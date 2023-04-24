They've been cheering them on for most of the last 5 years, now all of a sudden they're panicking over them winning the treble. Neville's suddenly changed his tune from chief cheerleader to becoming an Arsenal fan.



I was, admittedly, being facetious but they've been cheering City on for years. The North Bank said he's even seen some of them cheering for City over Arsenal!



I'd say for most or the average Utd fan though its



Anyone vs:

Liverpool

Leeds

Arsenal

City

...



Not being from Liverpool id say for me its



Anyone vs:

Utd

Everton

City

Chelsea

...







Only because they've been beating us to the title, they're terrified we'll overhaul their 20, they don't believe City ever will get to that number, they still absolutely fucking hate each other. City still refer to them as the Munichs, there's fucking murder when they play each other.They don't count, they're cockneys with no idea how Mancs feel.Nope, its us, then City then Leeds. All the Mancs I know don't give a fuck about Arsenal or where they finish. They loved the times when they were beating Wengers sides, but that's in the past.Everton are an will always be our main rivals, I loved twatting the Mancs 7-0, but I'd get 100 times the pleasure from doing that to the shite. Then its the Mancs. City and Chelsea are not and never will be rivals. They're just two cheating clubs.