Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Forget about all the RIP football thoughts, the FFP thoughts etc, this is EXACTLY what the PL and Sky etc want. The battle of the states in 'the best league in the world'. They will be desperate for the clubs to flaunt their wealth - the new players, training grounds, stadiums ("what an unbelievable new stadium, befitting of the title of"theatre of dreams" etc)
It's nauseating.

Do you think they'll care about the rest of the clubs? Not a chance. As regards us, our storyline with them has ended "first PL title, first title in 30 years". We are no longer any use for marketing the PL. It's now all about showcasing the wealth.

It's pathetic, but if the PL don't act now, and make it fair for all, it truly is finished as a fair competition.

And if you think man city and their fans were/are unbearable, you haven't seen anything yet. Man Utd and their supporters will be worse tenfold.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Forget about all the RIP football thoughts, the FFP thoughts etc, this is EXACTLY what the PL and Sky etc want. The battle of the states in 'the best league in the world'. They will be desperate for the clubs to flaunt their wealth - the new players, training grounds, stadiums ("what an unbelievable new stadium, befitting of the title of"theatre of dreams" etc)
It's nauseating.

Do you think they'll care about the rest of the clubs? Not a chance. As regards us, our storyline with them has ended "first PL title, first title in 30 years". We are no longer any use for marketing the PL. It's now all about showcasing the wealth.

It's pathetic, but if the PL don't act now, and make it fair for all, it truly is finished as a fair competition.

And if you think man city and their fans were/are unbearable, you haven't seen anything yet. Man Utd and their supporters will be worse tenfold.

Working in Manchester will be fun for those Liverpool fans.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm
Working in Manchester will be fun for those Liverpool fans.

Poor b@stards.  :(
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
Aren't we officially their new owner after 7-0?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:19:21 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
Aren't we officially their new owner after 7-0?

 ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 10:00:21 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Forget about all the RIP football thoughts, the FFP thoughts etc, this is EXACTLY what the PL and Sky etc want. The battle of the states in 'the best league in the world'. They will be desperate for the clubs to flaunt their wealth - the new players, training grounds, stadiums ("what an unbelievable new stadium, befitting of the title of"theatre of dreams" etc)
It's nauseating.

Do you think they'll care about the rest of the clubs? Not a chance. As regards us, our storyline with them has ended "first PL title, first title in 30 years". We are no longer any use for marketing the PL. It's now all about showcasing the wealth.

It's pathetic, but if the PL don't act now, and make it fair for all, it truly is finished as a fair competition.

And if you think man city and their fans were/are unbearable, you haven't seen anything yet. Man Utd and their supporters will be worse tenfold.

Nor that bad mate, surely only seven fold?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 01:33:08 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:02:28 pm
It will be more about how to we compete against Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The simple answer is we can't. I really hope the league bring is strict FFP rules. But they won't and there will be work arounds like City have done by sponsoring themselves.

Qatar owning Utd will dwarf City and Newcastle too. They won't have the same restrictions.

Thing is, they already spend absolutely shit loads. They can't really do much more on that front. It's about how they're run and new owners will probably run them more effectively than the Glazers but not necessarily. Qatar have made a bit of a mess at PSG, despite their ridiculous spending.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 07:17:57 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:33:08 am
Thing is, they already spend absolutely shit loads. They can't really do much more on that front. It's about how they're run and new owners will probably run them more effectively than the Glazers but not necessarily. Qatar have made a bit of a mess at PSG, despite their ridiculous spending.

They've already got all the refs in their pocket (Webb/Riley etc) and the media eating out the palm of their hand. Even BBC Salford is practically MUTV. They've gone from being a total shambles under shit managers to just a bit shit under a decent one in one season and they're already on course for 2-3 trophies and a top 3 finish.

It really doesn't take much for Manchester United to be successful. They've already got cheat codes. Even Ole got them to 2nd with penalties handing out like confetti.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 10:27:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:17:57 am
They've already got all the refs in their pocket (Webb/Riley etc) and the media eating out the palm of their hand. Even BBC Salford is practically MUTV. They've gone from being a total shambles under shit managers to just a bit shit under a decent one in one season and they're already on course for 2-3 trophies and a top 3 finish.

It really doesn't take much for Manchester United to be successful. They've already got cheat codes. Even Ole got them to 2nd with penalties handing out like confetti.

