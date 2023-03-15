« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1120 1121 1122 1123 1124 [1125]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2825576 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,191
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44960 on: March 15, 2023, 11:27:10 pm »
Rio Ferdinand is a fucking c*nt, why VVD sat down with him for an interview I'll never know. Hope someone decks him, he's genuinely not a nice person.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,492
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44961 on: March 16, 2023, 02:51:27 am »
Quote from: a little break on March 15, 2023, 11:16:04 pm
These c*nts getting rid of the Glazers and our time wasters staying put after we were put up for sale first may be the final nail in the coffin of the shittiest season in a long long time.

You are a short term thinker. JFC
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,933
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44962 on: March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 15, 2023, 11:27:10 pm
Rio Ferdinand is a fucking c*nt, why VVD sat down with him for an interview I'll never know. Hope someone decks him, he's genuinely not a nice person.
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44963 on: March 16, 2023, 08:02:51 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.

He also told my son to 'Fuck off' in a bar when my lad asked him if he'd enjoyed the game after we'd beaten Man United.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,913
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44964 on: March 16, 2023, 08:35:47 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.
Didn't that piece of shit cheat on his wife 10+ times while she was fighting with cancer?
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44965 on: March 16, 2023, 10:58:08 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on March 15, 2023, 11:27:10 pm
Rio Ferdinand is a fucking c*nt, why VVD sat down with him for an interview I'll never know. Hope someone decks him, he's genuinely not a nice person.
He seems to have stepped up the anti-Liverpool stuff in the last couple of weeks.  I wonder what event could have happened to 7rigger this  ???
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,812
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44966 on: March 16, 2023, 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on March 16, 2023, 08:02:51 am
He also told my son to 'Fuck off' in a bar when my lad asked him if he'd enjoyed the game after we'd beaten Man United.

Can't knock him for that, who wouldn't do the same!
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • You Love Us
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44967 on: March 16, 2023, 01:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 16, 2023, 04:59:39 am
There's lots of evidence supporting that, I posted something about him a few years ago on here that's more or less an open secret, I was rebuked about it, but if you search for him on Google with "affair" then you'll see, he was also involved in that dodgy episode with Lampard and a few other arseholes on England u-21 duty in Ayia Napa, just a rotten shithouse of a person.


Yeah, I heard all those rumours/stories too. It's not normally the sort of thing I'd give much of a toss about; marriages are complicated and everyone is entitled to a private life blah, blah, blah. But under the circumstances, even I raised an eyebrow at that grieving widower act.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,328
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44968 on: March 16, 2023, 01:33:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on March 15, 2023, 11:16:04 pm
These c*nts getting rid of the Glazers and our time wasters staying put after we were put up for sale first may be the final nail in the coffin of the shittiest season in a long long time.
New owners will improve their stadium, training ground etc.

They cant possibly spend any more on signings than the Glazers though. There really wont be that much of a difference.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • YNWA
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44969 on: Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm »
Quote from: S on March 16, 2023, 01:33:40 pm
New owners will improve their stadium, training ground etc.

They cant possibly spend any more on signings than the Glazers though. There really wont be that much of a difference.

I hope you're right, pal. Can only think of them getting Bellingham, Mbappe, all those types of players now.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,328
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44970 on: Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
I hope you're right, pal. Can only think of them getting Bellingham, Mbappe, all those types of players now.
Bellingham is exactly the type of player theyve always signed.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
  • A manc
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44971 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm
Bellingham is exactly the type of player theyve always signed.
Sadly I think Liverpool have got him. There's too much smoke around it for there not to be fire
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,492
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44972 on: Today at 04:01:54 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Sadly I think Liverpool have got him. There's too much smoke around it for there not to be fire

Maybe. But youve got Sancho.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1120 1121 1122 1123 1124 [1125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 