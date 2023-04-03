« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2854636 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45120 on: April 3, 2023, 10:56:52 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on April  3, 2023, 09:35:34 am
I think I said it on the PL thread , I just don't see a style of play that's developing. When Klopp arrived he said it would take time to implement his 'heavy metal' style of football but you could see a style of play developing from the great days of beating City away 4-1 to the bad days of being thumped by Watford 0-3.
With Haag I just don't as pretty much every week they stink the place out but have got away largely thanks to some incredibly dodgy decisions (Man City) a freakish set of home cup draws and Rashford hitting the best goal scoring streak of his life
He's spent nearly £300m yet the football is no better than under Ole

Hasn't he essentially scrapped his whole possession/expansive philosophy after they got played off the park and picked off by Brentford and Brighton in the first two games? Basically like Rodgers did at Liverpool after a bad start. Since then they've relied on luck, referees, VAR, a great run of form by Rashford and fast counters. Just like Ole basically.

I think the league has been poor quality this season as well. When the likes of Martinez and Casemiro are put under pressure they fold but they beat up on shit teams who don't get near them and get raved about. Whenever they come up against anyone good Casemiro is always suspended (not at Anfield though).

That matchwinning offside decision in the Manchester derby gave them momentum and was one of the worst decisions i've ever seen, worse than them getting a penalty after the final whistle to win a game one year. Looks like it'll decide the title as well, like the Rodri one last season.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45121 on: April 3, 2023, 11:02:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April  3, 2023, 10:56:52 am
Hasn't he essentially scrapped his whole possession/expansive philosophy after they got played off the park and picked off by Brentford and Brighton in the first two games? Basically like Rodgers did at Liverpool after a bad start. Since then they've relied on luck, referees, VAR, a great run of form by Rashford and fast counters. Just like Ole basically.

I think the league has been poor quality this season as well. When the likes of Martinez and Casemiro are put under pressure they fold but they beat up on shit teams who don't get near them and get raved about. Whenever they come up against anyone good Casemiro is always suspended (not at Anfield though).

That matchwinning offside decision in the Manchester derby gave them momentum and was one of the worst decisions i've ever seen, worse than them getting a penalty after the final whistle to win a game one year. Looks like it'll decide the title as well, like the Rodri one last season.
I think it is no accident that sides like Liverpool, Newcastle, Brighton etc. are able to turn them over so easily, they are not a physical side at all. As soon as a side comes that can push them around a bit, they fold.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45122 on: April 3, 2023, 11:05:58 am »
Was at a wedding during the week and unfortunately was lumbered at the table with the brides two united supporting brothers. During the usual wedding chit chat bollox both said they see no issue with any sport washers taking over the club as it will enable them to "start spending money to challenge". When i pointed out they in fact have the highest net spend in all of world football over the last 10 years (they've actually outspent City by 78 million in that time) the conversation swiftly changed to FSG pushing the super league and how they wanted to ruin football etc...

These lads in my eyes are representative of the stupidity of not just the average United fan but football fans in general these days. It's like a Trumponian mindset where logic and facts are not welcome and the lie repeated enough becomes the truth. Then again when you've muppets like Neville telling them it's true feeding the narrative it's no wonder football is where it is in 2023.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45123 on: April 3, 2023, 12:32:22 pm »
It's annoying because after we twatted them I did have a quiet belief we could catch them as I thought they would go to shit. And really we should be in that position. Such an annoying season.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45124 on: April 3, 2023, 09:38:53 pm »
5th in a 3-horse race :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45125 on: April 3, 2023, 10:23:00 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April  3, 2023, 10:08:15 am
to be honest, it hasn't been mentioned much, but the players Ten Haag has brought in are not up to standard.

Antony   82.00m   
Casemiro   60.65m   
Lisandro Martínez   49.00m   
Tyrell Malacia   13.00m   
Wout Weghorst   2.50m   Loan
Martin Dúbravka   2.00m   Loan
Marcel Sabitzer      Loan
Jack Butland      Loan
Christian Eriksen      Free Transfer


Anthony looks very weak for the PL, Casemiro is good, but 60m on a 30 year old is insane. Martinez, we all know is not big enough and isn't actually all that. Malacia has not really got much game time and the rest, other Eriksen (33) are useless. The key for me is that only one of those (Casemiro) would get in our side, even currently, and that is only for this season because we have so many issues in the middle. By contrast, NUFC bought Guimaraes for £40m last year and every team in the PL would have him.
I'd take Eriksen to be honest
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45126 on: April 4, 2023, 11:20:23 am »
Luke Shaw on his contract extension: Nine years ago I signed for this amazing club and Im thrilled to be extending my stay. Ive grown immensely.


