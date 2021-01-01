« previous next »
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45240 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
"Any thing we can do They can do better"!
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45241 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm »
Maybe de Gea was under instruction from The Magician to pass to Maguire when able to boost his confidence. lol
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45242 on: Today at 12:06:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm
If only his head actually turned



A perfect picture of the Maguire mentality:

From L to R:

Despair - I've fucked up again.
Beseeching - I've fucked up again, oh god noooo!
Acceptance - I've fucked up again, but I'm still captain of Manchester United.
Delusion - I've fucked up again, but I'm still captain of Manchester United AND play for England. Awesome.
Offline elbow

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45243 on: Today at 12:12:40 am »
And to think Slabhead was bigging (no pun intended) himself up a few weeks ago.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45244 on: Today at 12:17:25 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:12:40 am
And to think Slabhead was bigging (no pun intended) himself up a few weeks ago.

Bet he's gutted England don't have a friendly against part timers for a few months. Would have been a big opportunity to silence his haters again.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45245 on: Today at 12:17:54 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm
Is Sancho just not cut out for EPL football? Though understand he has been poor in Europe too.

Is it an attitude thing? He just doesnt look comfortable at all when you watch him - so far removed from the player he was at Dortmund. Similar to Timo Werner maybe, though I dont think you can question Werners work-rate at Chelsea. Sanchos is questionable.

Sancho was never as good as advertised in the first place. Going to a shite club like Man Utd for a big fee and on huge wages certainly hasn't helped him. He could still be a good PL player, if he goes to a normal club where the pressure won't be so high on him. But, he will have to take a big wage cut in order to get that move ...
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45246 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm
Is Sancho just not cut out for EPL football? Though understand he has been poor in Europe too.

Is it an attitude thing? He just doesnt look comfortable at all when you watch him - so far removed from the player he was at Dortmund. Similar to Timo Werner maybe, though I dont think you can question Werners work-rate at Chelsea. Sanchos is questionable.

His numbers were great for a kid at Dortmund but the fact of the matter is the defending is often quite poor over there and the likes of Dortmund and Leipzig play kamikaze football so they can flog their attacking players for big money.

Look at Nkunku for example. He scored 30 odd for Leipzig last season and when he goes to Chelsea he'll probably hit 5/10.
Offline elbow

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45247 on: Today at 01:01:52 am »
I see Maguire did his little skip thing again when he'd made his customary mistake.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45248 on: Today at 01:08:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm
I initially said De Gea, but fucking hell, I could have turned 180 degrees and cleared it



What's funny is that in the highlights I just decided to enjoy, Casemiro shows Maguire exactly what he should have done here - then messes up the pass and it leads to an eventually disallowed goal ;D Comedic all round, enjoyed that after I'd seen they were playing.
https://youtu.be/IkGigq2IbpY?t=99

We all know De Gea is bad with his feet, so him managing to get it to its target mostly absolves him. I reckon it's almost entirely Maguire's - he had a picture of what was around him but panicked and took the worst option out of three (could have turned like Casemiro did, could played it back hard to the gap on De Gea's left - at worst it's a corner - but instead saw Wan Bissaka and mistakenly saw it as the easy way out)
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45249 on: Today at 01:32:23 am »
De Gea. My word. How bad is the Spanish Shay Given.
Offline quasimodo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45250 on: Today at 03:29:02 am »
All the fuss about how they were back but in the end, they're no better than last year. It's just that other teams with the mid-season WC are crap that's let them into top-four.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45251 on: Today at 04:36:24 am »
I will say it again, Seven Hag is the dutch Brendan Rodgers.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45252 on: Today at 05:05:46 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkGigq2IbpY

Five minutes of Comedy gold 😎
Offline farawayred

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45253 on: Today at 07:05:59 am »
They are still on course for the quadruple. If you count the women's team...
Online Riquende

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45254 on: Today at 07:18:29 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:12:40 am
And to think Slabhead was bigging (no pun intended) himself up a few weeks ago.

He has a trophy now, so can describe his career as 'glittering' to go along with the record fee. And hang a medal in a display case.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45255 on: Today at 07:18:59 am »
They still aren't a good team, it's just been frustrating seeing them go for multiple trophies this season and up in the top 4. ETH has been a glorified Ole so far. He got rid of Ronaldo who was the undoing for Ole (they finished 2nd before they signed him) and went back to just hitting teams on the break with a fast attack

Playing Barca with Barca's midfield missing gave them a false sense of where they are. Then they won a cup without playing any of the big 6 and then getting Newcastle with Karius in goal in the final as their other keepers were out.

They also get a lot of luck in the league in particular with officials which helps them get momentum, winning games they have no right to win - the Manchester derby in particular.

They'll spend another shitload in the summer and if they don't they'll have half of Salford protesting demanding Qatar (if they don't get them anyway).
Online BoRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45256 on: Today at 07:31:39 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 12:06:43 am
Delusion - I've fucked up again, but I'm still captain of Manchester United AND play for England. Awesome.

That's not delusion, though, it's reality. Awesome. ;D
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45257 on: Today at 07:31:41 am »
They've turned more corners than Lewis Hamilton
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45258 on: Today at 08:52:47 am »
So the Mickey Mouse Treble isn't easy, is it? :D

But how great was Gérard Houlier's achievement? 5 pieces of silverware in 2001 and our first Champions League campaign in a decade. Owen also won the Ballon d'Or.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45259 on: Today at 08:54:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:52:47 am
So the Mickey Mouse Treble isn't easy, is it? :D

But how great was Gérard Houlier's achievement? 5 pieces of silverware in 2001 and our first Champions League campaign in a decade. Owen also won the Ballon d'Or.

