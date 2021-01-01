Forget about all the RIP football thoughts, the FFP thoughts etc, this is EXACTLY what the PL and Sky etc want. The battle of the states in 'the best league in the world'. They will be desperate for the clubs to flaunt their wealth - the new players, training grounds, stadiums ("what an unbelievable new stadium, befitting of the title of"theatre of dreams" etc)

It's nauseating.



Do you think they'll care about the rest of the clubs? Not a chance. As regards us, our storyline with them has ended "first PL title, first title in 30 years". We are no longer any use for marketing the PL. It's now all about showcasing the wealth.



It's pathetic, but if the PL don't act now, and make it fair for all, it truly is finished as a fair competition.



And if you think man city and their fans were/are unbearable, you haven't seen anything yet. Man Utd and their supporters will be worse tenfold.