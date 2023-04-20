He shouldn't threaten. He should. United has more deadwood than Goodison Park.



Most of them on wildly generous contracts. The process of getting rid of deadwood at Man U seems to be:1) Sign somebody for big money on a massive contract2) Think they're great3) Realise they're crap4) Leave them out the team for a season5) Loan them out for a few seasons6) Release them when their contract finally expires(There used to be an alternate path after step 3 but Everton have finally run out of money!)I think Phil Jones is finally nearing step 6. Eric Bailly still has another season at step 5 before he drifts away.They've made some terrible decisions over the past decade but without any real penalty as they're always so awash with income.