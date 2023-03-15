« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2830473 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44960 on: March 15, 2023, 11:27:10 pm »
Rio Ferdinand is a fucking c*nt, why VVD sat down with him for an interview I'll never know. Hope someone decks him, he's genuinely not a nice person.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44961 on: March 16, 2023, 02:51:27 am »
Quote from: a little break on March 15, 2023, 11:16:04 pm
These c*nts getting rid of the Glazers and our time wasters staying put after we were put up for sale first may be the final nail in the coffin of the shittiest season in a long long time.

You are a short term thinker. JFC
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44962 on: March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 15, 2023, 11:27:10 pm
Rio Ferdinand is a fucking c*nt, why VVD sat down with him for an interview I'll never know. Hope someone decks him, he's genuinely not a nice person.
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.
Offline Zeppelin

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44963 on: March 16, 2023, 08:02:51 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.

He also told my son to 'Fuck off' in a bar when my lad asked him if he'd enjoyed the game after we'd beaten Man United.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44964 on: March 16, 2023, 08:35:47 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.
Didn't that piece of shit cheat on his wife 10+ times while she was fighting with cancer?
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44965 on: March 16, 2023, 10:58:08 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 15, 2023, 11:27:10 pm
Rio Ferdinand is a fucking c*nt, why VVD sat down with him for an interview I'll never know. Hope someone decks him, he's genuinely not a nice person.
He seems to have stepped up the anti-Liverpool stuff in the last couple of weeks.  I wonder what event could have happened to 7rigger this  ???
Offline Lad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44966 on: March 16, 2023, 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on March 16, 2023, 08:02:51 am
He also told my son to 'Fuck off' in a bar when my lad asked him if he'd enjoyed the game after we'd beaten Man United.

Can't knock him for that, who wouldn't do the same!
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44967 on: March 16, 2023, 01:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.


Yeah, I heard all those rumours/stories too. It's not normally the sort of thing I'd give much of a toss about; marriages are complicated and everyone is entitled to a private life blah, blah, blah. But under the circumstances, even I raised an eyebrow at that grieving widower act.
Offline S

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44968 on: March 16, 2023, 01:33:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on March 15, 2023, 11:16:04 pm
These c*nts getting rid of the Glazers and our time wasters staying put after we were put up for sale first may be the final nail in the coffin of the shittiest season in a long long time.
New owners will improve their stadium, training ground etc.

They cant possibly spend any more on signings than the Glazers though. There really wont be that much of a difference.
Offline a little break

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44969 on: March 17, 2023, 09:08:02 pm »
Quote from: S on March 16, 2023, 01:33:40 pm
New owners will improve their stadium, training ground etc.

They cant possibly spend any more on signings than the Glazers though. There really wont be that much of a difference.

I hope you're right, pal. Can only think of them getting Bellingham, Mbappe, all those types of players now.
Offline S

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44970 on: March 17, 2023, 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: a little break on March 17, 2023, 09:08:02 pm
I hope you're right, pal. Can only think of them getting Bellingham, Mbappe, all those types of players now.
Bellingham is exactly the type of player theyve always signed.
Online tonysleft

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44971 on: March 17, 2023, 11:48:33 pm »
Quote from: S on March 17, 2023, 09:16:14 pm
Bellingham is exactly the type of player theyve always signed.
Sadly I think Liverpool have got him. There's too much smoke around it for there not to be fire
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44972 on: March 18, 2023, 04:01:54 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on March 17, 2023, 11:48:33 pm
Sadly I think Liverpool have got him. There's too much smoke around it for there not to be fire

Maybe. But youve got Sancho.
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44973 on: March 18, 2023, 07:09:10 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on March 17, 2023, 11:48:33 pm
Sadly I think Liverpool have got him. There's too much smoke around it for there not to be fire

Money always talks. Belly will follow the money, even if his heart doesn't want to. And that's because our offer will not exceed £100m (whereas others' will) and the salary offer will be lower.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44974 on: March 18, 2023, 07:21:17 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on March 18, 2023, 07:09:10 pm
Money always talks. Belly will follow the money, even if his heart doesn't want to.
Tummy Smith would never have stood for that!
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44975 on: March 18, 2023, 09:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 18, 2023, 07:21:17 pm
Tummy Smith would never have stood for that!

My gut feeling too.
Online clinical

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44976 on: Yesterday at 12:59:47 pm »
Majority over on red cafe absolutely begging to be sportswashed by end of tomorrow.
Online clinical

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44977 on: Yesterday at 01:01:05 pm »
Quote from: S on March 16, 2023, 01:33:40 pm
New owners will improve their stadium, training ground etc.

They cant possibly spend any more on signings than the Glazers though. There really wont be that much of a difference.
They will sponsor themselves like city and Newcastle are starting to do. They will spend a lot more.
Offline 4pool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44978 on: Yesterday at 02:17:58 pm »
Glazers don't care who they sell to. It will be the one that gives them the most money.

From reports, the sportswashers don't seem to be in the lead in that regard.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44979 on: Yesterday at 04:58:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:01:05 pm
They will sponsor themselves like city and Newcastle are starting to do. They will spend a lot more.

How much more do you think? They already spend more than every other club in world football.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44980 on: Yesterday at 05:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:58:38 pm
They already wasted more than every other club in world football.
;)
Offline deano2727

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44981 on: Yesterday at 05:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:58:38 pm
How much more do you think? They already spend more than every other club in world football.

More than transfer funds, what will help is when the Riyadh Washing Machine Co make Mbappe their ambassador on a salary of 30m per year. It's ok though, shirt sales will cover that.
Online clinical

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44982 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:58:38 pm
How much more do you think? They already spend more than every other club in world football.

