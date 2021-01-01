Just remember Robbie Savage called Seven Haag the best manager in the world.



They never learn.I think if you step away from the season and if they come top 4 and win a trophy it's a good season of building and probably as much as could be expected for the players the manager has to deal with and where they started from. The problem is that they go on a half-decent run and get a bit of success in the EL and the League Cup and then all the clowns like Savage and Scholes and Ferdinand and Neville and Keane are out talking the manager up and talking the players up, and the fans start getting lairy too.It's pretty funny how much they've been brought down to earth with a bang. The Liverpool game was a complete humiliation, last night was as bad as you could want against a team who are a good European team but nowhere near elite. Lose against Brighton on Sunday and suddenly it's all starting to crumble and they've got a reasonably tough 4 games in the league in Spurs, Villa, Brighton again and then West Ham away.Would be lovely to see them throw away top 4.