My point is that it doesn't really matter how rich their owners are, it's more about how well they're run. In that sense, being owned by Qatar isn't going to make a huge difference on its own. Their new owners, whoever they are, putting sensible people into sensible positions is what will make the difference. To that end, I thoroughly hope the Glazers decide to sack off this whole sales malarchy and stay in charge.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 10:56:27 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:27:31 am
My point is that it doesn't really matter how rich their owners are, it's more about how well they're run. In that sense, being owned by Qatar isn't going to make a huge difference on its own. Their new owners, whoever they are, putting sensible people into sensible positions is what will make the difference. To that end, I thoroughly hope the Glazers decide to sack off this whole sales malarchy and stay in charge.

You are right, there are three things you need at the top. Yes, sufficient money to compete for top players when you are building (and one or two new ones for the in-between years). Two, a strong sporting director who has great contacts, influence on the manager and a long-term view. Three, the coach.

Of course, when you don't have plenty of money for transfers it reduces the effect of parts two and three, see: Liverpool.

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 11:24:07 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:33:08 am
Thing is, they already spend absolutely shit loads. They can't really do much more on that front.

Have to disagree on that one - Theres a massive difference between owners who are trying to make money from a business and owners who literally dont care about the P & L because the point of the club is to burnish and cleanse reputation
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 11:36:36 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:24:07 am
Have to disagree on that one - Theres a massive difference between owners who are trying to make money from a business and owners who literally dont care about the P & L because the point of the club is to burnish and cleanse reputation

Yep. People are underestimating what they will be capable of in the transfer market when Qatar takes them over. It will close to impossible for anybody to compete.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 12:01:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:36:36 am
Yep. People are underestimating what they will be capable of in the transfer market when Qatar takes them over. It will close to impossible for anybody to compete.

They can't sign all the players and they already spend as much as anyone else.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 12:24:13 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:01:20 pm
They can't sign all the players and they already spend as much as anyone else.
they'll pay more on transfers coz they'll get rinsed in negotiations.  and they'll pay bazillions in both legal and under-the-table wages.  plus they'll stockpile players and loan them out like Chelsea.

and nobody will do a thing about it, other than talk about how absolutely great they are.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 12:24:43 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:56:27 am
You are right, there are three things you need at the top. Yes, sufficient money to compete for top players when you are building (and one or two new ones for the in-between years). Two, a strong sporting director who has great contacts, influence on the manager and a long-term view. Three, the coach.

Of course, when you don't have plenty of money for transfers it reduces the effect of parts two and three, see: Liverpool.

Hard to disagree with this. You can see it from the different clubs
1) Money for top players and efficiently spent
2) Sporting director / backrooms staff for long term view
3) Manager

Liverpool - Organically created number 1 down to having numbers 2 & 3 set up perfectly but not sustainable. Now affected by number 2 not as effective

City - Have all 3, with a greater number 1 than the rest being able to mask almost all deficiencies except number 3s brainfarts

United - Have 1, have had terrible 2 and 3 over the last 10 years. 3 now improved but still wasteful through 1

Chelsea - Have 1, don't have 2 or 3

Arsenal - Similar to Liverpool but 2 & 3 not as strong as our peak
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 12:28:15 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:01:20 pm
They can't sign all the players and they already spend as much as anyone else.

This is true on some levels but as others have pointed out being owned by an oil state is worlds apart. Even with spending as much as anyone else as you say, Man united unlike city or PSG have never been able to attract the likes of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar or Haaland as the oil states will simply throw outrageous wages, benefits and offer way more than anyone else.

Some people will be more optimistic understandably, but for me there is no way they buy them and do nothing other than Man city on roids.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 12:47:28 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:01:20 pm
They can't sign all the players and they already spend as much as anyone else.

They will be something we haven't seen before. They can justify inflated sponsorships because they are Man Utd. Their £200m a year spending could easily be doubled and more.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 12:57:40 pm
Another death knell for the sport.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 01:13:34 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:01:20 pm
They can't sign all the players and they already spend as much as anyone else.

United have never been able to write off players like City did for about 10 years from 2008.  They wasted a lot of money but always had an obligation to make expensive signings work - Mourinho often moaned about it when comparing them and City.

Under Qatar they'll do similar to City - spend a lot of years with a revolving door until there are zero weaknesses in the squad.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 01:21:53 pm
Manchester United bid chaos leads to growing fears Glazers may not sell

    There is a concern Glazers are trying to create leverage for loan
    Eyebrows raised over reports that eight bidders are involved

Quote
Concerns are growing among some parties involved in the Manchester United sale that the Glazers could be trying to play them - and that instead of selling the club they are trying to push up the price to create leverage for a loan.

