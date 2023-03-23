« previous next »
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45040 on: March 23, 2023, 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 23, 2023, 04:42:42 pm
I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.

if we went down that path, we could eliminate the club scouts and data analysts all together - save a ton of money! - and let the RAWK Transfer Thread decide who we should buy / sell.

seems like a flawless plan  :)
Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45041 on: March 23, 2023, 08:55:42 pm »
Quote from: mattD on March 23, 2023, 04:15:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294

I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.

Time for the Norwich scarf wearing dickheads to put their money where their mouths are.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45042 on: March 23, 2023, 09:03:03 pm »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45043 on: March 23, 2023, 09:14:11 pm »
Would Ratcliffe as owner be able to resist from interfering in footballing matters?

I suppose with all the rats following them and playing for them and being pundits for them it makes sense having a rat as an owner.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,504
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45044 on: March 23, 2023, 09:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 23, 2023, 02:14:17 pm
Why?
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong.

It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,055
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45045 on: March 23, 2023, 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 23, 2023, 06:24:04 pm
For $6, i'm in.  :wave  :lmao
Me too, and my wife, kids, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews,. And they all want to see ole reunite Ronaldo, maguire and pogba.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,770
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45046 on: March 23, 2023, 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 23, 2023, 09:24:19 pm
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong.

It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.

Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under.

Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under?

Yes.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,504
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45047 on: March 23, 2023, 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 23, 2023, 10:23:45 pm
Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under.

Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under?

Yes.
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,340
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45048 on: March 24, 2023, 06:55:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 23, 2023, 10:40:17 pm
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen

Yeah but it would be great wouldnt it? Like, really hilarious
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45049 on: March 24, 2023, 07:47:56 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March 23, 2023, 06:26:09 pm
if we went down that path, we could eliminate the club scouts and data analysts all together - save a ton of money! - and let the RAWK Transfer Thread decide who we should buy / sell.

seems like a flawless plan  :)

Worked for Barcelona
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45050 on: March 24, 2023, 08:45:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 24, 2023, 06:55:24 am
Yeah but it would be great wouldnt it? Like, really hilarious

Yep. 
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,424
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45051 on: March 24, 2023, 09:14:29 am »
I'd probably struggle not to rip my cock off if its all to just take out a bigger loan against the club
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45052 on: March 24, 2023, 11:26:31 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 24, 2023, 09:14:29 am
I'd probably struggle not to rip my cock off if its all to just take out a bigger loan against the club
;D
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,567
  • YNWA
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45053 on: March 24, 2023, 11:38:44 am »
They're genius if that's what they end up doing.

Not only because of the fucking hilarity it will provide given how public this has been and how vocal the United fans have been, but because they'll also likely sell a shit load of Norwich scarves to them and make even more money :D
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45054 on: March 24, 2023, 01:13:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 23, 2023, 05:25:41 pm
I mean he's made a ridiculous proposition based on finding 365m fans willing to pay $6


$6 is the price if the the fans were buying the whole club. $3 is the price for a 50% share.

Quote
"The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6.

"My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half.

"If every fan joins it means less than $3 per fan."



So he's actually looking for around 650m fans.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,567
  • YNWA
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45055 on: March 24, 2023, 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on March 24, 2023, 01:13:14 pm
So he's actually looking for around 650m fans.

Easy, just need everyone in the US to sign up.... twice  ;D
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45056 on: Today at 01:11:05 pm »
Hasn't taken long for their fans to start pining for Greenwood to be "given a second chance".
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,770
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45057 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:11:05 pm
Hasn't taken long for their fans to start pining for Greenwood to be "given a second chance".

It was inevitable. There will be "he wasn't found guilty so is innocent and should be free to do what he wants" to justify it.
If you murder someone but never face trial for it, the simple fact is that you are still a murderer.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45058 on: Today at 03:52:03 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:11:05 pm
Hasn't taken long for their fans to start pining for Greenwood to be "given a second chance".

The Atheltic have run an article that feels like it is laying the groundwork for this.
The only problem is that it is clear that Greenwood has never really faced proper consequences for his actions, and doesnt seemed to have learned any lessons.

The desperation to paint Greenwood as not all bad leads to things like this:
"Greenwood demonstrated signs of becoming more mature around Carrington, asking how people were doing when he hadnt shown great interest in that kind of conversation before"


It also throws in "Greenwood is now an expectant father.".
If you're wondering exactly what that has to do with anything, it is anyone's guess. That sentence sits as a desperate single line paragraph, bereft of any connection to the ones before or after.

And the article finishes with the sickening line:
"There are lessons for all involved."
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,797
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45059 on: Today at 04:35:39 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 03:52:03 pm

"Greenwood demonstrated signs of becoming more mature around Carrington, asking how people were doing when he hadnt shown great interest in that kind of conversation before"


Wow, such maturity. ::)
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45060 on: Today at 04:41:59 pm »
As Redcafe consider themselves the 'sane' voice of Utd supporters and over 75% of them will continue their support once the blood money comes in from Qatar, the mental gymnastics on greenwood will be infinitely easier for them.  ::)
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online M7 Heckler

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45061 on: Today at 07:49:33 pm »
There are grown men with daughters that want mason greenwood back playing for United. We will all pay his wages one way or another. Its enough to make you turn your back on the sport, despicable.
