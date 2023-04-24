They've been cheering them on for most of the last 5 years, now all of a sudden they're panicking over them winning the treble. Neville's suddenly changed his tune from chief cheerleader to becoming an Arsenal fan.
Only because they've been beating us to the title, they're terrified we'll overhaul their 20, they don't believe City ever will get to that number, they still absolutely fucking hate each other. City still refer to them as the Munichs, there's fucking murder when they play each other.
I was, admittedly, being facetious but they've been cheering City on for years. The North Bank said he's even seen some of them cheering for City over Arsenal!
They don't count, they're cockneys with no idea how Mancs feel.
I'd say for most or the average Utd fan though its
Anyone vs:
Liverpool
Leeds
Arsenal
City
...
Not being from Liverpool id say for me its
Anyone vs:
Utd
Everton
City
Chelsea
...
Nope, its us, then City then Leeds. All the Mancs I know don't give a fuck about Arsenal or where they finish. They loved the times when they were beating Wengers sides, but that's in the past.
Everton are an will always be our main rivals, I loved twatting the Mancs 7-0, but I'd get 100 times the pleasure from doing that to the shite. Then its the Mancs. City and Chelsea are not and never will be rivals. They're just two cheating clubs.