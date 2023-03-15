These c*nts getting rid of the Glazers and our time wasters staying put after we were put up for sale first may be the final nail in the coffin of the shittiest season in a long long time.
Rio Ferdinand is a fucking c*nt, why VVD sat down with him for an interview I'll never know. Hope someone decks him, he's genuinely not a nice person.
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.
He also told my son to 'Fuck off' in a bar when my lad asked him if he'd enjoyed the game after we'd beaten Man United.
New owners will improve their stadium, training ground etc.They cant possibly spend any more on signings than the Glazers though. There really wont be that much of a difference.
I hope you're right, pal. Can only think of them getting Bellingham, Mbappe, all those types of players now.
Bellingham is exactly the type of player theyve always signed.
Sadly I think Liverpool have got him. There's too much smoke around it for there not to be fire
Money always talks. Belly will follow the money, even if his heart doesn't want to.
Tummy Smith would never have stood for that!
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
They will sponsor themselves like city and Newcastle are starting to do. They will spend a lot more.
They already wasted more than every other club in world football.
How much more do you think? They already spend more than every other club in world football.