Eyebrows also continue to be raised over claims that up to eight bidders are interested in the club given that only two, the Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassims Qatari consortium, have gone public.

The latest fears come after the deadline for the second round of bids for the club was dramatically extended on Wednesday.

On Thursday lunchtime all parties involved were still waiting to hear when the new deadline might be for the second round of bidding, with some suggesting that a fluid approach could yet be introduced by Raine, the US bank in charge of the sale.

The suspicion remains that Raine is trying to ramp up a bidding process that is not as competitive as some are making out, in order to push the price for United towards the upper end of the Glazers £5-6bn valuation  significantly higher than the Qataris or Ratcliffe want to pay  or to allow them to create leverage for another loan.

Another option for the Glazers would be to retain the club but sell a minority stake to a US hedge fund, although why anyone would want to hand over so much cash but not run a club themselves is unclear.

The latest plot twists comes as Uniteds share price has risen by over 15% in thepast five days to $25.42 on Thursday lunchtime.

As things stand, Uniteds net debts stand at £514.9m, which means that just £35.1m has come off the £550m loaded onto the club as a result of the Glazers takeover in 2005. However both Ineos and Sheikh Jassims Qatari consortium have promised to return the club to its former glories on and off the pitch.

Sheikh Jassim, a chairman of Qatari bank QIB and the son of a former prime minister of Qatar, has also insisted he would invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

Meanwhile Ratcliffe, a 70-year-old billionaire, who was born in Failsworth in Greater Manchester, has stressed his deep links with the club he supported as a boy and promised to put the Manchester back into Manchester United.

If the club is eventually sold it would comfortably break the world record for a sports team, held by Rob Walton, a member of the family that owns Walmart, who bought the Denver Broncos NFL franchise for $4.65bn (£3.78bn) last year. The chances of it happening no longer look quite as certain as it once did.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/23/manchester-united-bid-chaos-leads-to-growing-fears-glazers-may-not-sell
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:04:02 pm
Looks like an absolute circus.

Be hilarious if they just sell a minority stake.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:09:15 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:04:02 pm
Looks like an absolute circus.

Be hilarious if they just sell a minority stake.
Worse; there is speculation that they are trying to get the biggest price possible made public so that they can leverage an enormous loan against the club and still gain control.

Which (despite me hating them), would be awful.

I still reckon theyll be sold though, that leaked video of the chairman with fans a year back said everything 
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 02:14:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:09:15 pm
Worse; there is speculation that they are trying to get the biggest price possible made public so that they can leverage an enormous loan against the club and still gain control.

Which (despite me hating them), would be awful.

I still reckon theyll be sold though, that leaked video of the chairman with fans a year back said everything 

Why?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:09:56 pm
Meanwhile Ratcliffe, a 70-year-old billionaire, who was born in Failsworth in Greater Manchester, has stressed his deep links with the club he supported as a boy and promised to put the Manchester back into Manchester United.


How about putting FC back in Manchester United?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:15:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294

I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:18:06 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:14:17 pm
Why?
Exactly.

Oh how awful.

What a strange, weird thing to say!  :o
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:19:35 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:15:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294

I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.

"Give them a vote via an app on football matters"

Oh please let this happen :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:19:40 pm
Quote
"The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6.

Maaaybe not taking that one too seriously :lmao
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:20:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:19:40 pm
Maaaybe not taking that one too seriously :lmao

So just need 325m fans to stump up $6. Easy.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:29:08 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:15:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294

I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.

I could almost guarantee a majority of their fans would rather have an abusive state ownership than a small share and not being able to spend gazillions for all the glory, soulless trophies and the most important factor, bragging bantz.

Saying that a lot of our so called 'fans' probably would too.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:35:20 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:20:50 pm
So just need 325m fans to stump up $6. Easy.

Bayern apparently have 350,000 in their fanclub which I assume is the numbers for their fan ownership. So only....1000 times that.

A ownership bid based on imaginary numbers of United fans worldwide all paying $6 to own a bit though :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:42:42 pm
I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:48:44 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:42:42 pm
I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.

Was just thinking how is it decided who is a fan and who is an investor or people just out to cause mischief?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:49:16 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:42:42 pm
I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.

;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:53:01 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:42:42 pm
I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.
That would be ridiculous and open to such sabotage.
Get a bunch of us in as voters and we'd do some mad stuff, like appointing Bruno Fernandes as captain.

Eh? Oh.
