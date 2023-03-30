« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2844267 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45080 on: March 30, 2023, 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on March 30, 2023, 07:26:56 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65131177

Not sure if already posted. Seems to suggest they have 1b debt

Well, the Glazers certainly haven't financed Man Utd's obscene spending in recent years ...
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45081 on: March 31, 2023, 01:49:34 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on March 28, 2023, 12:43:00 pm
Didn't her dad come out and say Greenwood was a decent guy?

I feel sorry for the girl. She basically doesn't have a father. All she have is some old opportunistic man claiming to be her father. You get a better father figure from sperm donors.
Logged





Offline Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45082 on: March 31, 2023, 04:29:59 am »
Yep, more arsed about his daughter being with a famous footballer and all the riches that come along with that, than her happiness and safety.
Logged

Online clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45083 on: March 31, 2023, 08:47:15 am »
Vile club and fans. Shameless.
Logged



Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45084 on: March 31, 2023, 10:19:30 am »
Quote from: clinical on March 31, 2023, 08:47:15 am
Vile club and fans. Shameless.


Not all their fans surely? I'm not very keen on the club, but they have got plenty of great fans, like every club. We've got our share of dickheads and bellends too, but you'll probably find that the majority of any fanbase are sound.

I think I'm turning into a big old softy in my old age :)
Logged


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45085 on: March 31, 2023, 10:22:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on March 31, 2023, 08:47:15 am
Vile club and fans. Shameless.

They still have a number of fans not wanting him to come back. It seems to have split a lot of people not surprisingly.
Logged


Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45086 on: March 31, 2023, 12:25:27 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 28, 2023, 09:58:26 pm
How reliable is the Duncan Castles journo? I don't know who he is.

lol
Logged


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45087 on: March 31, 2023, 01:24:45 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 28, 2023, 09:58:26 pm
How reliable is the Duncan Castles journo? I don't know who he is.

It would be like the Manchester Guardian interviewing me in the hope I'd give a glowing account of how great Manchester United are.

But from the opposite end of the spectrum.
Logged


Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45088 on: March 31, 2023, 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 28, 2023, 10:25:27 pm
Lol thx. I won't post his tweet then  :D

I'm surprised he's able to tweet anything with his nose so far up Mourinho's ass
Logged


Offline Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45089 on: March 31, 2023, 02:54:15 pm »
I listened to those Greenwood tapes before they were taken down. a court unable to find him guilty in law because the complainant withdrew her cooperation for whatever reason....really bad joke.

Well they should play the audio over loudspeakers when he shows up anywhere for the next 15 years. at practice, for a game, going down the pub, a public bog on the side of a bike path, anywhere he shows his face.

If he plays football again i hope people kick the living shit out of him and the whistle never blows.

Money talks, this planet. Pathetic.
Logged





Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45090 on: March 31, 2023, 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 31, 2023, 02:54:15 pm
I listened to those Greenwood tapes before they were taken down. a court unable to find him guilty in law because the complainant withdrew her cooperation for whatever reason....really bad joke.

Well they should play the audio over loudspeakers when he shows up anywhere for the next 15 years. at practice, for a game, going down the pub, a public bog on the side of a bike path, anywhere he shows his face.

If he plays football again i hope people kick the living shit out of him and the whistle never blows.

Money talks, this planet. Pathetic.

The tapes themselves were enough proof and you can bet your bottom dollar people in high positions at United have already listened to them. They still could have terminated his contract regardless. The fact that they haven't, doesn't say a lot about those running the club. I would be up in arms if it was my club and we still had such a player on the books.
Logged


Online Elliemental

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45091 on: March 31, 2023, 05:21:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 31, 2023, 02:58:30 pm
The tapes themselves were enough proof and you can bet your bottom dollar people in high positions at United have already listened to them. They still could have terminated his contract regardless. The fact that they haven't, doesn't say a lot about those running the club. I would be up in arms if it was my club and we still had such a player on the books.

Are there legal reasons why they couldn't terminate his contract? Especially since the charges were dropped and the girl "voluntarily" withdrew her complaint?
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45092 on: March 31, 2023, 05:32:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on March 31, 2023, 02:58:30 pm
The tapes themselves were enough proof and you can bet your bottom dollar people in high positions at United have already listened to them. They still could have terminated his contract regardless. The fact that they haven't, doesn't say a lot about those running the club. I would be up in arms if it was my club and we still had such a player on the books.

