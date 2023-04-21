« previous next »
Offline thaddeus

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45280 on: April 21, 2023, 01:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 21, 2023, 12:58:45 pm
He shouldn't threaten. He should. United has more deadwood than Goodison Park.  :D
Most of them on wildly generous contracts.  The process of getting rid of deadwood at Man U seems to be:
1) Sign somebody for big money on a massive contract
2) Think they're great
3) Realise they're crap
4) Leave them out the team for a season
5) Loan them out for a few seasons
6) Release them when their contract finally expires
(There used to be an alternate path after step 3 but Everton have finally run out of money!)

I think Phil Jones is finally nearing step 6.  Eric Bailly still has another season at step 5 before he drifts away.

They've made some terrible decisions over the past decade but without any real penalty as they're always so awash with income.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45281 on: April 21, 2023, 01:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 21, 2023, 01:04:36 pm
He has the most expensive squad ever assembled in the history of the sport. He's a complete spoofer.

Pep likes this comment.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45282 on: April 21, 2023, 02:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 20, 2023, 11:21:52 pm
Is Sancho just not cut out for EPL football? Though understand he has been poor in Europe too.

Is it an attitude thing? He just doesnt look comfortable at all when you watch him - so far removed from the player he was at Dortmund. Similar to Timo Werner maybe, though I dont think you can question Werners work-rate at Chelsea. Sanchos is questionable.

He was incredible at Dortmund, but he's not an explosive goal-scoring winger in the style of, say, a Mane or a Salah. He played off and supported Haaland. He's not had a figure like that at United. If they sign someone like an Osimhen I'd be very interested to see how he'd do.

But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45283 on: April 21, 2023, 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on April 21, 2023, 02:07:53 pm
He was incredible at Dortmund, but he's not an explosive goal-scoring winger in the style of, say, a Mane or a Salah. He played off and supported Haaland. He's not had a figure like that at United. If they sign someone like an Osimhen I'd be very interested to see how he'd do.

But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.


His bank manager?
Offline McSquared

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45284 on: April 21, 2023, 02:25:13 pm »
Hows that quad coming along?
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45285 on: April 21, 2023, 02:29:58 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on April 21, 2023, 02:07:53 pm
But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.

Lets just say it moved me TO A BIGGER HOUSE!


Offline Arrowsmith

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45286 on: April 21, 2023, 02:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on April 21, 2023, 04:36:24 am
I will say it again, Seven Hag is the dutch Brendan Rodgers.
More like Clodagh Rodgers... (ask yer granddad)!
Offline Fromola

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45287 on: April 21, 2023, 03:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on April 21, 2023, 11:09:28 am
They've been incredibly fortunate that we've had a shite season and Chelsea have at the same time. They'd probably be sitting 5th or 6th if we both hadn't been off the boil this year and they'd all be calling for ted's head. And they were helped enormously by the most favourable cup run I've ever seen, even by Man City's standards.

All their post-Ferguson trophies have been the same. Their FA Cup under Van Gaal (beating Everton in the semi and Palace in the final who were robbed), League Cup under Mourinho (Hull in the semi and then Southampton who were robbed) and Europa League under Mourinho (a joke draw the season after we had to play Dortmund, Sevilla, Villareal and United). At least if they win the FA Cup this season they'll have had to beat Man City in the final.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45288 on: April 21, 2023, 03:59:19 pm »
Weren't this the team on an unassailable rise to greatest?, around January they were gonna win the lot, Premier league, Boat race, World snooker championship, EVERYTHING!, what went wrong?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45289 on: April 21, 2023, 04:19:22 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on April 21, 2023, 02:07:53 pm
He was incredible at Dortmund, but he's not an explosive goal-scoring winger in the style of, say, a Mane or a Salah. He played off and supported Haaland. He's not had a figure like that at United. If they sign someone like an Osimhen I'd be very interested to see how he'd do.

But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.

He only played with Haaland for 6 months. His numbers were just as good prior to that.
Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45290 on: April 21, 2023, 04:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 21, 2023, 12:53:19 pm
I still find it hard to believe that they paid Leicester 80 million quid for a fridge.

Mines just packed in

Currys are pretty close to that

Has he got an ice crusher?
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45291 on: April 21, 2023, 05:55:21 pm »
So they're ready to part with Sancho already.

What a flop he's been for them.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/21/manchester-united-clearout-sancho-martial-maguire-ten-hag
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45292 on: April 21, 2023, 06:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 21, 2023, 05:55:21 pm
So they're ready to part with Sancho already.

What a flop he's been for them.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/21/manchester-united-clearout-sancho-martial-maguire-ten-hag
I would have staked my life on Sancho going to the Plastics had they not already splurged hundreds of millions already.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45293 on: April 21, 2023, 08:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 21, 2023, 12:53:19 pm
I still find it hard to believe that they paid Leicester 80 million quid for a fridge.

