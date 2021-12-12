« previous next »
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45040 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 04:42:42 pm
I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.

if we went down that path, we could eliminate the club scouts and data analysts all together - save a ton of money! - and let the RAWK Transfer Thread decide who we should buy / sell.

seems like a flawless plan  :)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45041 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 04:15:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294

I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.

Time for the Norwich scarf wearing dickheads to put their money where their mouths are.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45042 on: Yesterday at 09:03:03 pm »
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45043 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm »
Would Ratcliffe as owner be able to resist from interfering in footballing matters?

I suppose with all the rats following them and playing for them and being pundits for them it makes sense having a rat as an owner.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45044 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:14:17 pm
Why?
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong.

It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45045 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:24:04 pm
For $6, i'm in.  :wave  :lmao
Me too, and my wife, kids, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews,. And they all want to see ole reunite Ronaldo, maguire and pogba.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45046 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong.

It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.

Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under.

Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under?

Yes.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45047 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under.

Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under?

Yes.
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45048 on: Today at 06:55:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen

Yeah but it would be great wouldnt it? Like, really hilarious
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45049 on: Today at 07:47:56 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm
if we went down that path, we could eliminate the club scouts and data analysts all together - save a ton of money! - and let the RAWK Transfer Thread decide who we should buy / sell.

seems like a flawless plan  :)

Worked for Barcelona
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45050 on: Today at 08:45:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:55:24 am
Yeah but it would be great wouldnt it? Like, really hilarious

Yep. 
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45051 on: Today at 09:14:29 am »
I'd probably struggle not to rip my cock off if its all to just take out a bigger loan against the club
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45052 on: Today at 11:26:31 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:14:29 am
I'd probably struggle not to rip my cock off if its all to just take out a bigger loan against the club
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45053 on: Today at 11:38:44 am »
They're genius if that's what they end up doing.

Not only because of the fucking hilarity it will provide given how public this has been and how vocal the United fans have been, but because they'll also likely sell a shit load of Norwich scarves to them and make even more money :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45054 on: Today at 01:13:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:25:41 pm
I mean he's made a ridiculous proposition based on finding 365m fans willing to pay $6


$6 is the price if the the fans were buying the whole club. $3 is the price for a 50% share.

Quote
"The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6.

"My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half.

"If every fan joins it means less than $3 per fan."



So he's actually looking for around 650m fans.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45055 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 01:13:14 pm
So he's actually looking for around 650m fans.

Easy, just need everyone in the US to sign up.... twice  ;D