He is a product of their organization, said it at the time. Was on the books for years and years. Clearly right off the rails with entitlement and swelled head. someone there had a duty of care to put an arm around this kid before he got where he ended up. some mild version of peeling potatoes and shining boots to get a feel and an understanding for how lucky he was would have done him a world of good. instead they obviously just enabled him any antic he pleased untill he became basically psychotic in his misunderstanding of his own worth and place in society.


Look at Liverpool. If theres not a smile and a name hello to the doorman cook security guard and steward your not for us. all part of the team.
Logged





Online Elliemental

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45093 on: March 31, 2023, 09:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 31, 2023, 05:32:54 pm
He is a product of their organization, said it at the time. Was on the books for years and years. Clearly right off the rails with entitlement and swelled head. someone there had a duty of care to put an arm around this kid before he got where he ended up. some mild version of peeling potatoes and shining boots to get a feel and an understanding for how lucky he was would have done him a world of good. instead they obviously just enabled him any antic he pleased untill he became basically psychotic in his misunderstanding of his own worth and place in society.


Look at Liverpool. If theres not a smile and a name hello to the doorman cook security guard and steward your not for us. all part of the team.


Isn't Marcus Rashford also a product of the same organisation? And roughly the same age/generation as Greenwood and a thoroughly sound human being all round. What MG has done is nothing to do with the club he's associated with and your post sounds like you're hijacking the issue to have a dig at Man U. Which is rather sad. Abusers are everywhere and from all walks of life.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45094 on: March 31, 2023, 11:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March 31, 2023, 09:50:16 pm

Isn't Marcus Rashford also a product of the same organisation? And roughly the same age/generation as Greenwood and a thoroughly sound human being all round. What MG has done is nothing to do with the club he's associated with and your post sounds like you're hijacking the issue to have a dig at Man U. Which is rather sad. Abusers are everywhere and from all walks of life.

Yeah think making this a club issue is a bit misguided, if the club still backs him and fans cheer him on fair enough an call them out, but right now it's just a disgraceful case (yet again) of how money talks. As others have said it's a sad law that allows him to walk with such evidence just because the victim has not pulled out (unless thats wrong?).
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45095 on: Yesterday at 09:26:56 am »
They will still back him, like they still back Giggs.
Logged


Offline TankEngine10

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45096 on: Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March 31, 2023, 09:50:16 pm

Isn't Marcus Rashford also a product of the same organisation? And roughly the same age/generation as Greenwood and a thoroughly sound human being all round. What MG has done is nothing to do with the club he's associated with and your post sounds like you're hijacking the issue to have a dig at Man U. Which is rather sad. Abusers are everywhere and from all walks of life.

Yeah, I'm all for having a pop at these wankers, but to say Greenwood's behaviour has anything to do with United is proper Matt Le Tiss level tin hat stuff. Rashford is the most obvious antidote to that bullshit possible, the lad has taken on the Tory government at least twice and won, in the aid of feeding kids who grew up like him. This is about nature, not nurture. Greenwood is scum, and obviously anyone defending him is just as bad. I'd be amazed and appalled if United took him back to be honest - again I'm thinking of something like Rashford lining out with him, and I just can't see it. Of course United's twitter fanbase want him back - if you were to check the IPs of those, you'd probably get a quite a lot of supporters from countries where women are essentially slaves to their fathers, brothers or husbands etc. Or just trolls/basement dwelling sex offenders. Twitter is representative of naff all except the decline of humanity.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45097 on: Today at 07:01:19 pm »
They are terrible without Casemiro
Logged





Online Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45098 on: Today at 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 07:01:19 pm
They are terrible without Casemiro
Fixed.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  
  
  
  
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45099 on: Today at 07:06:17 pm »
Just looked at the table for the first time in a long time and these are fourth and only just? I thought they were one or two decent results behind City the way theyve been going on in work. Theyve been saying all week they wanted us to win so they could take second.

Not likely but Id love us to get our act together and for these fuckers to fuck fourth up.
Logged

