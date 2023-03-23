Hasn't taken long for their fans to start pining for Greenwood to be "given a second chance".



The Atheltic have run an article that feels like it is laying the groundwork for this.The only problem is that it is clear that Greenwood has never really faced proper consequences for his actions, and doesnt seemed to have learned any lessons.The desperation to paint Greenwood as not all bad leads to things like this:"Greenwood demonstrated signs of becoming more mature around Carrington, asking how people were doing when he hadnt shown great interest in that kind of conversation before"It also throws in "Greenwood is now an expectant father.".If you're wondering exactly what that has to do with anything, it is anyone's guess. That sentence sits as a desperate single line paragraph, bereft of any connection to the ones before or after.And the article finishes with the sickening line:"There are lessons for all involved."