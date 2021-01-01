« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1129 1130 1131 1132 1133 [1134]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2866799 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,668
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45320 on: Today at 08:23:35 am »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:20:32 am
Hes a short arse but hes decent - we have struggled badly without Konate this season, he would definitely play ahead of Matip in the form hes been in. Think he is the better of their CBs.

 He'd be just as bad if not worse than Matip and Gomez if he'd played behind our midfield and in our malfunctioning system this season.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,866
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45321 on: Today at 09:52:14 am »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:20:32 am
Hes a short arse but hes decent - we have struggled badly without Konate this season, he would definitely play ahead of Matip in the form hes been in. Think he is the better of their CBs.
He wouldn't. He's absolutely garbage
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,291
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45322 on: Today at 09:58:26 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:18:11 am
I wouldn't take any Utd player other than Casemiro. And that's only because of the absolute mess our midfield is in at the moment. Hopefully, that won't be the case next season.

Casemiro in our midfield this season would have struggled as much as Fabinho has and had more red cards than he's had at United. We don't need anymore over 30s in midfield. Eriksen would be a luxury we can't carry and Fernandes is another luxury player and a complete twat with it. Most United players would struggle in our system (and many of ours have this season tbf).

Martinez has done well for them but we value height in our CB's. Rashford has pretty much carried them on his back this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 1129 1130 1131 1132 1133 [1134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 