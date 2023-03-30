I listened to those Greenwood tapes before they were taken down. a court unable to find him guilty in law because the complainant withdrew her cooperation for whatever reason....really bad joke.
Well they should play the audio over loudspeakers when he shows up anywhere for the next 15 years. at practice, for a game, going down the pub, a public bog on the side of a bike path, anywhere he shows his face.
If he plays football again i hope people kick the living shit out of him and the whistle never blows.
Money talks, this planet. Pathetic.