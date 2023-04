I initially said De Gea, but fucking hell, I could have turned 180 degrees and cleared it







What's funny is that in the highlights I just decided to enjoy, Casemiro shows Maguire exactly what he should have done here - then messes up the pass and it leads to an eventually disallowed goalComedic all round, enjoyed that after I'd seen they were playing.We all know De Gea is bad with his feet, so him managing to get it to its target mostly absolves him. I reckon it's almost entirely Maguire's - he had a picture of what was around him but panicked and took the worst option out of three (could have turned like Casemiro did, could played it back hard to the gap on De Gea's left - at worst it's a corner - but instead saw Wan Bissaka and mistakenly saw it as the easy way out)