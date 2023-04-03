I think I said it on the PL thread , I just don't see a style of play that's developing. When Klopp arrived he said it would take time to implement his 'heavy metal' style of football but you could see a style of play developing from the great days of beating City away 4-1 to the bad days of being thumped by Watford 0-3.
With Haag I just don't as pretty much every week they stink the place out but have got away largely thanks to some incredibly dodgy decisions (Man City) a freakish set of home cup draws and Rashford hitting the best goal scoring streak of his life
He's spent nearly £300m yet the football is no better than under Ole
Hasn't he essentially scrapped his whole possession/expansive philosophy after they got played off the park and picked off by Brentford and Brighton in the first two games? Basically like Rodgers did at Liverpool after a bad start. Since then they've relied on luck, referees, VAR, a great run of form by Rashford and fast counters. Just like Ole basically.
I think the league has been poor quality this season as well. When the likes of Martinez and Casemiro are put under pressure they fold but they beat up on shit teams who don't get near them and get raved about. Whenever they come up against anyone good Casemiro is always suspended (not at Anfield though).
That matchwinning offside decision in the Manchester derby gave them momentum and was one of the worst decisions i've ever seen, worse than them getting a penalty after the final whistle to win a game one year. Looks like it'll decide the title as well, like the Rodri one last season.