:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:09:04 pm
Is there a consortium or is it jassim on his own?

More like who is he the front for.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45465 on: Today at 10:18:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:08:04 pm
Hell of a lot of money for a washing machine
;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45466 on: Today at 10:37:50 pm »
Man City cheating and owned by human rights abusing regime Abu Dhabi - BAD.
Man Utd potentially owned by human rights abusing Qatar - NO MORE NORWICH SCARVES.

They're a shower of six fingohed hypocrites.
rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45467 on: Today at 10:37:52 pm »
Just showing fergie with the glazers in the tunnel waiting for the players to acknowledge him, grinning like an 8 year old Mascot

Embarrasing himself a bit now around the place I'd say. His presence since he left the job has been vital to them faltering
 
