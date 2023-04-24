« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1130 1131 1132 1133 1134 [1135]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2872427 times)

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45360 on: April 24, 2023, 10:09:04 am »
On paper they certainly have a much tougher run in that we do. There is a chance we can catch them if we can really put a run together.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,087
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45361 on: April 24, 2023, 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: Koplass on April 24, 2023, 09:42:03 am
Win, win for United fans. City are their second team.

Only when beating us. Proper Mancs absolutely hate City and City fans with a passion, I mean proper hatred from both sets of fans - they cannot stand each other.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45362 on: April 24, 2023, 11:45:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 24, 2023, 10:15:21 am
Only when beating us. Proper Mancs absolutely hate City and City fans with a passion, I mean proper hatred from both sets of fans - they cannot stand each other.

I was, admittedly, being facetious but they've been cheering City on for years. The North Bank said he's even seen some of them cheering for City over Arsenal!

I can't imagine any of us doing the same if Everton were winning trophies.

Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45363 on: April 24, 2023, 12:11:29 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on April 24, 2023, 10:09:04 am
On paper they certainly have a much tougher run in that we do. There is a chance we can catch them if we can really put a run together.

We need to win EVERY game. If we do, I am confident that we'll catch one of the Uniteds.

Am I confident that we can win every game? No.
Logged

Offline Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45364 on: April 24, 2023, 02:40:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 24, 2023, 10:15:21 am
Only when beating us. Proper Mancs absolutely hate City and City fans with a passion, I mean proper hatred from both sets of fans - they cannot stand each other.

I'd say for most or the average Utd fan though its

Anyone vs:
Liverpool
Leeds
Arsenal
City
...

Not being from Liverpool id say for me its

Anyone vs:
Utd
Everton
City
Chelsea
...

Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,363
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45365 on: April 24, 2023, 02:56:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 24, 2023, 10:15:21 am
Only when beating us. Proper Mancs absolutely hate City and City fans with a passion, I mean proper hatred from both sets of fans - they cannot stand each other.

They've been cheering them on for most of the last 5 years, now all of a sudden they're panicking over them winning the treble. Neville's suddenly changed his tune from chief cheerleader to becoming an Arsenal fan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45366 on: April 24, 2023, 03:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 24, 2023, 02:56:30 pm
They've been cheering them on for most of the last 5 years, now all of a sudden they're panicking over them winning the treble. Neville's suddenly changed his tune from chief cheerleader to becoming an Arsenal fan.

That doesnt sound like Neville to me he has always been rational in his thinking and views 😉
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,680
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45367 on: April 24, 2023, 03:17:21 pm »
Did TankEngine10 run back off to RedCafe and celebrate with the other inbred, manc mutants when they won the penalty shootout then?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,087
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45368 on: April 24, 2023, 03:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 24, 2023, 02:56:30 pm
They've been cheering them on for most of the last 5 years, now all of a sudden they're panicking over them winning the treble. Neville's suddenly changed his tune from chief cheerleader to becoming an Arsenal fan.


Only because they've been beating us to the title, they're terrified we'll overhaul their 20, they don't believe City ever will get to that number, they still absolutely fucking hate each other. City still refer to them as the Munichs, there's fucking murder when they play each other.

Quote from: Koplass on April 24, 2023, 11:45:55 am
I was, admittedly, being facetious but they've been cheering City on for years. The North Bank said he's even seen some of them cheering for City over Arsenal!

They don't count, they're cockneys with no idea how Mancs feel.


Quote from: Gerard00 on April 24, 2023, 02:40:58 pm
I'd say for most or the average Utd fan though its

Anyone vs:
Liverpool
Leeds
Arsenal
City
...

Not being from Liverpool id say for me its

Anyone vs:
Utd
Everton
City
Chelsea
...



Nope, its us, then City then Leeds. All the Mancs I know don't give a fuck about Arsenal or where they finish. They loved the times when they were beating Wengers sides, but that's in the past.

Everton are an will always be our main rivals, I loved twatting the Mancs 7-0, but I'd get 100 times the pleasure from doing that to the shite. Then its the Mancs. City and Chelsea are not and never will be rivals. They're just two cheating clubs.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45369 on: April 24, 2023, 03:40:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 24, 2023, 03:21:32 pm
They don't count, they're cockneys with no idea how Mancs feel.

