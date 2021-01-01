« previous next »
The Seven Ted Mauling thread

MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45000 on: Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Forget about all the RIP football thoughts, the FFP thoughts etc, this is EXACTLY what the PL and Sky etc want. The battle of the states in 'the best league in the world'. They will be desperate for the clubs to flaunt their wealth - the new players, training grounds, stadiums ("what an unbelievable new stadium, befitting of the title of"theatre of dreams" etc)
It's nauseating.

Do you think they'll care about the rest of the clubs? Not a chance. As regards us, our storyline with them has ended "first PL title, first title in 30 years". We are no longer any use for marketing the PL. It's now all about showcasing the wealth.

It's pathetic, but if the PL don't act now, and make it fair for all, it truly is finished as a fair competition.

And if you think man city and their fans were/are unbearable, you haven't seen anything yet. Man Utd and their supporters will be worse tenfold.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,876
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45001 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Working in Manchester will be fun for those Liverpool fans.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45002 on: Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm
Working in Manchester will be fun for those Liverpool fans.

Poor b@stards.  :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,924
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45003 on: Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
Aren't we officially their new owner after 7-0?
Logged

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45004 on: Yesterday at 09:19:21 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:17:39 pm
Aren't we officially their new owner after 7-0?

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45005 on: Yesterday at 10:00:21 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 07:22:58 pm
Nor that bad mate, surely only seven fold?
Logged

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45006 on: Today at 01:33:08 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:02:28 pm
It will be more about how to we compete against Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The simple answer is we can't. I really hope the league bring is strict FFP rules. But they won't and there will be work arounds like City have done by sponsoring themselves.

Qatar owning Utd will dwarf City and Newcastle too. They won't have the same restrictions.

Thing is, they already spend absolutely shit loads. They can't really do much more on that front. It's about how they're run and new owners will probably run them more effectively than the Glazers but not necessarily. Qatar have made a bit of a mess at PSG, despite their ridiculous spending.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