Well, he's not fuckin wrong...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45127 on: April 4, 2023, 01:10:08 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on April  4, 2023, 11:20:23 am
Luke Shaw on his contract extension: Nine years ago I signed for this amazing club and Im thrilled to be extending my stay. Ive grown immensely.


Well, he's not fuckin wrong...

:)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45128 on: April 8, 2023, 03:08:29 pm »
that seven Hag is a right whinger isnt he, always crying about something rather than take responsibility. Complaining now about the fixture list being at fault for Rashford going off injured, when its him that picked him for each game in the last week. 
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45129 on: April 8, 2023, 04:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  8, 2023, 03:08:29 pm
that seven Hag is a right whinger isnt he, always crying about something rather than take responsibility. Complaining now about the fixture list being at fault for Rashford going off injured, when its him that picked him for each game in the last week.
They're Man Uni7ed, they whinge when they want...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45130 on: April 11, 2023, 02:11:24 pm »
If any of this is true, they may have problems.

https://t.co/BGmqvajrhW
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45131 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
The BBC report of their game is worth a look for the flattering pic if their £80m defender.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45132 on: Today at 01:21:43 am »
Injuries piling up, we would've been a chance to catch them if we'd won this weekend.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45133 on: Today at 06:06:48 am »
What a fantastic team they have, scoring all four goals in the 2-2 draw... I mean, that's something!...
« Reply #45134 on: Today at 06:17:54 am »
To be fair, that's a Van Basten like finishing by Slabhead  ;D
« Reply #45135 on: Today at 06:18:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:06:48 am
What a fantastic team they have, scoring all four goals in the 2-2 draw... I mean, that's something!...
Be afraid..Be very afraid.. 8)
« Reply #45136 on: Today at 07:59:40 am »
Imagine having a mush so solid that a deflection off it increases the pace of the ball?!!

Quite surprised he didn't immediately go down feigning a head injury to try and stop the goal being allowed - probably knew the referee wouldn't accept the potential for an injury to his oversized noggin.
« Reply #45137 on: Today at 08:06:56 am »
Seven's league record isn't much better than Rangnick's is it?
« Reply #45138 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:06:56 am
Seven's league record isn't much better than Rangnick's is it?
They look better because the league is poor this year.
« Reply #45139 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
Many teams concede when players lose their heads, if Maguire had lost his they might have won.
« Reply #45140 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:37:12 am
They look better because the league is poor this year.
Rangnick never got smashed like they did at Anfield this year either ;)
« Reply #45141 on: Today at 10:02:35 am »
The wheels could fall off a bit now. Would be hilarious if they didn't get top 4 after being hailed as title contenders for a few games.  ;D
« Reply #45142 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:41:52 am
Many teams concede when players lose their heads, if Maguire had lost his they might have won.

 ;D
« Reply #45143 on: Today at 10:27:00 am »
I've had to suffer their games all season and I've kept saying it, they are still shit. People lose their shit on here about our mids, yet their two best players are 30 and 33, and one of them is lucky to still be playing, after the horrible medical situation he suffered.
« Reply #45144 on: Today at 10:48:15 am »
Are they still on for the Quad?
« Reply #45145 on: Today at 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:48:15 am
Are they still on for the Quad?
I think their best bet is to pick one up on Amazon.
« Reply #45146 on: Today at 11:46:22 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:48:15 am
Are they still on for the Quad?
The only Quad they were on for shut down years ago. *


*Local reference.
« Reply #45147 on: Today at 08:09:44 pm »
Lindelof and Maguire for the rest of the season. ARF!
« Reply #45148 on: Today at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:09:44 pm
Lindelof and Maguire for the rest of the season. ARF!

LeDufus for short
« Reply #45149 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:09:44 pm
Lindelof and Maguire for the rest of the season. ARF!
Feels good man  :thumbup
« Reply #45150 on: Today at 10:27:12 pm »
They may very well lose the Top 4 to Newcastle and Spurs.

Spurs-Utd in 10 days will be huge
« Reply #45151 on: Today at 11:27:56 pm »
Alexis Sanchez: "I signed for Man United without much information, Sometimes there are things you don't realise until you arrive. After my first training, I went home and called my agent and ask if my contract can be terminated and I can return to Arsenal."


Just thought Id throw this one in here.
