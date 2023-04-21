He has the most expensive squad ever assembled in the history of the sport. He's a complete spoofer.



Think theres a bit of cognitive dissonance here though.Yes its massively expensive. But most of it's been pissed away by inept managers and owners. So getting value out of the shower of shite that they wasted that money on is probably a success in itself.I think he is a fairly decent manager operating in a job that is probably in the top 5 most poisoned chalices in the league (after the obvious blue shites, Spurs and the dumpster fire at Chelsea) - he is never going to get them back to where they were, because no one will. The only saving of them is Qatar and obviously that comes with the price of their soul. So a steady, less egotistical egghead like him is probably as good as it gets at that crumbling old wreck now.I can imagine him getting axed in the next 2 years when Casemiro, Eriksen and Varane drop out of contention, Rashford loses form again and hes left with whatever shite they end up signing on deadline days after chasing players who know better.