That's an insult to fridges. At least they do a good job & serve a useful purpose.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45294 on: April 21, 2023, 08:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 21, 2023, 08:04:16 pm
That's an insult to fridges. At least they do a good job & serve a useful purpose.

As far as I know, a fridge has never been discussed in Ghanaian parliament.
Offline afc tukrish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45295 on: April 21, 2023, 08:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 21, 2023, 08:05:36 pm
As far as I know, a fridge has never been discussed in Ghanaian parliament.

That's just a beautifully glorious clip, makes me want to attend parliament in Accra...

Edit: Google "Ghanaian parliament"  ;D
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45296 on: April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm »
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45297 on: April 21, 2023, 10:49:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?
Our 6 attackers are better than Antony. He wouldn't make our squad.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45298 on: Yesterday at 12:02:41 am »
Antony would make our 23s squad maybe.

Hes fucking shite.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45299 on: Yesterday at 12:15:44 am »
aha i just now watched the Seville highlights. Slabby and De Gea worse than under Ole!  omg that was pure comedy.  :lmao
Offline kloppismydad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45300 on: Yesterday at 03:32:22 am »
Next season once we sort our crap out, these lot won't make top 4. Then it'll be about patience with Ten Hag. Then season after they'll be back to their destined 6th spot.

Then Ten Hag will get sacked. They'll bring in the next genius. He'll finish top 4 due to kind circumstances, be hailed as a genius, then.....

You know how this goes. :D We've seen this happen for a decade now :lmao
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45301 on: Yesterday at 03:34:46 am »
'eres Andeh wif his fawts on the Sevviyoh tie.

https://youtu.be/2RjRTXU4rqU
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45302 on: Yesterday at 09:10:12 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?


Anthony :lmao

Him & Richarlison are worst signings this season.
Offline Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45303 on: Yesterday at 09:19:26 am »
Yeah, Antony doesn't get anywhere near us.
Online rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45304 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?



Antony in our squad :lmao
Offline Aldo1988

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45305 on: Yesterday at 12:53:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?

Anthony  :butt
Offline classycarra

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45306 on: Yesterday at 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?


i reckon, if we discount personalities in the dressing room element, it's Dubravka (ahead of Adrian) and Casemiro and Martinez that make it into the squad
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45307 on: Yesterday at 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:36:24 pm
i reckon, if we discount personalities in the dressing room element, it's Dubravka (ahead of Adrian) and Casemiro and Martinez that make it into the squad
Isn't the Newcastle keeper second choice for the Mancs? Hardly a fair comparison with Adrian?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45308 on: Yesterday at 02:43:03 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?

Antony  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline classycarra

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45309 on: Yesterday at 02:46:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:38:45 pm
Isn't the Newcastle keeper second choice for the Mancs? Hardly a fair comparison with Adrian?
it's all made up mate :) he's a better keeper than adrian, so he gets in the hypothetical squad ahead of him
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45310 on: Yesterday at 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:46:28 pm
it's all made up mate :) he's a better keeper than adrian, so he gets in the hypothetical squad ahead of him
;D
Online TankEngine10

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45311 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 21, 2023, 01:04:36 pm
He has the most expensive squad ever assembled in the history of the sport. He's a complete spoofer.

Think theres a bit of cognitive dissonance here though.

Yes its massively expensive. But most of it's been pissed away by inept managers and owners. So getting value out of the shower of shite that they wasted that money on is probably a success in itself.

I think he is a fairly decent manager operating in a job that is probably in the top 5 most poisoned chalices in the league (after the obvious blue shites, Spurs and the dumpster fire at Chelsea) - he is never going to get them back to where they were, because no one will. The only saving of them is Qatar and obviously that comes with the price of their soul. So a steady, less egotistical egghead like him is probably as good as it gets at that crumbling old wreck now.

I can imagine him getting axed in the next 2 years when Casemiro, Eriksen and Varane drop out of contention, Rashford loses form again and hes left with whatever shite they end up signing on deadline days after chasing players who know better.
Online TankEngine10

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45312 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?

In no world is Antony making our squad. I'd take Casemiro and Martinez though.
Offline Bread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45313 on: Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April 21, 2023, 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?

Who exactly is Antony ousting from our squad? Gakpo? Nunez? Firmino?

Ben Doak?
Offline farawayred

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45314 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm
Who exactly is Antony ousting from our squad? Gakpo? Nunez? Firmino?

Ben Doak?
Antony would have been ahead of Firmino next year, for sure.

He's so talented, he'll make everyone's head spinning in training.
Online Jshooters

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45315 on: Today at 12:06:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
Antony would have been ahead of Firmino next year, for sure.

He's so talented, he'll make everyone's head spinning in training.
;D


Online SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45316 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
Antony would have been ahead of Firmino next year, for sure.

He's so talented, he'll make everyone's head spinning in training.
nah, just his own.