Even if it was just cockneys, they're a huge part of United's (match-going) fanbase.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,949
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45370 on: April 24, 2023, 03:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 24, 2023, 12:19:29 am
Front page of BBC Sports website

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65369638

'Ten Hag keeps Man Utd competitive in season of transition'

Nicely toning down of expectations there by the BBC from the recent "THEY'RE GONNA WIN EVERYTHING!" they've been churning out.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,087
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45371 on: April 24, 2023, 05:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on April 24, 2023, 03:40:55 pm
Even if it was just cockneys, they're a huge part of United's (match-going) fanbase.

;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45372 on: April 24, 2023, 06:28:57 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 24, 2023, 03:42:41 pm
Nicely toning down of expectations there by the BBC from the recent "THEY'RE GONNA WIN EVERYTHING!" they've been churning out.

This is where the clueless, apartheid supporting, Beeb do us all a favour without even realising it. They probably kept Ole and grandfather Ralf on for longer than they needed. And now Ten Haag will be given the same rope.  :lmao
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45373 on: April 24, 2023, 06:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 23, 2023, 04:45:48 pm
I still shudder when I think he was once in our dugout.

At least we get a laugh every Christmas when we open up the Carols thread  :)
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45374 on: April 24, 2023, 07:59:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 24, 2023, 03:42:41 pm
Nicely toning down of expectations there by the BBC from the recent "THEY'RE GONNA WIN EVERYTHING!" they've been churning out.

Always makes me laugh when people use the word 'transition' when it comes to a football club, seeing as football clubs in general are in a permanent state of transition buying/selling players etc. It's a kind of get out of jail free card. We lost 7-0 to our bitterest rivals, however we're going through a transition so things will work out fine.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,087
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45375 on: April 24, 2023, 08:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 24, 2023, 07:59:32 pm
Always makes me laugh when people use the word 'transition' when it comes to a football club, seeing as football clubs in general are in a permanent state of transition buying/selling players etc. It's a kind of get out of jail free card. We lost 7-0 to our bitterest rivals, however we're going through a transition so things will work out fine.

In our transition, we lost 7-0 to a club also going through a transition ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,224
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45376 on: Today at 11:49:47 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,538
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45377 on: Today at 11:57:34 am »
Upturn in form? Did they not watch the game literally a week ago when he was dragged off at half-time? :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45378 on: Today at 12:09:00 pm »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45379 on: Today at 12:12:17 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:49:47 am
How Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the best one-on-one defender in the world

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/27/how-manchester-united-aaron-wan-bissaka-became-the-best-one-on-one-defender-in-the-world

 :lmao

The AWB propaganda is crazy. Was hearing this when he first signed for United in 2019, then it finally seemed to click that he was shite and got dropped for a good year and a half, now he's back in the team due to injury and the propaganda starts right up again.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45380 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on April 24, 2023, 11:45:55 am
I was, admittedly, being facetious but they've been cheering City on for years. The North Bank said he's even seen some of them cheering for City over Arsenal!

I can't imagine any of us doing the same if Everton were winning trophies.

fyp
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,977
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45381 on: Today at 12:36:47 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45382 on: Today at 12:57:11 pm »
Jassim's funds are linked to Qatar which raises two questions:
1. Human rights with the new regulations that are being developed
2. The ownership of two or more clubs that are competing in a European tournament i.e PSG and United.

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have asked bidders to clarify their source of wealth and whod become the clubs ultimate beneficial owner

Questions came just days ahead of Friday deadline for bids

Put spotlight on Qatari royal Sheikh Jassims money #mufc

https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1651545605053751298?s=20
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:59 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,473
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45383 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:57:11 pm
Jassim's funds are linked to Qatar which raises two questions:
1. Human rights with the new regulations that are being developed
2. The ownership of two or more clubs that are competing in a European tournament i.e PSG and United.

https://twitter.com/alexwickham/status/1651545605053751298?s=20
Which authority can sanction this deal if it went through?

UK eg PL won't refuse it in my opinion.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45384 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:00:21 pm
Which authority can sanction this deal if it went through?

UK eg PL won't refuse it in my opinion.
The PL but they will tighten their ownership rules due to scrutiny by the UK government to prevent people that have commited human right abuses from owning clubs.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65128593
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1130 1131 1132 1133 1134 [1135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 