I always find it nuts looking back at that season that we won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup... And then had to beat Charlton away to qualify for the Champions League.
Online Ray K

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45260 on: Today at 08:59:26 am »
Amid all the hilarity last night, we almost forgot the comedy goalline shemozzle that is destined to be featured in the future twitter account @crap20sfootball

https://youtu.be/IkGigq2IbpY?t=220
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45261 on: Today at 09:15:32 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:55 am
I always find it nuts looking back at that season that we won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup... And then had to beat Charlton away to qualify for the Champions League.
These days, we'd be cruising because the Uefa cup winners now qualify automatically.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45262 on: Today at 09:59:44 am »
Online Red Beret

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45263 on: Today at 10:42:47 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5e0Gablmwwo&amp;ab_channel=EverythingFootball" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5e0Gablmwwo&amp;ab_channel=EverythingFootball</a>

 8)

"You fuckin' Easter Island pratt!"
Offline Sharado

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45264 on: Today at 11:09:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:18:59 am
They still aren't a good team, it's just been frustrating seeing them go for multiple trophies this season and up in the top 4. ETH has been a glorified Ole so far. He got rid of Ronaldo who was the undoing for Ole (they finished 2nd before they signed him) and went back to just hitting teams on the break with a fast attack

Playing Barca with Barca's midfield missing gave them a false sense of where they are. Then they won a cup without playing any of the big 6 and then getting Newcastle with Karius in goal in the final as their other keepers were out.

They also get a lot of luck in the league in particular with officials which helps them get momentum, winning games they have no right to win - the Manchester derby in particular.

They'll spend another shitload in the summer and if they don't they'll have half of Salford protesting demanding Qatar (if they don't get them anyway).
They've been incredibly fortunate that we've had a shite season and Chelsea have at the same time. They'd probably be sitting 5th or 6th if we both hadn't been off the boil this year and they'd all be calling for ted's head. And they were helped enormously by the most favourable cup run I've ever seen, even by Man City's standards.
Online Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45265 on: Today at 11:35:34 am »
Just remember Robbie Savage called Seven Haag the best manager in the world. :lmao
Online slaphead

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45266 on: Today at 11:59:33 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:20:44 pm
Post match analysis "It's obvious they need new players, especially a number 9"

Last week they were having a wank after they beat Forest.

Last week the subject on the radio was - Anthony has proven his doubters wrong.  After playing well against Forst yeah
Online Dim Glas

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45267 on: Today at 12:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:35:34 am
Just remember Robbie Savage called Seven Haag the best manager in the world. :lmao

haha, wtf  ;D  Was that after they won the league cup after one of the kindest runs a team could get, all home games and none vs the top sides.

I mean, seven Hag may well be a very good coach, but hell be under immense preasure next season, especially if he gets to spend another quarter of a billion in the summer on transfers.
Online slaphead

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45268 on: Today at 12:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:35:34 am
Just remember Robbie Savage called Seven Haag the best manager in the world. :lmao

Oh God yes I forgot about that. Obviously Savage would never ever be reactionary, so he would have surely had the same opinion if they had of lost that 1 game against Newcastle.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45269 on: Today at 12:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:35:34 am
Just remember Robbie Savage called Seven Haag the best manager in the world. :lmao
no way he saud that, did he?  ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45270 on: Today at 12:04:20 pm »
he is gone if they miss on Top 4 but given how bad Spurs, Newcastle and us are, i don't think it's happening.
He will be gone after a bad start to next season though.
Online stewy17

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45271 on: Today at 12:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:35:34 am
Just remember Robbie Savage called Seven Haag the best manager in the world. :lmao

They never learn.

I think if you step away from the season and if they come top 4 and win a trophy it's a good season of building and probably as much as could be expected for the players the manager has to deal with and where they started from. The problem is that they go on a half-decent run and get a bit of success in the EL and the League Cup and then all the clowns like Savage and Scholes and Ferdinand and Neville and Keane are out talking the manager up and talking the players up, and the fans start getting lairy too.

It's pretty funny how much they've been brought down to earth with a bang. The Liverpool game was a complete humiliation, last night was as bad as you could want against a team who are a good European team but nowhere near elite. Lose against Brighton on Sunday and suddenly it's all starting to crumble and they've got a reasonably tough 4 games in the league in Spurs, Villa, Brighton again and then West Ham away. 

Would be lovely to see them throw away top 4.
Online slaphead

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45272 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:03:11 pm
no way he saud that, did he?  ;D

He did. And it wasn't a throwaway line either. He said if after they won the League Cup. Chris Sutton (who is a tube too like) pulled him and asked him to say it again. Then asked him is he better than Klopp,Guardiola, Ancelotti. Yes. Ten Hag is better than them all. Best manager in the world. Based off a League Cup win yes
Online Aldo1988

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45273 on: Today at 12:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:35:34 am
Just remember Robbie Savage called Seven Haag the best manager in the world. :lmao

He's gone very pro United since his son got involved with the first team.  He's meant to be a Liverpool supporter by the way.
Online Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45274 on: Today at 12:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:00:51 pm
haha, wtf  ;D  Was that after they won the league cup after one of the kindest runs a team could get, all home games and none vs the top sides.

.

Yes, it was exactly after that.😁
Online Lycan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45275 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:03:11 pm
no way he saud that, did he?  ;D

He did. After they won the League Cup.