As much as FFP allow. And they will just increase that with dodgy sponsorship deals. I think will be the death of football if Qatar take them over.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44983 on: Today at 11:26:36 am »
Not sure what United were worth and what the Glazers were looking for but it appears they could be getting bids of around £5.5bn.
Offline naka

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44984 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: Zeppelin on March 16, 2023, 08:02:51 am
He also told my son to 'Fuck off' in a bar when my lad asked him if he'd enjoyed the game after we'd beaten Man United.
tbf i would have said the same if a manc had said this to me after the old trafford game this year
Online clinical

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44985 on: Today at 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:26:36 am
Not sure what United were worth and what the Glazers were looking for but it appears they could be getting bids of around £5.5bn.

I think Qatar will just overpay to get it sadly. As a sportswashing project the biggest club in England will be worth it to them. It's going to be the final straw I think. Unless the football authorities act accordingly it's going to be a middle east state play thing.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44986 on: Today at 01:17:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:26:36 am
Not sure what United were worth and what the Glazers were looking for but it appears they could be getting bids of around £5.5bn.

Feels a lot of money for an individual, rather than a state. Im sure hell find away to raise the funds though.
Offline Kalito

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44987 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:48:42 am
I think Qatar will just overpay to get it sadly. As a sportswashing project the biggest club in England will be worth it to them. It's going to be the final straw I think. Unless the football authorities act accordingly it's going to be a middle east state play thing.
Behave.
Online Fruity

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44988 on: Today at 04:30:30 pm »
Quote from: S on March 16, 2023, 01:33:40 pm
New owners will improve their stadium, training ground etc.

They cant possibly spend any more on signings than the Glazers though. There really wont be that much of a difference.

Glazers have done a shit job of running United. I presume any new owner - especially one with deep pockets - can fix united. It's obviously not all about money and transfers but unlike City and Chelsea they are a huge club. If they can compete with the wages of City/PSG etc then they will attract the very best players, the best sporting directors, trainers, doctors etc. For opposition fans the Glazers have been the best thing to happen to united in the last few years. Can't see a new owner being anywhere near as shite. I would love for you to be right but just can't see it.

Just to add for a club that has not won much recently and has been as shit as it has they have a lot of interested buyers and probably will be sold for a world record amount.
Online clinical

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44989 on: Today at 04:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:30:30 pm
Glazers have done a shit job of running United. I presume any new owner - especially one with deep pockets - can fix united. It's obviously not all about money and transfers but unlike City and Chelsea they are a huge club. If they can compete with the wages of City/PSG etc then they will attract the very best players, the best sporting directors, trainers, doctors etc. For opposition fans the Glazers have been the best thing to happen to united in the last few years. Can't see a new owner being anywhere near as shite. I would love for you to be right but just can't see it.

Just to add for a club that has not won much recently and has been as shit as it has they have a lot of interested buyers and probably will be sold for a world record amount.

Qatar will end up paying what the Glazer's want I think.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44990 on: Today at 04:58:42 pm »
Watch the Twitter Liverpool fans explode when they are bought by Qatar.
Online clinical

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44991 on: Today at 05:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 04:58:42 pm
Watch the Twitter Liverpool fans explode when they are bought by Qatar.

It will be more about how to we compete against Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The simple answer is we can't. I really hope the league bring is strict FFP rules. But they won't and there will be work arounds like City have done by sponsoring themselves.

Qatar owning Utd will dwarf City and Newcastle too. They won't have the same restrictions.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44992 on: Today at 05:06:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:02:28 pm
It will be more about how to we compete against Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The simple answer is we can't. I really hope the league bring is strict FFP rules. But they won't and there will be work arounds like City have done by sponsoring themselves.

Qatar owning Utd will dwarf City and Newcastle too. They won't have the same restrictions.
RIP Football
Offline Aldo1988

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44993 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:02:28 pm
It will be more about how to we compete against Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The simple answer is we can't. I really hope the league bring is strict FFP rules. But they won't and there will be work arounds like City have done by sponsoring themselves.

Qatar owning Utd will dwarf City and Newcastle too. They won't have the same restrictions.

I just with they'd take their clubs and form a gulf league for them to play in.
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44994 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:02:28 pm
It will be more about how to we compete against Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The simple answer is we can't. I really hope the league bring is strict FFP rules. But they won't and there will be work arounds like City have done by sponsoring themselves.

Qatar owning Utd will dwarf City and Newcastle too. They won't have the same restrictions.


Everything depends on the outcome of the investigations into, and charges against, Man City. If none of those 200 plus charges stick, then yeah. RIP football. If they do stick, then this isn't just about Man City. They need to ensure none of these state owned oil clubs are able to just financially dope their way out of every situation.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44995 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:06:47 pm
RIP Football
It's been dead and buried for a very long time
Offline Sharado

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44996 on: Today at 05:43:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:48:42 am
I think Qatar will just overpay to get it sadly. As a sportswashing project the biggest club in England will be worth it to them. It's going to be the final straw I think. Unless the football authorities act accordingly it's going to be a middle east state play thing.

Feels like the bolded bit left the building a very, very long time ago.
Online Fruity

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44997 on: Today at 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:43:48 pm
Feels like the bolded bit left the building a very, very long time ago.

Just don't know if at this precise moment in time it's in their best interests. The best players bring in more money in terms of TV rights. Calling it the best league in the world so the authorities want it to have the best teams (players and manager etc). And it will still be relatively competitive even if City, Newcastle and United are all capable of outspending the others. It will just become a Top 3 with some others doing what we have done the last few years. It's up to the other clubs that make up the premier league to shout about it but that doesn't really seemed to have happened so far.
