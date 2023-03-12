« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2820521 times)

Online The North Bank

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44920 on: March 12, 2023, 05:39:35 pm »
Now everyone is scrambling to say they were never challenging for the title. 3 weeks after pretty much announcing them as the unstoppable form team in Europe, with a chance of winning 4 trophies
Online reddebs

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44921 on: March 12, 2023, 07:52:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 12, 2023, 05:39:35 pm
Now everyone is scrambling to say they were never challenging for the title. 3 weeks after pretty much announcing them as the unstoppable form team in Europe, with a chance of winning 4 trophies

Losing 7-0 to your hated enemy does that ☺️
Offline Fromola

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44922 on: March 12, 2023, 07:54:15 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 12, 2023, 05:39:35 pm
Now everyone is scrambling to say they were never challenging for the title. 3 weeks after pretty much announcing them as the unstoppable form team in Europe, with a chance of winning 4 trophies

I said it'd take a massive Arsenal collapse and a historically low points total to open it up for them which was always a long shot.

And that it was ultimately down to Arsenal and City to stop them winning the other 2.
Online GreatEx

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44923 on: Yesterday at 02:35:19 am »
Hilarious dive by England's Sweetheart, no booking because reasons, definitely not a massive cheating bell
Offline a little break

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44924 on: Yesterday at 03:09:05 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on March 11, 2023, 11:35:39 pm
"Well that's the cup final won, time to put our feet up" - Liverpool and United

Must've been a change this year from your cup final of the last 5 or so years, Manchester City vs Liverpool?
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44925 on: Yesterday at 11:53:44 am »
https://twitter.com/ste_conlon/status/1634914194448424961?s=46&t=74VqbOsr32eNIDhJGjSSyA

Toilets at Old Trafford flooded with an inch of piss yesterday.

Absolute dump of a ground.
Online oldman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44926 on: Yesterday at 12:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 12, 2023, 04:55:20 pm
Nasty challenge from the Brazilian Flamini.

Two red cards now this season and could easily be a couple more.

Violent player who regularly got away with murder in La Liga and CL. I guess his reputation is finally making its way here.

premier league is too fast for him
don't forget he's an auld fella and has got that massive pumpkin head to carry around
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44927 on: Yesterday at 01:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:53:44 am
https://twitter.com/ste_conlon/status/1634914194448424961?s=46&t=74VqbOsr32eNIDhJGjSSyA

Toilets at Old Trafford flooded with an inch of piss yesterday.

Absolute dump of a ground.

Mancs aren't potty trained.
Offline Elzar

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44928 on: Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:35:19 am
Hilarious dive by England's Sweetheart, no booking because reasons, definitely not a massive cheating bell

I actually don't think it was a dive. Not a pen either.

His foot get a small tap from the goalies leg (who has pulled out the challenge and Rashford overran it), that makes him kick his own leg and fall. It can happen when running at speed. Not a dive, not a pen, just play on.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44929 on: Yesterday at 03:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:53:44 am
https://twitter.com/ste_conlon/status/1634914194448424961?s=46&t=74VqbOsr32eNIDhJGjSSyA

Toilets at Old Trafford flooded with an inch of piss yesterday.

Absolute dump of a ground.

Who was filming, Martin Edwards?
Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44930 on: Yesterday at 03:21:42 pm »
Ming The Merciless younger shitter brother is moaning about Tony Taylor at OT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

You couldn't make it up

He tried to give pumpkin head a yellow for that assault yesterday
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44931 on: Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:21:42 pm
Ming The Merciless younger shitter brother is moaning about Tony Taylor at OT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

You couldn't make it up

He tried to give pumpkin head a yellow for that assault yesterday

It's little things like that where he hides his corruption. Remember when Pogba two footed Keita and he only gave a yellow for that and VAR had to tell him to give a straight red?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44932 on: Yesterday at 05:32:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm
It's little things like that where he hides his corruption. Remember when Pogba two footed Keita and he only gave a yellow for that and VAR had to tell him to give a straight red?

Yep!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44933 on: Yesterday at 05:37:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:50:42 pm
Mancs aren't potty trained.


I blame the parents.
Online Hazell

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44934 on: Yesterday at 05:41:58 pm »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44935 on: Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 03:21:42 pm
Ming The Merciless younger shitter brother is moaning about Tony Taylor at OT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

You couldn't make it up

He tried to give pumpkin head a yellow for that assault yesterday
Who is the Ming the Merciless comparison referring to?
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44936 on: Yesterday at 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:15:38 pm
Who is the Ming the Merciless comparison referring to?

Erik se7en Hag



Ming The Merciless

Online Hazell

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44937 on: Yesterday at 07:31:24 pm »
Brian Blessed playing Luke Shaw I heard.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44938 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:31:24 pm
Brian Blessed playing Luke Shaw I heard.

Luke Shaw ate Brian Blessed I heard.
Online PaulF

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44939 on: Today at 12:21:28 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
Luke Shaw ate Brian Blessed I heard.

And what do they exclaim when they play the toon?
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44940 on: Today at 12:24:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:21:28 am
And what do they exclaim when they play the toon?

"Gordon's alive!"
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44941 on: Today at 12:26:47 am »
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44942 on: Today at 08:20:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:21:28 am
And what do they exclaim when they play the toon?

Nicely cued up mate
Offline Adam_LFC

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44943 on: Today at 09:28:57 am »
Ferdinand now saying we are a small club for celebrating the win over them. I recall him giving it the big one pre match saying it was the most confident hes been in 7 years! Fantastic  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44944 on: Today at 09:31:35 am »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 09:28:57 am
Ferdinand now saying we are a small club for celebrating the win over them. I recall him giving it the big one pre match saying it was the most confident hes been in 7 years! Fantastic  ;D

His gobshite c*nt of a mate ran the fucking length of the OT pitch to celebrate a goal that bellend scored in front of our fans, yet we're a small club :lmao

Fuck off Rio you blert
Online FlashGordon

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44945 on: Today at 09:41:19 am »
We weren't even celebrating the win per se, more taking the fucking piss out of them for being a laughing stock yet again.
Offline BigCDump

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44946 on: Today at 11:13:58 am »
So in the last two games we've gained two points on Utd.  ;D

How crap are they? And what are they doing in third?  :o
Online PaulF

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #44947 on: Today at 01:23:40 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:13:58 am
So in the last two games we've gained two points on Utd.  ;D

How crap are they? And what are they doing in third?  :o
3 points at Anfield helped :(
