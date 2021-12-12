I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.
Why?
For $6, i'm in.
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong. It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.
Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under. Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under? Yes.
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen
if we went down that path, we could eliminate the club scouts and data analysts all together - save a ton of money! - and let the RAWK Transfer Thread decide who we should buy / sell.seems like a flawless plan
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Yeah but it would be great wouldnt it? Like, really hilarious
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
I'd probably struggle not to rip my cock off if its all to just take out a bigger loan against the club
I mean he's made a ridiculous proposition based on finding 365m fans willing to pay $6
"The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6."My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half."If every fan joins it means less than $3 per fan."
So he's actually looking for around 650m fans.
