They still aren't a good team, it's just been frustrating seeing them go for multiple trophies this season and up in the top 4. ETH has been a glorified Ole so far. He got rid of Ronaldo who was the undoing for Ole (they finished 2nd before they signed him) and went back to just hitting teams on the break with a fast attack



Playing Barca with Barca's midfield missing gave them a false sense of where they are. Then they won a cup without playing any of the big 6 and then getting Newcastle with Karius in goal in the final as their other keepers were out.



They also get a lot of luck in the league in particular with officials which helps them get momentum, winning games they have no right to win - the Manchester derby in particular.



They'll spend another shitload in the summer and if they don't they'll have half of Salford protesting demanding Qatar (if they don't get them anyway).