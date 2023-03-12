Now everyone is scrambling to say they were never challenging for the title. 3 weeks after pretty much announcing them as the unstoppable form team in Europe, with a chance of winning 4 trophies
"Well that's the cup final won, time to put our feet up" - Liverpool and United
Nasty challenge from the Brazilian Flamini. Two red cards now this season and could easily be a couple more. Violent player who regularly got away with murder in La Liga and CL. I guess his reputation is finally making its way here.
https://twitter.com/ste_conlon/status/1634914194448424961?s=46&t=74VqbOsr32eNIDhJGjSSyAToilets at Old Trafford flooded with an inch of piss yesterday. Absolute dump of a ground.
Hilarious dive by England's Sweetheart, no booking because reasons, definitely not a massive cheating bell
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ming The Merciless younger shitter brother is moaning about Tony Taylor at OT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂You couldn't make it up He tried to give pumpkin head a yellow for that assault yesterday
It's little things like that where he hides his corruption. Remember when Pogba two footed Keita and he only gave a yellow for that and VAR had to tell him to give a straight red?
Mancs aren't potty trained.
Who was filming, Martin Edwards?
Who is the Ming the Merciless comparison referring to?
Brian Blessed playing Luke Shaw I heard.
Luke Shaw ate Brian Blessed I heard.
And what do they exclaim when they play the toon?
"Gordon's alive!"
Ferdinand now saying we are a small club for celebrating the win over them. I recall him giving it the big one pre match saying it was the most confident hes been in 7 years! Fantastic
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
So in the last two games we've gained two points on Utd. How crap are they? And what are they doing in third?
